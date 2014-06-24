  • You are here:  
Tuesday, 24 June 2014 14:24

12 Parish Presidents host breakfast for Garret Graves Congress run

garret-gravesIf political endorsements mean anything in the upcoming 6th Congressional District race, Garret Graves has picked up a lot of "meanings.

Republican, Graves, former Jindal official, who has been doing quite well in the fundraising-arena, is looking forward to a major fundraising event, however, this one, with the help of some heavy campaign artillery.

 

An invitation to a June 26 breakfast in Norco Louisiana reflects that Graves has obtained the endorsements of major Parish Presidents in the South Louisiana region.  The invitation reports the following Parish Presidents hosting the event: 

PARISH PRESIDENTS
HON, PAT BRISTER, ST. TAMMANY
HON. MITCHELL OURSO, JR., IBERVILLE
HON. MICHEL CLAUDET, TERREBONNE
HON. CHARLOTTE RANDOLPH, LAFOURCHE
HON. GUY CORMIER, ST. MARTIN
HON. NATALIE ROBOTTOM, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
HON. TOMMY MARTINEZ, ASCENSION
HON. TIMMY ROUSSEL, ST. JAMES
HON. PAUL NAQUIN, ST. MARY
HON. V.J. ST. PIERRE, JR., ST. CHARLES
HON. BILLY NUNGESSER, PLAQUEMINES
HON. JOHN YOUNG, JEFFERSON

The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at LA MAISON MAGNOLIA RECEPTION HALL. 

Also running for the seat being vacated by Bill Cassidy, who is running for US Senate, are Democrat Edwin W. Edwards and Paul Dietzel.

Here is a list of expected candidates (from Ballotpedia)

Democratic Party Richard Lieberman]
Democratic Party Edwin Edwards: Former Governor of Louisiana
Republican Party Paul Dietzel
Republican Party Cassie Felder: Attorney
Republican Party Dan Claitor: State Senator
Republican Party Norman Clark
Republican Party Charles Thomas

Republican Party Craig McCulloch[20]
Republican Party Garret Graves: Former coastal protection adviser for Gov. Bobby Jinda
Republican Party Ryan Heck: Baton Rouge Council member
Republican Party Lenar Whitney: State Representative
Libertarian Party Rufus Craig

 

