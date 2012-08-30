  • You are here:  
Thursday, 30 August 2012

Isaac: PODs coming to Louisiana with MRE's, water, ice

MREThe Louisiana National Guard will be managing Points of Distribution in key areas affected by Hurricane Isaac, beginning tomorrow in locations where conditions permit.

The first round of PODs will be opening tomorrow at 8 a.m. in the following parishes:

 

 

  • Terrebonne;
  • Lafourche;
  • St. John the Baptist;
  • St. Bernard;
  • Jefferson;
  • St. James;
  • Plaquemines;
  • Orleans; and
  • Iberville.

The PODs will be stocked with Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), water and ice. In some locations, tarps will be available.

At this time, there will be 27 PODs located in the nine parishes, with more locations possible as conditions change.

The Louisiana National Guard and other state agencies work with local officials to determine if and where PODs are needed, based on the conditions on the ground, the severity of damage to the community and the availability of supplies from local businesses.

The PODs are currently standing up and being stocked with supplies. A Point of Distribution or POD is where the public goes to pick up emergency supplies following a disaster. The need for a POD is based on lack of infrastructure to support normal distribution of food, water, or other supplies.

Parishes will be announcing the location of their PODs as they open. Residents may contact 211 or their local Office of Emergency Preparedness for more information. The locations and numbers of PODs are subject to change; residents should check with their parishes for the latest locations. 

 

 

