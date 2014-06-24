12 Parish Presidents host breakfast for Garret Graves Congress run

Republican, Graves, former Jindal official, who has been doing quite well in the fundraising-arena, is looking forward to a major fundraising event, however, this one, with the help of some heavy campaign artillery.

If political endorsements mean anything in the upcoming 6th Congressional District race, Garret Graves has picked up a lot of "meanings.

An invitation to a June 26 breakfast in Norco Louisiana reflects that Graves has obtained the endorsements of major Parish Presidents in the South Louisiana region. The invitation reports the following Parish Presidents hosting the event:

PARISH PRESIDENTS

HON, PAT BRISTER, ST. TAMMANY

HON. MITCHELL OURSO, JR., IBERVILLE

HON. MICHEL CLAUDET, TERREBONNE

HON. CHARLOTTE RANDOLPH, LAFOURCHE

HON. GUY CORMIER, ST. MARTIN

HON. NATALIE ROBOTTOM, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST

HON. TOMMY MARTINEZ, ASCENSION

HON. TIMMY ROUSSEL, ST. JAMES

HON. PAUL NAQUIN, ST. MARY

HON. V.J. ST. PIERRE, JR., ST. CHARLES

HON. BILLY NUNGESSER, PLAQUEMINES

HON. JOHN YOUNG, JEFFERSON





The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at LA MAISON MAGNOLIA RECEPTION HALL.

Also running for the seat being vacated by Bill Cassidy, who is running for US Senate, are Democrat Edwin W. Edwards and Paul Dietzel.

Here is a list of expected candidates (from Ballotpedia)

Democratic Party Richard Lieberman]

Democratic Party Edwin Edwards: Former Governor of Louisiana

Republican Party Paul Dietzel

Republican Party Cassie Felder: Attorney

Republican Party Dan Claitor: State Senator

Republican Party Norman Clark

Republican Party Charles Thomas

Republican Party Craig McCulloch[20]

Republican Party Garret Graves: Former coastal protection adviser for Gov. Bobby Jinda

Republican Party Ryan Heck: Baton Rouge Council member

Republican Party Lenar Whitney: State Representative

Libertarian Party Rufus Craig

Do a Palin, Governor Jindal, resign by Jeff Crouere