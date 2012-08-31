Isaac Update: More Roads, highways open to New Orleans

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, as of 11:48 pm Friday, there road closures or blockages on LA 1, I-10 (3 reports), US 11, LA 23, LA 39, LA 40, LA 45, LA 46, Old US 51, LA 58, US 90, LA 300, LA 308, LA 628, LA 1077

Also, according to the map on the DOTD website the I-10 eastward to New Orleans from Baton Rouge and other locations west of Baton Rouge, there currently is not a direct route via the interstate to the New Orleans region. Instead, drivers must take bypass from Gramercy exit.