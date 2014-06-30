Hobby Lobby: Jeff Landry, Donna Brazile, Santorum, Pribus, Wendy Davis, more

After the very controversial Hobby Lobby case in which the US Supreme Court ruled against a provision in the Affordable Care Act challenged by Hobby Lobby, various politicians, organizations and pundits have spoken out to praise or condemn the court's ruling.

Jeff Landry Applauds U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on Contraception Mandate

LAFAYETTE, LA – Former Congressman Jeff Landry (R, LA-03), and current Candidate for Attorney General of Louisiana, who led a Congressional effort to assist the Catholic Church in their lawsuits against the Obama Administration's mandate requiring institutions facilitate certain drugs and procedures that they hold as morally objectionable, issued the following statement in response to the United States Supreme Court ruling that corporations with religious objections can opt out Obamacare's contraceptive mandate:

“Religious freedom is the core of American liberty. I am proud the Supreme Court ruled against the President’s direct assault on our Constitutional rights.”

Today’s ruling comes on the heels of the Supreme Court also agreeing with Landryon Obama’s recess appointments. Landry led the House effort to stop Obama recess appointments.

Faith Driven Consumer

Faith Driven Consumer™ — the group behind the IStandWithPhil.com movement which played a leading role in Phil Robertson’s return to Duck Dynasty, the #OpenZilla campaign for workplace tolerance at Mozilla, the ongoing “Year of The Bible Movie” initiative tracking the commercial viability of major Hollywood films courting faith audiences, and the FlipThisDecision.com campaign supporting the Benham Twins — continues to advocate for 46 million Faith Driven Consumers who spend $1.75 trillion annually.

Today, the Supreme Court of the United States confirmed that profit-seeking corporations can hold a religious view under federal law. The landmark 5-4 ruling favors Christian-owned companies Hobby Lobby and Conestoga Wood.

Chris Stone, founder of Faith Driven Consumer and a Certified Brand Strategist, has issued the following statement on this landmark ruling:

“We’re encouraged today that the Supreme Court reaffirmed our essential constitutional rights, both as Americans and people of faith. Corporations do have the right to pursue policies that are aligned with their religious views, and are once again protected from the forced adoption of practices that violate their conscience. We regret that this ruling applied only to closely held corporations and eagerly await the day that the Court reaffirms this same protection for all corporations, regardless of structure.

“As advocates for 46 million Faith Driven Consumers who spend $1.75 trillion every year, we are encouraged that this decision enables our community to continue to support companies such as Hobby Lobby, which earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Faith Driven Consumer Company Reviews.”

Independent Women's Forum

The Independent Women’s Forum applauds the decision of the Supreme Court in Sebelius v. Hobby Lobby, Inc. and Conestoga Wood Specialties Corp v. Sebelius. The IWF’s Director of Health Policy, Hadley Heath Manning, stated:

“This ruling is a victory for anyone who believes in limited government and freedom of conscience rights or religious liberty. This lawsuit has wrongfully been depicted as a conflict between religious employers and women, but the real question before the Court was whether there are limits to what government can compel from its citizens and if we are still a country that believes in freedom of conscience.

“This case was about much more than contraception. It was about the principles of liberty that animate our Constitution. It was about empowering women to choose the healthcare and salary options that best fit their needs. And it was about employers, many of them women, being able to follow their deeply held religious beliefs.

“The HHS mandate is bad policy. It comes with unintended consequences for women and for public health. By removing price competition from birth control markets, the mandate would have driven up the cost of drugs for women who remain uninsured, and may have discouraged condom use among those who are insured. We are thankful that the Court ruled today that closely-held corporations will not be required to follow this misguided policy.

“American women already had plentiful access to contraception before HHS created this burdensome employer mandate through ObamaCare. Indeed, Hobby Lobby currently provides its employees 16 of the 20 FDA-approved contraceptives. If the government wants to make birth control even more accessible, there are many other ways that it can do so without forcing employers with religious convictions to pay for abortifacients violate their beliefs.”

