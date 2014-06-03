Erin Brady, Miss USA hangout: Being genuine, Sandra Bullock and nerves

So, we found out in the first part of our Bayoubuzz Google hangout webcast discussion with Erin Brady or otherwise known as Miss USA, that she is is a Finance major. .

With all due respect, I don't recall them making finance majors like her, when i went to school.

Had they done so, I think we'd have more male MBA's floating around now than English majors.

In part 2 of the our online conversation, Brady continued to persuade a bunch of Googlers probing at her with questions, that she is not only the girl next door that members of the "weaker sex" would jealously wish would leave town, but would simultaneously, would want as a best friend. And, the , stronger sex? Obviously, the guys--well, we'll will just leave it there.

in this segment, Brady talks about deciding upon a career, nervousness, her fellow contestants, Sandra Bullock, personal ambitions, fortitude and more:

Dewell: That's really awesome, Erin. So what would you say for somebody who is exploring themselves and trying to figure out what path that they want to take? How would you help them, say, grab onto something that's their potential and run with it to show their sparkle, just like you have in the past year and your journey up until now?

Brady: I think you have to really love what you do because you can't fake that you love what you do because people can read on it. This is a very hard job to have because even on your worst days, you have to still put a smile on your face. But I would tell people that "really, stick with it," because for me, it took me two tries to become Miss Connecticut and then took a lot of hard work to be Miss USA. So if you have the passion for something, and you really believe in your heart that you're made to do something, even if you fall down 15 times, you're learning more and more each time you fall. So take all of it and run with it, because if this year proved anything to me, it's that if I want to do anything in my life, I can do it. So I really think that if you love something, and you're passionate about it, and you have the oomph behind it, run with it. Because life is way too short to, you know, have "what ifs" or "what if I did that?" and "what if I did this?" Run with it! Take risks and put yourself out there, because, from my finance degree, I learned greater risk equals greater return. So...

Dewell: That's right!

Finch: I know we have some great comments, Stephen. Can we highlight some of the comments?

Sabludowsky: Absolutely.

Finch: That would be great. There was an early one, and it's just very sweet. Let's see.

Shervington: I'm just brining Martin up to say, this public support for this idea , Erin.

Brady: I love it! Miss Multiverse.

Shervington: Exactly! I'm telling you. We're on to something here.

Brady: I love it! That is so cute.

Finch: There was a nice one, too, from Kim Baltram. She want to know if you and other contestants keep in touch afterward.

Brady: I do. I roomed with Miss Delaware, and she moved to Australia, of all places. And we've actually been chatting all week because she's asking me, "Remember last year at this time when you were waiting until 2 in the morning to get spray tan." But the beauty of social medias...I've been able to keep in touch with about, I would say, at least half of the contestants that I competed with. Because, I don't know, it's great if you can still have relationships. You spent so much time with these girls and experiences this once in a lifetime opportunity, so if you can keep in touch, you're like the representative of their class. So a lot of them are coming to see me give up my crown, and I'm excited to see them.

Sabludowsky: Mia, I think you had a question.

Voss: I do. I have one from Amit Johns. What is the single greatest thing you've been able to do bring attention to in your year as Miss USA? It's a great question.

Brady: Yeah, I think, honestly, I wanted to break the stereotype of a lot of pageant girls. And I know that that sounds so cliche, but when people ask me, "Oh, what was your goal for the year?" well, of course, the charity and all the great things that I've been able to do, but I love hearing, "Oh, you're not what we expected you to be." When I hear that, my smile gets kicked up to a bigger notch because I love that people can see that we're relatable, and we're funny, and we have a sense of humor, and we're normal human beings, because so many people hear that you're Miss USA or Miss America or whatever title you may carry, and they automatically put this guard up and like "Oh.." They already have a preconceived notion as to what kind of person you are, and when I leave meetings and groups, and I have people say, "You're not what we expected you to be," like, "Yes! I did it!"

Voss: That's fantastic.

Sabludowsky: Michael

Daniels: Yes, a question from Carmen Rojas. Question to Miss USA. Any advice for parents of little girls who want to get into pageants?

Brady: My advice would be, if your little girl wants to be in pageants, then you can absolutely do so. But if it's somebody else's dream that they're trying to make their little daughter be in pageants, then I don't necessarily think that's the best thing to do. But I think if the little girl loves it and wants to be in it, I think it's a great industry to be in. I think it really showcases so many great things, of public speaking, of self-confidence. It really teaches you a lot of about yourself and about how to interact with people. It teaches you a lot about just yourself and meeting other people and traveling. So I think it's a great thing to do, but as long as they have an interest for it in their heart, I think it's great.

Sabludowsky: Now, before we get back to Michael's question, Martin, you're going to be leaving in just a couple of minutes. So obviously, you have a big question.

