Focus On Newton In LSU, Auburn SEC Showdown



Q: How will LSU's defense stop Newton?

A: "LSU's defense is a significant challenge for anybody to play against because they not only have speed and a great veteran coach in John Chavis, but they also have a shutdown corner in Patrick Peterson. LSU is one of the few teams that can take away someone and allow you to overload other parts of the field. It gives LSU many more options than Arkansas had against Auburn."



Q: So the $1 million question, how do you stop Newton?

A: "It's going to take a specially designed defense to handle unique abilities that Cameron brings and that Gus Malzahn's offense brings. I don't think you can just line up and be sound tacklers and read your keys. That's not going to be fair to you players."



Q: Mississippi State attacked Newton immediately with pressure and had some success. Newton had 70 rushing yards and 136 passing in that game. Is that the best tactic?

A: "You're going to see more along those lines of that. You have to eat up space on Newton right away and live with his other abilities. The Mississippi State game was early in Auburn's growth as an offense. Sitting back is pure death. You have to have a lot of good athletes on the field."



I don't think this offense would work in the NFL. There are too many good athletes. Someone said to me recently, 'Shouldn't they just put a spy on Nelson?' Unless it's Ray Lewis, it ain't gonna do any good. You've got to match your athletic ability with his, and there aren't enough guys in college football as good as he is. Can Kelvin Sheppard do it? I don't know. Could Patrick Peterson do it in a uniquely designed defense? Maybe. I haven't talked to LSU, so I'm not breaking any trusts here. I'm wondering if there's going to be some type of unique defense."



Q: College offenses continue to evolve with unique athletes like Newton. What does that mean for defenses as they try to catch up?



A: "Nick Saban told me when he first used the Wildcat, he had two defenses for it and thought he had it defended, but found out the only way to stop the Wildcat was multiple defenses, Just a spy won't work. (against Newton). Just a blitz won't work. But I think the combination of multiple zone defenses might work. You have to have to have something out of the ordinary."



Q: Do you believe Auburn has the surrounding cast to make defenses pay if Newton is slowed down?



A: "I don't know yet. But Newton has has one advantage that we probably don't talk about enough. His offensive line has a lot of experience and seems to be able to handle a lot of different looks without being frustrated. They don't seem to lose their way on the field at all."



When LSU and Auburn line up in the run game: The War Eagles are first in rushing offense with Newton and the Tigers are first in rushing defense. LSU is fourth in rushing offense and the Plainsmen are third in rushing defense. The run game is where Saturday's game may be decided.



While Newwon leads in the SEC is rushing with all kinds of daring runs, LSU has a tailback-oriented run game that features tailbacks running in a traditional fashion.



FireFootballCoach.com

Fire coach (Fill in the Blank) websites used to be somewhat of a novelty and a source of amusement. Now most of them are just cliche and stupid. But occasionally one pops up worth mentioning, only because of the absurdity of it.



I just found one: FireCoachMeyer.com. Laugh it up Tigers Nation. I know you have FireLesMiles, too.



I'm just glad George S. Patton didn't lose to Mississippi State the week after beating the Nazis. He'd be toast.



OK. It's a down year for for the Gators. I get that. It's not a down year for the unbeaten Tigers -- yet. But fire Urban Meyer? And replace him with who -- Nick Saban? Oh no wait, Bama lost to South Carolina. He's old news.



It's possible these websites are started by a fan from a rival school (or a recruiting coordinator from a rival school). But given the lunatic fringe among most SEC fan bases, I lean toward somebody in Gainseville. A guy who uses the name Tiger Chip sponsors the one on Miles.



Websites demanding coaching replacements have been with us for years. The make it easier for disgruntled fans to blow off steam. Gripe sessions formerly reserved for saloons and barbershops now also take place in cyberspace, where with a few key strokes and a credit card, a disgruntled fan can set up a website and launch a grass roots campaign to have a coach canned.







Wideout to sign autographs for fans before Browns game

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum from 10 a.m.-11:10 a.m. on Sunday, October 24 prior to the New Orleans Saints game with the Cleveland Browns.

Horn, who played for the New Orleans Saints from 2000 through 2006, is set for formal induction into the Saints Hall of Fame on Friday, October 22 at a noon luncheon at the Best Western Landmark Hotel in Metairie.

In his seven seasons with the Saints, Horn was chosen to participate in four Pro Bowls. He finished first all-time in New Orleans Saints history with 50 touchdown receptions and is second all-time in Saints history in receptions and reception yards. Horn was part of the Saints' NFC West championship in 2000 and the NFC South Championship in 2007. Horn recently signed a one-day contract with New Orleans and retired as a Saint.

Horn will be available for autographs and pictures. The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Louisiana Superdome and is open three hours prior to each home game and for 45 minutes following each home game. On game day, admission is free to ticket holders while the museum is available by appointment during the week at a cost of $7 per person or $5 per group of 10 or more by calling (504) 309-1004 Ext. 209.



by Ed Staton



