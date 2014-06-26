  • You are here:  
  • Gov. Jindal Sends out Memo on Common Core Conflict
Thursday, 26 June 2014 10:12

Gov. Jindal Sends out Memo on Common Core Conflict

jindal-angryToday, Gov. Bobby Jindal's office sent out a memorandum debunking statements made by the Louisiana Superintendent of Education and the President of the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education that it is illegal for the state not to follow the Common Core Standards and implement the PARCC assessment.

 

The memorandum concludes that (1) the legislature has not adopted Common Core or PARCC; (2) the law requires that standards-based assessments are based on "nationally recognized content standards," but does not define that term. In other words, PARCC does not have to be the provider of these standards; and (3) The law does not specify specific content standards for Louisiana and does not prohibit the state from developing its own content standards.

The memorandum is part of an ongoing conflict between Gov. Bobby Jindal and State Superintendent John White. Jindal, who was previously a Common Core supporter, is now opposing the standards. White, who has been a longtime Jindal ally, is now "accusing the governor of violating the civil rights of poor children with his abrupt decision last week to renounce the Common Core academic standards." In an interview, White said to Politico that Jindal is "breaking the law, trampling the state constitution - and crushing the dreams of low-income minority students."

Jindal and White have previously cooperated on expansion of the statewide voucher program and the startup of a "course choice" program that lets student build an a la carte education.

White's attack on Jindal came after Jindal issued an executive order last week to sever all ties with the Common Core standards and the PARCC consortium.