The Independent Women’s Forum (IWF) filed an Amicus Curiae brief in support of Hobby Lobby, Inc., and Conestoga Wood Specialties Corp., emphasizing the mandate’s negative potential consequences for women’s health and employment freedom. The main focus of the IWF’s brief, written by University of Missouri law professor (and former clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts) Erin M. Hawley, was a technical legal issue: the Anti-Injunction Act. The Anti-Injunction Act was enacted in 1867 to ensure the prompt collection of taxes and to protect the public treasury. The IWF argued that the Anti-Injunction Act was not jurisdictional and posed no bar to resolution of the critical constitutional questions at issue in the cases.

The IWF supports limited government, free-markets, and individual responsibility, and opposes ObamaCare coverage mandates, both for individuals and for employer-sponsored plans. The IWF’s statement of interest argued that the HHS mandate works contrary to women’s interests and will restrict women’s flexibility to customize their compensation and benefits.

The IWF has been monitoring and keeping the public informed about constitutional challenges to ObamaCare since the law’s passage, and in October 2010 launched a Web site to track the more than 100 cases filed against various aspects of ObamaCare. This project can be found online at HealthCareLawsuits.org.

Rick Santorum

Verona, PA -- Former U.S. Senator, former Republican presidential candidate, author of Blue Collar Conservatives and Patriot Voices Chairman Rick Santorum today issued the following statement on the Supreme Court's ruling on Burwell v. Hobby Lobby:



"The Supreme Court's ruling on Obamacare's contraception mandate is a tremendous victory for our freedom of conscience."



"I'm proud of the Green and Hahn families for holding true to their core convictions and standing up to Obamacare's intrusive contraception and abortion coverage mandate. The Hobby Lobby and the Conestoga Wood Specialties businesses were built on people living out the American dream, and their owners should not have to check their religious beliefs at the door. For the moment, the Court has restored a vital piece of the Constitution that President Obama, Harry Reid and Nancy Pelosi attempted to deny working Americans: 'the free exercise' of religion. Today is a great day for all Americans."

Think Progress

In response to today’s Supreme Court decision on Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, which allowed the the craft store giant and other “closely-held corporations” to be granted religious exemption from the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) contraception mandate, political and religious conservatives are framing the case as a “win” for religious liberty. Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, released a statementcelebrating the ruling and saying, “The central issue of this case was whether the federal government can coerce Americans to violate their deeply held religious beliefs.” Gov. Bobby Jindal (R-LA) echoed this sentiment in his own statement, saying, “the Court has made it clear today that the Obama administration’s assault on religious freedom in this case went too far.” Meanwhile, Russell Moore, President of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, tweeted, “#HobbyLobby wins. This is a great day for religious liberty. Government is not lord of the conscience.”

Reince PriebusVerified account‏@Reince

The #HobbyLobby decision protects religious freedom guaranteed by the 1st Amendment. We're grateful #SCOTUS ruled on the side of liberty.

Texas Politicians

Update: 2:34 p.m. EST:Texas Sen. Wendy Davis, the Democratic nominee for Governor in 2014, issued a statement condemning the Court’s decision in the Hobby Lobby case. “Today’s disappointing decision to restrict access to birth control puts employers between women and their doctors. We need to trust women to make their own healthcare decisions — not corporations, the Supreme Court, or Greg Abbott,” she said.

Abbot, the attorney general and her opponent in this fall election, issued a statement praising the ruling, which is below.

Update 1:09 p.m. EST:Former U.S. Solicitor General Kenneth Starr, the current president of Baylor University, told the News in an interview from Paris that today’s Hobby Lobby decision is a “highly significant opinion.” He said puts the government and its courts on notice that any claims of intrusion on the religious liberty of a person or business must be taken seriously.

“It quite rightly struck a powerful blow for religious liberty,” said Starr, who also gained notoriety as the independent prosecutor who hounded President Bill Clinton throughout his two terms. “The majority was not impressed that members of families are somehow stripped of their religious liberty interests simply because they do business in corporate form.”

affirmed the distinct God-given right of conscience and religious freedom, which empowers the individual to embrace life, advance liberty and pursue happiness without having to sacrifice faith or conscience on the altar of expediency. For that matter, I do believe that while this outcome validates this fundamental right, the many threats in both culture and society make religious liberty the quintessential civil rights issue of the 21st century. For people of faith, this decision requires both celebration and a renewed commitment to vigilance, as today's complacency is tomorrow's captivity."

