12 Parish Presidents host breakfast for Garret Graves Congress run

An invitation to a June 26 breakfast in Norco Louisiana reflects that Graves has obtained the endorsements of major Parish Presidents in the South Louisiana region. The invitation reports the following Parish Presidents hosting the event:
PARISH PRESIDENTS
HON, PAT BRISTER, ST. TAMMANY
HON. MITCHELL OURSO, JR., IBERVILLE
HON. MICHEL CLAUDET, TERREBONNE
HON. CHARLOTTE RANDOLPH, LAFOURCHE
HON. GUY CORMIER, ST. MARTIN
HON. NATALIE ROBOTTOM, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
HON. TOMMY MARTINEZ, ASCENSION
HON. TIMMY ROUSSEL, ST. JAMES
HON. PAUL NAQUIN, ST. MARY
HON. V.J. ST. PIERRE, JR., ST. CHARLES
HON. BILLY NUNGESSER, PLAQUEMINES
HON. JOHN YOUNG, JEFFERSON
The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at LA MAISON MAGNOLIA RECEPTION HALL.
Also running for the seat being vacated by Bill Cassidy, who is running for US Senate, are Democrat Edwin W. Edwards and Paul Dietzel.
Here is a list of expected candidates (from Ballotpedia)
Democratic Party Richard Lieberman]
Democratic Party Edwin Edwards: Former Governor of Louisiana
Republican Party Paul Dietzel
Republican Party Cassie Felder: Attorney
Republican Party Dan Claitor: State Senator
Republican Party Norman Clark
Republican Party Charles Thomas
Republican Party Craig McCulloch[20]
Republican Party Garret Graves: Former coastal protection adviser for Gov. Bobby Jinda
Republican Party Ryan Heck: Baton Rouge Council member
Republican Party Lenar Whitney: State Representative
Libertarian Party Rufus Craig
