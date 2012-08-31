  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Isaac Update: More Roads, highways open to New Orleans
Friday, 31 August 2012 06:57

Isaac Update: More Roads, highways open to New Orleans

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

roads22According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, as of 11:48 pm Friday, there road closures or blockages on LA 1I-10 (3 reports)US 11LA 23LA 39LA 40LA 45LA 46Old US 51LA 58US 90LA 300LA 308LA 628LA 1077

 

Also, according to the map on the DOTD website the I-10 eastward to New Orleans from Baton Rouge and other locations west of Baton Rouge, there currently is not a direct route via the interstate to the New Orleans region.  Instead, drivers must take bypass from Gramercy exit.

 Highway I-12 is open from Baton Rouge to Mandeville and the Causeway Bridge is open.

 The I-10 driving west to New Orleans is open from Slidell however there are limitations.

 For updates check out the DOTD website or contact state and/or local authorities

 

 

 

              

  Want more Louisiana news?               

Louisiana News

Louisiana Politics

Louisiana Business

Louisiana Government

             		  Baton Rouge News

Lafayette News

Shreveport  News

New Orleans News

   

 

Signup for Our Newsletter

qr

Scan the QR Code above using your smartphone to signup for our newsletter.

Join Our Email List
Email:  

 

 

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Hurricane Isaac storms through Louisiana, GOP, Romney opens hope floodgates Map: more openings after Louisiana road closures after Isaac »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1