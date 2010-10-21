Are Louisiana Blog, Vitter Camp Making Hay From Melancon's Say?

Is Charlie Melancon “busted”? If you were to believe a recent blog post from the pro-Republican activist Louisiana political site called TheHayride, as well as a video and related emails from the David Vitter campaign, you could very easily conclude that Melancon’s bid for Vitter’s US Senate seat would not only be “busted but would be “toast”.

But, if you watch the entire video segment of Melancon’s Saturday Abita Springs speech instead of the short snippet posted on the TheHayride site that appears to completely distort what Melancon really said during that speech, you could easily believe the very opposite of what TheHayride and the Vitter campaign are trying to convey. In fact, you just might think that the Melancon campaign has big hopes while TheHayride and Team Vitter are claiming Melancon is on the ropes.

Here are the facts:

TheHayride, posted a blog column on Monday October 18 entitled “VIDEO: Charlie Melancon Admits He’s Behind By 17 Points”.

The Hayride blog included a Youtube video of Melancon’s October 16 Abita Springs “Dem Fest” speech before a Democratic Party rally. The video on its Youtube site and on its blog is entitled “Charlie Melancon admits he’s going down”.

TheHayride blog site is published Scott McKay who appears to be in the business of promoting Republicans and denouncing Democrats at all opportunities, not matter the issue.

The blog in question stated the following

“On Saturday, Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Charlie Melancon, whose campaign last week touted a dubious Anzalone Liszt survey showing him just seven points behind incumbent Republican David Vitter, admitted that his public pronouncements of a close race are but a good face on a lousy prospect of election."

(Bayoubuzz Note: The bold and hyperlinks are by TheHayride)

Then, the TheHayride blog posting featured this video entitled “Charlie Melancon admits he’s going down”:

Following the video, TheHayride then states,

“In front of a rather sparse crowd, Melancon admitted “He busted us” with $2 million in campaign spending. A transcript:

“After he spent over two million dollars from the beginning of August to the end of October, he knocked our points down about 17 points. What he was saying was true. He busted us.”

After the TheHayride blog and video were posted on Monday, the Vitter campaign sent out the following mailing on Tuesday referring to TheHayride blog and Youtube video.

In Case You Missed It…

Charlie Melancon says Vitter is right – “he busted us.”

You can watch the video here:

http://thehayride.com/2010/10/breaking-charlie-melancon-admits-hes-behind-by-17-points/



http://thehayride.com/2010/10/breaking-charlie-melancon-admits-hes-behind-by-17-points/



While Charlie Melancon took to the stage in Abita Springs on Saturday at “Dem Fest 2010” to admit he’s falling in the polls by 17 points, he also explains that what Sen. Vitter is saying about him – is true. Melancon is finally admitting he has not put Louisiana first while voting with President Obama’s big-spending, big-government agenda 84% of the time.

So, just to be clear, here are a few examples of what Sen. Vitter has been saying that Charlie Melancon admits are true:

Vitter: Melancon endorsed President Obama.

Melancon: What he is saying is true – he busted us.

Vitter: Melancon graded President Obama with an A.

Melancon: What he is saying is true – he busted us.

Vitter: Melancon voted for taxpayer-funding for illegal immigrants.

Melancon: What he is saying is true – he busted us.

Vitter: Melancon got himself a luxury SUV.

Melancon: What he is saying is true – he busted us.

Vitter: Melancon voted YES to the Obama “stimulus.”

Melancon: What he is saying is true – he busted us.

Vitter: Melancon voted twice to bailout Wall Street.

Melancon: What he is saying is true – he busted us.

Vitter: Melancon opposes repealing Obamacare.

Melancon: What he is saying is true – he busted us.

On Wednesday, the Vitter campaign sent out another email press release which continued the same theme:

Melancon Campaign Implosion?

Melancon campaign pulls advertising, admits losing, and that Vitter “busted him” on his record

(Metairie, La) -- Today, U.S. Senator David Vitter’s campaign noted that Charlie Melancon’s campaign had no television advertising running as of this morning.

“Charlie Melancon’s decision to stop running their TV ads, as of this morning, shows his campaign is imploding and the wheels have come off. This is just another example of Charlie Melancon acting like Obama, spending the $2 million in his account since the October 1st finance report,” said Luke Bolar, Vitter’s spokesman. “What may be worse for Melancon is when he realizes he can’t get a bailout or a stimulus check to help his staggering campaign.”

Melancon’s move to stop running his ads comes on the heels of his speech in Abita Springs on Saturday, October 16 at “Dem Fest 2010” where he admitted he’s falling in the polls by 17 points. In the same speech, Melancon also explains that what Sen. Vitter is saying about him – is true.

