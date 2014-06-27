Fat City Hires Project Manager; Laney Chouest Appointed Board Member; and more

Fat City, Inc. hires new project manager; Laney Chouest appointed to Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans; Farm to Table Symposium program; and more. These are the latest business news.

Fat City, Inc. Hires New Project Manager

Local business consultant Warren Surcouf has become Project Manager of Fat City Friends, Inc. Pat Leblanc, Chair of Fat City Friends thanks the Jefferson Community Foundation, the Jefferson Chamber Foundation and Councilwoman Cynthia Lee-Sheng for enabling the company to hire a new project manager. "We needed to find a way to sustain and strengthen our volunteer and task force efforts," Leblanc said. Surcouf will be responsible for communications and branding efforts, current and various businesses, various stakeholders, special projects, and working with parish officials on compliance and zoning issues.

Global Commerce & Services Graduates from Business Innovation Center

Global Commerce & Services, a local IT company with national reach, is graduating from the Business Innovation Center, the incubator program of Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO). Global Commerce & Services was founded and is now headed by Joaneane Smith, a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program at Delgado Community College. Smith and the company have earned numerous awards,, including the 2010 and 2011 USDA Office of Procurement and Property Management Hubzone Contractor of the year and the 2011 SBA District Minority Small Business Person of the Year - Louisiana District.

JEDCO Executive Director, Jerry Bologna, said: "JEDCO is proud of the accomplishments Joaneane and her team have achieved while taking advantage of our small business resources. Global Commerce & Services is an exceptional company with an exciting future. We look forward to watching Joaneane and her team continue to grow business in Jefferson Parish." Smith was also highly pleased with JEDCO. "JEDCO has definitely been fundamental to the early stages of my company. At Global Commerce and Services, LLC, we appreciate all of the assistance we've received from JEDCO."

Laney Chouest Appointed to Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans

Governor Bobby Jindal has appointed businessman and entrepreneur Laney J. Chouest to the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans. Chouest succeeds Joseph F. Toomy and will serve a five-year term. Chouest is the owner and developer of NOLA Motorsports Park in Avondale. He has also been involved in his family's business Edison Chouest Offshore, but retired in 2006 to focus on the motorsport business. Chouest said that he is honored to be nominated by fellow business leaders in Jefferson parish and that he looks forward to serve. Gary LaGrange, Port President and CEO said that they are thrilled to welcome Chouest to the Board, and that he "bring a wealth of experience and knowledge of the global marine business to the Port."

Farm to Table Symposium Program

On August 2-4, the Farm to Table International Symposium is coming to the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The theme of the year is "The Process," an examination of the agricultural-culinary cycle at all levels. The symposium will feature its own organic urban farm research project.

Chair of Slow Food New Orleans will lead a panel discussion called "Food and Nutrition: Is that apple a day really an apple?" The panel will discuss differences in traditionally produced heritage foods vs industrially produced foods with regards to taste, nutrition, human health, animal welfare, local economies, social justice, and the environment.

Director of Lead Safe Louisiana, Gail Fendley, will lead another panel discussion: "Lead Safe Urban Gardening," focusing of contaminated soil in urban gardening.