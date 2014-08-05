JEDCO, Satchmo Fest breaks records, St. Francisville, HUD Financing: Biz Shorts

JEDCO releases economic report for Jefferson Parish

HUD financing

Today, Governor Jindal will make an economic development announcement in St. Francisville at 12:50 PM.

Governor Bobby Jindal



Governor Jindal to make an economic development announcement.



Tuesday, August 5th

12:50 PM

2105 Louisiana 964

St Francisville, LA 70775

SummerFest presented by Chevron on Sunday, August 3rd with a trumpet tribute dedicated to Louis Armstrong and longtime festival friend and musician, Lionel Ferbos. As the tribute, led by Kermit Ruffins, played a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday, Louis", festival-goers were treated to birthday cupcakes. Located at the Louisiana State Museum's Old U.S. Mint in the French Quarter, the festival is free and open to the public.



2014 breaks records: Last year Satchmo SummerFest made history by welcoming its first ever title sponsor, Chevron, expanding the Festival to three full days, and nearly doubling attendance numbers from 2012. This year the event continued to attract record crowds. 2014 figures indicate that over 57,000 gathered to pay tribute to Armstrong and immerse themselves in the culture, food, music, and everything that New Orleans has to offer. Great weather and an incredibly strong lineup contributed to the success; opening day performances by John Boutte, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and Wycliffe Gordon drew crowds that continued to grow throughout the weekend.



Satchmo SummerFest featured two stages of music which included genres such as traditional jazz, contemporary jazz, and brass bands. The event also included many uniquely New Orleans events such as the opening day second line with the Roots of Music and Sunday's Jazz Mass at historic St. Augustine Church in Treme. Each day artists paid tribute to Lionel Ferbos, who passed away on July 19th.



With the close of another successful Festival it is clear that Satchmo's influence, as an artist and cultural icon, is universal, unmatched, and very much alive today. Satchmo SummerFest is a cherished event for locals and tourists, with strong attendance from international visitors who came from Japan, Canada, England and other parts Europe. Hotel occupancy was at 98 percent on Saturday, August 2nd. This has a very positive impact on summer tourism in New Orleans, enhanced by summer marketing campaigns launched by the Louisiana Office of Tourism and the New Orleans Metropolitan Convention and Visitors Bureau.



French Quarter Festivals, Inc. organizers have already started planning the 15th annual celebration, which will take place July 30-Aug 2.

It is my pleasure to present the 2013 JEDCO Annual Report to you. In 2013, I had the extreme honor to serve as the Chairman of the JEDCO Board of Commissioners. It was a wonderful year to be involved with this organization. Through the hard work and dedication of JEDCO's talented staff, the economic driver of Jefferson Parish experienced the most successful year in its long history. From attracting the Smoothie King corporate headquarters back to Jefferson Parish to helping Dyno Nobel, a global leader in the chemical industry, recognize the benefits of doing business in this community, JEDCO has played a vital role in enhancing our local business climate.



When it comes to creating a thriving economy, JEDCO's work is only part of the equation. We pride ourselves on the collaboration among community leaders, parish departments, and the business and civic organizations that represent the residents and companies located within Jefferson Parish. With strong community partners, like the Jefferson Chamber, we are able to meet the needs of business owners from a variety of angles, providing a quality experience for each and every business we touch. It is that cooperation throughout the community that helps to create a business-friendly environment that appeals to both new and existing companies.



The heartbeat of our economy, however, is the men and women who go to work in Jefferson Parish each and every day. They enhance our business climate through their continuous contributions to their places of work and their community. Jefferson Parish's talented workforce, made up of individuals from all walks of life, has helped our community to become the preferred destination for business.



We are grateful for the people who have helped our business community to flourish and so, in the 2013 Annual Report, we've chosen to highlight some of the individuals who play a role in our ever-evolving economy. As you flip through the pages of this book, you will be able to read their stories. They are students and project managers, business owners and entrepreneurs. Each and every one of them is vital to the success of the Jefferson Parish economy.



As we continue to move forward, I can assure you that JEDCO will remain dedicated to our businesses and the people who help run them. Our team will continue to better the economy through retention and creation of quality jobs, entrepreneurship, and investment in our community. We will work with our business leaders, our elected officials, and the men and women in our workforce to create a business community that everyone can be proud of.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) announced today that it arranged financing for one multifamily property located in Baton Rouge and five healthcare properties located in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Springhill, LA.

Bethesda-based senior vice president, Michael Vaughn and vice president, Kevin Giusti, led the team that structured the refinance loans utilizing HUD’s 223(f) and 232-223(f) programs.

Michael Vaughn commented, “Thanks to our team’s expertise with HUD products and knowledge of the healthcare industry and local market, we were able to refinance the existing HUD and conventional loans on the properties and structure fixed-rate long-term financing and reduce the borrower’s debt service significantly. Another key element that facilitated the financing was the terrific turnaround that the new operator for the properties, Traditions Management, performed since taking over operations of the assets in November 2011. Our efforts to familiarize HUD with the properties and transactions to make them comfortable with providing the loans were strongly supported by the response time and depth of experience of the operator.”