You can watch the video of Melancon’s speech here:

http://thehayride.com/2010/10/breaking-charlie-melancon-admits-hes-behind-by-17-points/

“In one week, Melancon says he’s fallen seventeen points in the polls, says that everything Sen. Vitter is saying is true, and now he’s pulled down his TV ads,” added Bolar.

So, exactly what did Melancon actually say in Abita Springs relating to the poll? How accurate are the TheHayride blog, the TheHayride Youtube videos and the above Vitter campaign email messages?

On Saturday, I actually attended and filmed the Tea Party rally in Covington featuring Senator Vitter and the Democrat Abita Springs event featuring Melancon. I filmed most of Vitter’s speech and all of Melancon’s.

Here is the segment of the video covering Melancon's comments about the polls.

Compare this video with the one above. The video on the TheHayride site is 12 seconds long. The complete video that I took covering the poll issue is approximately 1:02 minutes. Compare the time of the videos and of course, the messages of the two videos. TheHayride video is approximately 1/8th of the entire message focused on the poll.

Here is the text of the relevant segment of the video:

“We just finished doing a poll. The poll looks great. After he spent almost two million dollars from the beginning of August to the end of October, he knocked our points down about 17 points. What he was saying was true. He busted us. In two weeks of getting … (Interrupted by wife).. well, what he was saying wasn’t true, but he busted us with his ad. But in less than two weeks of advertising, we got up and we’re back to seven points down from David Vitter. He’s never been over 50 points in the polls. Never. Then when you … when you look at the undecideds and do the crosstabs, the undecideds as they found were mostly Democrats, 80 percent plus. They’re gonna vote for us but we gotta get em to the polls. So where we are right now in the polls once you make the adjustments for the crosstabs is two points down and gaining. He has a soft base of support, leaning support. Any woman that knows anything about David Vitter’s record on women, God help her if she votes for him."

Bayoubuzz Note: The portion of the video transcript used by TheHayride and referred to and promoted by Vitter’s campaign is in bold. As one can see, the short Hayride snippet is a mere fraction of Melancon’s entire statement describing the poll results:

So, after reviewing the Hayride video, the blog posting and the content of Vitter emails which refer directly to the TheHayride blog and the video here are my observations:

According to the relevant transcript and video, Melancon said, “We just finished doing a poll. The poll looks great”.

Then he said what was on the TheHayride video snippet, “After he spent almost two million dollars from the beginning of August to the end of October, he knocked our points down about 17 points. What he was saying was true. He busted us.”

Immediately after that statement, his wife Peachy briefly interrupted Melancon. The Senate candidate then said, “In two weeks of getting … well, what he was saying wasn’t true, but he busted us with his ad. But in less than two weeks of advertising, we got up and we’re back to seven points down from David Vitter (bold by Bayoubuzz for purpose of emphasis).

So, instead of citing Melancon’s entire quote which would actually show that Melancon appeared to be pleased with the latest poll results claiming his campaign is now "back to seven points down from Vitter", TheHayride for one reason or another framed the comments into a different light.

TheHayride's version whether it was done intentionally or not, is a distortion as to what Melancon acutally said. Also, somehow, Team Vitter promoted the blog’s message which continued the theme that Melancon’s campaign is on a free-fall.

The obvious question is--why did TheHayride video not include the longer and the complete quote?

Why did TheHayride not use Melancon’s more optimistic statement “So where we are right now in the polls once you make the adjustments for the crosstabs is two points down and gaining”?

Who shot the video? The Vitter campaign? The Hayride? Someone else?

How did TheHayride obtain the video?

How did the Vitter campaign obtain the video?

Did TheHayride intentionally not include the entire clip related to the poll issue to make Melancon appear that "Vitter busted Melancon" and that the Democrat was "17 points behind" the Republican incumbent?

Did someone engage in selective editing and cutting of a video to create a message in sharp contradiction as to what Melancon actually said?

What was Vitter’s campaign role in this video, blog, and email press release package? How much of the actual video did they see before promoting the truncated version that appeared on TheHayride which segment is certainly very compatible with the Vitter's campaign story line over the past few days.

After Melancon released the survey by a Democratic pollster claiming a seven point difference and not a 17- point gap, the Vitter campaign and others have been on full assualt attacking the Melancon poll as being bogus. Out of fairness, the only polls that have put Melancon into single digits away from the frontrunner ever since the Congressman entered the race have been commissioned by Democrats and performed by Democratic-leaning pollsters.

Perhaps Vitter and his supporters are correct. Maybe his lead is substantial and that Melancon’s poll results are overly skewed in favor of the Democrat. One day soon we will discover if Melancon’s efforts to unseat Senator Vitter is indeed toast. At the longest, we should know the answer on November 2.

But for now, the focus should be on why a video, a blog and some campaign emails being pushed to the public appears to be making hay out of the truth and might be taking the public for a ride.



by Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com