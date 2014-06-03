French Quarter armed citizens vigilance minutemen is right on

Despite assurances that the violent crime rate is dropping in New Orleans, a new group has mobilized to provide armed citizen patrols in the French Quarter. Aaron Jordan has formed a new group called the French Quarter Minutemen to address the rising crime rate in the city’s most popular neighborhood.

Jordan was motivated to act after learning of the vicious assault on Doug Potter, a musician who was attacked in January after finishing his set at a Bourbon Street night club. Jordan wants those who live and work in the French Quarter to feel safe. "The whole point of the group is to be armed in order to have that level of safety," he said.

Of course, the armed element of the group is causing concern from some anti-gun activists. Officials with the NOPD may also have concern about volunteers being armed and patrolling the French Quarter. Some worry that a volunteer will use a weapon inappropriately, leading to lawsuits or other problems. Yet, the current situation is untenable and needs to be addressed immediately. Jordan will provide training for all volunteers to make sure they will deal with situations in the correct manner. He will also mandate the volunteers patrol in groups of two or more. In the final analysis, the mere presence of the group might provide a safer environment in the French Quarter and turn the tables on the criminals who are often armed and assault unarmed tourists and local residents.

With the NOPD losing officers on a daily basis, there are just not enough police to provide protection in the French Quarter. It remains to be seen whether the French Quarter Minutemen are the right answer to the problem, but is shows how horrible the crime problem is in our area.

It also indicates that people of the greater New Orleans area are no longer content to sit back and endure the high crime rate. More and more activists like Aaron Jordan are taking action to prevent criminals from running amok on the streets of New Orleans.

Last year, Marigny homeowner Merritt Landry protected his property when he shot intruder Marshall Coulter. Last weekend, two good Samaritans in Slidell chased down thugs who robbed an 80 year old woman in the Walmart parking lot. Because of the actions of the good Samaritans, police apprehended this pair of criminals.

After making his initial announcement on our Ringside radio program (WGSO 990 AM,Monday-Friday7-11 a.m.), Jordan has received plenty of support for his organization. After starting with only 20 “likes” on Facebook, Jordan’s group is now approaching 600.

The burgeoning support for the group highlights the crime problem and the desire among law abiding people for something to be done. With an out of control crime situation in New Orleans, dealing with it in a business as usual manner is no longer going to be tolerated.