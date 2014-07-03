Is Jindal's hobby, to lobby for his presidency, an unfair treatment?

In part one of the WGSO Radio-Bayoubuzz Google Hangout webcast talk show on Tuesday, Jeff Crouere and Stephen Sabludowsky discussed Congressman Vance McAllister's decision to let the people decide his future fate as a US Congressman, particularly, after a scandal in which he has been labelled the "Kissing Congressman". Today, in part two, Crouere and Sabludowsky discussed Governor Bobby Jindal's continued quest to remain relevant on the national scene as a presidential candidate, whether the governor is being unfairly singled-out accusing him of putting his future job hopes in front of his current duties, and whether the governor violated his campaign pledges:

Crouere: Speaking of course Bobby Jindal, I wrote a column posted on Bayoubuzz last week, recommending that he resign, recommended that he run full time for president and allow Jay Dardenne to become a full-time Governor, he didn't take me up on that so he is still governor right now and I think we are going to see him still treating us as a hobby as his moonlighting position as his focus remains on the presidential race, any news on whether he is getting any traction, you think, you think maybe more people are coming on board in supporting him, do you see any future in that presidential race for the governor?

Sabludowsky: well i do think it is a good seguae into the Hobby lobby case, i think that Jindal, went, immediately after the decision, sent a press release with his opinion relative to that case and I suspect that he has been on some national talk radio show or some of the nationalists based on some of the articles i've read, so, is he getting some support? Yea. here in Louisiana, i think people are, like you, frustrated and just feel like he has taken advantage of us--now let me play devil's advocate for a second

Crouere: sure

Sabludowsky: and that is he as a politician has every right to go and further his own future and he and other politicians will go and run, while in office, for while they are currently in office. That is true. There is no question about that. And the argument would be, why treat him differently, why are we treating him different than David Vitter when he ran, Mary Landrieu, Cassidy, etc. and a host of other people who run for office who win a prior office

Crouere: Well, one difference of course is that he did that from the day he was elected--normally people will decide to run towards the end of their term, if they are term limited. I don't like it Steve. I like for people to fill their term and then if they want to run for something else, fine. But finish their term. don't run while they are still serving. I agree with you. I think there is a host of politicians who did it. Jindal did it when he was a Congressman, when he was a sitting Congressman, he has a propensity for doing this, so I don't like it, I don't like it at all. But, i think it is worse when you are running for President which sends you to far-flung states all over the country as to positions here in Louisiana where you can still to people, I'm home, addressing these issues rather than across the country.

Sabludowsky: I agree that it is a sad situation when a state, such a sorry state such as Louisiana, that is still just about last in just about everything, and whose economy, ofr the last few years has been lower than the gross domestic product of the US despite what the governor has said

Crouere: And that is a very weak national economy

Sabludowsky: Absolutely

Crouere: As i have said before...so, if you are behind the national economy, that is pathetic

Sabludowsky: Yea, it is. And here's the thing which has really bothered me regarding Jindal is that here he is, at the Capitol, his very first speech after he was sworn in and this is with Governor Foster, Governor Blanco, Governor Roemer I believe, up on the dais, that the former governors, that they were looking out for themselves, and you remember that

Crouere: Yea I remember

Sabludowsky: And it put a stone in particular in my throat and trying to distinguish himself about what he was going to do and how he was going to be different and it turned out, from the very beginning, the first opportunity he had to get that national exposure...

Crouere: Yea it did

Sabludowsky: It became opium for him

Crouere: Now as far as being different, yes, different but not in the right way...Lee Zurick pointed out in his Louisiana Purchase that aired on Fox the other day, that Jindal has a propensity of awarding seats, boards positions to big donors and even greater degree, to other administrations, so he is taking what has been a bad practice and made it even worse and when Zurick tried to question him at a news conference, Jindal ignored him, wouldn't respond to requests for interview so he is showing that same disinterest in engaging the local media that he had from the very beginning, that you can get him on Fox News, talking about Benghazi, but, as far as talking about the legislature, the economy, his shady fundraising practices, he won't do it.

Sabludowsky: Yea and that is of all of the things I think that are really repugnant to the way that we were hoping that Jindal, that Bobby Jindal at the time was going to change things in every area of every thing that was supposedly behind, he had violated ethics reform, violated and this is a blatant situation and I've got to tell you that I have to really applaud you and other Republicans and conservatives who have come out and say, this is wrong, that we cannot stand for this. I remember back in 2007, when the Republican Party was strongly behind Ethics Reform and that, and competency, was their number one platform during the election, ethics reform, because Bobby Jindal, emanated, personified ethics reform, but, boy, we were definitely disappointed because he carved out those exceptions for himself

Crouere: right

Sabludowsky: and like you said, the Board of Regents, in terms of getting seats to people who are heavy donors

Crouere: And some would say selling seats, that is how some would say it, pay to play, politics as usual, all kind of ways, none of them good

Sabludowsky: and so the point i am making is, i think the louisiana republican party in particular owes us an apology, because they came out there and made ethics reform

Crouere: right

Sabludowsky: Such a big deal