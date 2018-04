Hurricane Isaac blasts northwest inland Louisiana, Eyes Baton Rouge

The National Hurricane Center issued its 12pm advisory. Here are the current coordinates top:

Update: According to Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal at a press conference starting approx. 12:20pm, Hurricane Isaac is expected to hit Baton Rouge later today.

Photo 12:10pm

Here is the 12 am advisory:

000

WTNT34 KNHC 291652

TCPAT4

BULLETIN

HURRICANE ISAAC INTERMEDIATE ADVISORY NUMBER 34A

NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL AL092012

1200 PM CDT WED AUG 29 2012

...ISAAC SOAKING SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI

WITH HEAVY RAIN...DANGEROUS COASTAL STORM SURGE AND INLAND FLOOD

THREAT EXPECTED THROUGH TONIGHT...



SUMMARY OF 1200 PM CDT...1700 UTC...INFORMATION

-----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...29.7N 90.8W

ABOUT 10 MI...15 KM NW OF HOUMA LOUISIANA

ABOUT 45 MI...75 KM WSW OF NEW ORLEANS LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...75 MPH...120 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 310 DEGREES AT 6 MPH...9 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...973 MB...28.73 INCHES



WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY...

NONE.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT...

A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR...

* EAST OF MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA TO THE MISSISSIPPI-ALABAMA BORDER...

INCLUDING METROPOLITAN NEW ORLEANS...LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN...AND LAKE

MAUREPAS

A HURRICANE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR...

* INTRACOASTAL CITY TO MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR...

* EAST OF THE MISSISSIPPI-ALABAMA BORDER TO THE ALABAMA-FLORIDA

BORDER

* MORGAN CITY TO SABINE PASS TEXAS

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR...

* EAST OF HIGH ISLAND TEXAS TO JUST WEST OF SABINE PASS

FOR STORM INFORMATION SPECIFIC TO YOUR AREA...PLEASE MONITOR

PRODUCTS ISSUED BY YOUR LOCAL NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORECAST

OFFICE.



DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

------------------------------

AT 1200 PM CDT...1700 UTC...THE CENTER OF HURRICANE ISAAC WAS

LOCATED BY NOAA DOPPLER WEATHER RADAR NEAR LATITUDE 29.7 NORTH...

LONGITUDE 90.8 WEST. ISAAC IS MOVING TOWARD THE NORTHWEST NEAR 6

MPH...9 KM/H. THIS GENERAL MOTION IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH

TONIGHT...FOLLOWED BY A TURN TOWARD THE NORTH-NORTHWEST BY THURSDAY

NIGHT OR EARLY FRIDAY. ON THE FORECAST TRACK...THE CENTER OF ISAAC

WILL MOVE FARTHER INLAND OVER LOUISIANA TODAY AND TOMORROW...AND

MOVE OVER SOUTHERN ARKANSAS BY EARLY FRIDAY.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 75 MPH...120 KM/H...WITH HIGHER

GUSTS. ISAAC IS A CATEGORY ONE HURRICANE ON THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON

HURRICANE WIND SCALE. GRADUAL WEAKENING IS FORECAST DURING THE NEXT

48 HOURS AS ISAAC CONTINUES MOVING FARTHER INLAND...AND ISAAC IS

EXPECTED TO WEAKEN TO A TROPICAL STORM LATER TODAY.

HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 45 MILES...75 KM...FROM

THE CENTER...AND TROPICAL-STORM-FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 175

MILES...280 KM.

A GUST TO 71 MPH WAS RECENTLY REPORTED AT PILOT STATION NEAR THE

MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER.

THE ESTIMATED MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE BASED ON NEARBY SURFACE

OBSERVATIONS IS 973 MB...28.73 INCHES.



HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

STORM SURGE...THE COMBINATION OF A STORM SURGE AND THE TIDE WILL

CAUSE NORMALLY DRY AREAS NEAR THE COAST TO BE FLOODED BY RISING

WATERS. THE WATER COULD REACH THE FOLLOWING DEPTHS ABOVE GROUND IF

THE PEAK SURGE OCCURS AT THE TIME OF HIGH TIDE...

* MISSISSIPPI AND SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA...6 TO 12 FT

* ALABAMA...3 TO 6 FT

* SOUTH-CENTRAL LOUISIANA...3 TO 6 FT

* FLORIDA PANHANDLE AND APALACHEE BAY...2 TO 4 FT

THE DEEPEST WATER WILL OCCUR ALONG THE IMMEDIATE COAST IN AREAS OF

ONSHORE WINDS. SURGE-RELATED FLOODING DEPENDS ON THE RELATIVE

TIMING OF THE SURGE AND THE TIDAL CYCLE...AND CAN VARY GREATLY OVER

SHORT DISTANCES. FOR INFORMATION SPECIFIC TO YOUR AREA...PLEASE

SEE PRODUCTS ISSUED BY YOUR LOCAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE. NEAR THE

COAST...THE SURGE WILL BE ACCOMPANIED BY LARGE AND DANGEROUS WAVES.

STORM SURGE VALUES OF ABOUT 8 FEET HAVE RECENTLY BEEN REPORTED AT

SHELL BEACH LOUISIANA AND WAVELAND MISSISSIPPI.

WIND...TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE WARNING

AREA TODAY...AND HURRICANE CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT

PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND MISSISSIPPI IN THE HURRICANE

WARNING AREA INTO THIS AFTERNOON.

WINDS AFFECTING THE UPPER FLOORS OF HIGH-RISE BUILDINGS WILL BE

SIGNIFICANTLY STRONGER THAN THOSE NEAR GROUND LEVEL. AT ABOUT THE

30TH STORY...WINDS WOULD LIKELY BE ONE SAFFIR-SIMPSON CATEGORY

STRONGER THAN AT THE SURFACE.

RAINFALL...ISAAC IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF

7 TO 14 INCHES...WITH POSSIBLE ISOLATED MAXIMUM AMOUNTS OF 20

INCHES...OVER MUCH OF LOUISIANA...SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI...AND

SOUTHWEST ALABAMA THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. THESE RAINS COULD RESULT

IN SIGNIFICANT LOWLAND FLOODING. RAINS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE

NORTHWARD INTO ARKANSAS ON THURSDAY...WITH AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES

EXPECTED OVER SOUTHERN ARKANSAS BY FRIDAY MORNING.

TORNADOES...ISOLATED TORNADOES ARE POSSIBLE ALONG THE CENTRAL GULF

COAST REGION AND PARTS OF THE LOWER MISSISSIPPI RIVER VALLEY

THROUGH THURSDAY.

SURF...DANGEROUS SURF AND RIP CURRENT CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO

AFFECT THE WEST COAST OF FLORIDA AND THE NORTHERN GULF COAST FOR THE

NEXT DAY OR SO.



NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

NEXT INTERMEDIATE ADVISORY...200 PM CDT.

NEXT COMPLETE ADVISORY...400 PM CDT.

$$

FORECASTER STEWART/ZELINSKY