Shervington: Well, I'm curious. When people meet you, do you find that they're nervous at all, Erin?

Brady: I think it depends on who it is. I see a lot of girls get very shy and bashful, but then I get right down to their level. I get down on my hands and knees, and I hug them, and I laugh, and I make jokes, and I try to take any kind of nervousness away because what they don't know is, I still get butterflies and nerves when I'm thrown into a room of 50 people that I don't necessarily know. Because you don't know their reaction to you, whether it's going to be a little quiet or they're going to be excited. So it's kind of a mutual nervousness, but I hope very quickly that when I meet them, I can just kind of break the ice and let them get relaxed and enjoy themselves.

Bincer: How about guys?

Shervington: I was just going to say, who have you met when you've been really nervous? Is it one person that you had butterflies before you met?

Brady: When I first won and got to go back to New York, I kind of got thrown into walking a real red carpet for the premiere of The Heat with Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy. So I'm like on this red carpet after two weeks of competing in this pageant, and here I was, standing next to Sandra Bullock, like "Oh my God!" I was really...I had butterflies because I never in my life had met anybody famous. To meet people of that caliber, I was really taken back, and it was really cool to be mingling with them. But I'm pretty good at covering up the fact that I'm nervous. I talk a lot in general, but when I get nervous, I talk even more, so...

Sabludowsky: Michael? I think you have another question.

Daniels: That's a fantastic segway into this one from Kevin Burns. Since you likely have had the opportunity to meet various famous superstar folks since winning the Miss USA title, who did you meet from this group of people that made you feel that you were the luckiest or happiest girl on Earth? I think that's a good question.

Brady: Uhm, to be honest, it's not even necessarily the famous people, because they meet so many people every day that they have to like pleasant and happy. I think it's the people that think that I'm the famous one that really make me feel more special, if that makes sense.

Sabludowsky: Yeah, it does make sense. Now, you have a question for any one of us, by any chance?

Brady: I do! I want to know how you got interested in talking to Miss USA. How did this whole thing come to be? It's fascinating, and I'm so glad I've had the chance to do it twice because this is very cool. I love that people like yourselves are very interested in kind of integrated with this crazy pageant world here.

Sabludowsky: You see, what happened was that I got an e-mail from Donald Trump, and he asked me to contact y'all...I'm just teasing about this.

Brady: Oh my God! I say "Wow!"

Sabludowsky: No, what happened was that I did get an e-mail telling us that y'all were going to be in the state for the pageant. So, basically, I just went to my friends here and said, "Hey, think about what we can do with this" because you're such an incredible person.

Brady: Thank you! I'm so glad. I've really, really enjoyed this. It's been cool to be able to get to meet people that I don't even have to necessarily be in the same room with. People around here are looking at me, saying, "Why are you talking to your computer?"

Bincer: This is the magic of hangouts; that's why we do this.

Brady: So I also wanted to ask, because you're so up with the technology. Are you ever overwhelmed by how quickly technology is transforming, or? Because you're so...

Finch: Every week!

Dewell: I'm thinking, sometimes daily. Depends on how much I find out in a day.

Bincer: But, you know what, one of the biggest tips is if you realize you don't break it, you just keep poking at it, and eventually it will work out, that'll take a lot of the pressure away. I think a lot of young people know that. Some of the people that are a little more older are afraid. You just can't be afraid, otherwise it'll move and you'll never catch up.

Sabludowsky: You know, it was really interesting, if I might add, and that is that a lot of people think that it's the younger generation who is, you know, hip. I got to tell you, on Google Plus and Hangouts and all, you will find that it's people who are my age, God forbid, but you know, maybe a decade, two decades, young or older, so I think we've really made a tremendous game. I think that you as Miss USA, you, in the future, in terms of the financing background, you could really help out this particular industry tremendously. We really encourage you to do so.

Brady: Thank you. I certainly will. I think it's great. I mean, I'm again bringing up my grandmother, but the fact that she was so scared to be, getting involved with Facebook. Now the lady is on there 24/7. So I think it's just so cool how they find it to be very easy. She has her Ipad Mini; she does online banking and navigates around it sometimes better than I do. I think it's great that even people like my grandparents are really catching on.

Sabludowsky: Ronnie, you have a question.

Stephan: I was actually, that was just what I was going to say. You know, yeah, things are changing all the time, but you know, the trend seems to be toward as natural as humanly possible. [?] uses the expression "technology is going away." So, you know, from a technical standpoint, yes, some of these things get annoying, but by and large, as long as you're doing your thing, and you're just being you and being authentic, that's going to last months, years, decades. Which is a good thing, because that's real easy to do.

Brady: Yes, absolutely.