Donelon alerts, Louisiana construction, Farm to Bistro, NOLA 14th in recreation

Louisiana’s Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon is joining a number of other states in issuing a consumer alert to potential drivers of new transportation network companies (TNCs) or rideshare services. These companies offer mobile applications (apps) that give passengers access to transportation services that are provided by people who register to serve as drivers for these networks.

With the technology and mobile playing an expanding role in the area of transit services, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner has issued this statement:

The drivers who are hired to participate in TNCs are using their personal cars to transport passengers. The companies regard the hired drivers as third party transportation providers or vehicle operators.

Commissioner Donelon is advising individuals to do their homework before signing on to serve as drivers with a transportation network. “Drivers should review their policies and talk with their agents regarding their participation in such programs prior to signing up.” said Commissioner Donelon. “Virtually all personal auto insurance policies exclude coverage when personal vehicles are used to give rides for fees.”

Whether consumers are the passengers of or the drivers for a TNC, Commissioner Donelon advises them to be aware of potential gaps in insurance coverage. For instance a potential driver may want to contact their insurance company and inquire about a commercial insurance policy. Potential drivers should verify the type of liability coverage they must have and the type of liability coverage that is already in place for the benefit of all parties who might sustain damages and injuries from accidents that occur while engaged in the use of the transportation services.

The LDI is aware of several transportation network companies that are actively doing business in various parts of the country and those TNCs that have expressed interest in operating in Louisiana. One company is currently operating within Baton Rouge. If you are a driver considering employment with a TNC and have questions, you are encouraged to contact your insurance provider or your agent.

Farm To Table Bistro

A farm fresh feast will be served Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 in the Farm to Table Bistro during the Farm to Table International Symposium (F2Ti), August 2 - 4, 2014 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Centerplate Chef Stephen Blaser’s menus feature an abundance of seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients from Louisiana:

Saturday, August 2

Artichoke, Corn and Crab Etouffee

Local Greens with Tomatoes, Farmer’s Cheese, Praline Pecans and Cucumbers with Sugar Cane Vinaigrette Dressing

Butterbeans, Peppers, Tomatoes and Corn Chow Chow with Smoked Sausage from The Butcher

Free Range Chicken with a Corn, Tomato and Fried Eggplant Dressing

Herb Local Rice

Ratatouille of Summer Farm Vegetables

Peach Jalousie Sweet Cream

Mint Summer Melon Salad with House Pralines

Sunday, August 3

Chilled Watermelon Andalusia Style Gazpacho

Summer Local Greens with Tomato Gems, Chevre, Grilled Peaches and Crispy Onions with Sherry Vinaigrette Dressing

Summer Panzanella Salad with Balsamic Glaze

Chicken and Andouille Jambalaya

Local Drum with Corn, Tomato and Artichoke Ragout

Summer Maque Choux

Cajun Carrot Cake Bloc

Peach Upside Down Cake

Tickets are $25 per meal and must be purchased online by Friday, July 25:

https://reg.f2t-int.com/2014/attendee_registration.cfm

(Registration discounts do not apply to lunch.)

The Farm to Table Bistro is located in Meeting Room 277, near the New Orleans Theater at the Convention Center, directly above Hall I.

The symposium, produced in partnership with the SoFAB Institute and the LSU AgCenter, brings together the leading practitioners in the growing farm-to-table movement to explore the cultivation, distribution, and consumption of food and drink sourced locally while presenting the opportunity to connect consumers and chefs and producers.

This year’s theme, “The Process,” examines the agricultural-culinary cycle at all levels and will feature its own organic fertility research project. Topics include the best practices for urban farming, bringing products to market, sourcing locally, sustainability, and the latest on the imposing Food Safety Modernization Act. Chef Michel Nischan, CEO, Wholesome Wave, is this year’s Chairman.

Destined to become the single most important annual forum on farm-to-table topics, F2Ti occurs concurrently with the Louisiana Restaurant Association’s 61st Annual Foodservice & Hospitality EXPO; F2Ti attendees will have access to the almost 200,000 square feet of exhibits.

Detailed schedule information can be viewed here:

http://f2t-int.com/sessions-overview/schedule-of-events-2014/

New Orleans Recreation

According to Wallethub, New Orleans ranks 19th in 2014 for recreation.



With July being National Park and Recreation Month and parks contributing to better community cohesion, property values and public health, the leading personal finance social media network WalletHub took an in-depth look at 2014's Best & Worst Cities for Recreation.



In an effort to educate Americans on the value of an active lifestyle and the importance of public open spaces in their communities and finances, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities and highlighted those with the most diverse opportunities for recreation, sports and culture. We used 24 key metrics to explore a number of factors — from the cost of movie tickets and parkland acreage to the affordability of food prices and spending on parks per resident — that contribute to the overall quality of each city’s offerings.



Recreation in New Orleans (1=best)

53rd – Spending on Parks per Capita 6th – Acres of Parkland per Capita 5th – Number of Attractions per Capita 29th – Coffee & Tea Shops per Capita 58th – Average Food Price (Pizza & Burgers) 57th – Average Drink Price (Beer & Wine) 48th – Bowling Costs 31st – Park Playgrounds per Capita 21st – Swimming Pools per Capita

For the full report, please visit:

http://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-for-recreation/5144/