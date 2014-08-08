Cassidy ducking? Landrieu featured, GOP killing Demos

Qualifying in only two weeks away for election in the Congressional 5 th and 6 th Districts and for US Senate race. Tea Party favorite Rob Maness is blasting GOP-favorite Bill Cassidy for "ducking"debates. US Senator Mary Landrieu, running for re-election will be featured tomorrow as the Louisiana Democrats host their annual dinner.

RNC Treasurer: "We frankly continue to kill the DNC in fundraising"

One week since House passed bipartisan bill 2 solve the border crisis. America is calling on Senate to come back from recess & do their job.

Bobby Jindal and David Vitter are both hypocritical on Common Core: Robert Mann nola.com/opinions/index…

Retired State Troopers send letter to Mike Edmonson demanding action on Edmonson Amendment. forgotston.com/2014/08/08/ret……er-to-edmonson/

Vitter report claims cancer prevention, wildlife orgs, scientists part of a nefarious cabal. nationalmemo.com/senator-vitter… pic.twitter.com/Io8wkRILcw

THE MAILBAG

From Landrieu Campaign

Senator Mary Landrieu, will speak at the 2014 Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in New Orleans, where she will outline the clear choice Louisianians have in this year’s Senate election. In her speech, Senator Landrieu will highlight some of the many accomplishments she’s achieved for Louisiana as the state’s senior Senator and how she will continue fighting for Louisiana if re-elected.



Former Pennsylvania Governor Edward Rendell will present the keynote speech and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm will be the “Power Up” speaker.



Senator Landrieu will participate in a media availability prior to the start of the dinner.



The Jefferson-Jackson Dinner is hosted by the Louisiana Democratic Party.

From Maness Campaign

What is Congressman Cassidy afraid of?



On July 8, Rob announced he would accept all debate and forum invitations offered to the Senate candidates.



So far, he's accepted seven that are open to all the candidates and even more that are sponsored by Republican organizations for the Republican candidates.



Yesterday, Senator Landrieu accepted four and that's great start... although she should accept more. The people of Louisiana deserve candidates who will make themselves accessible to the voters.



But Congressman Cassidy: he's ducking all the debates.

Congressman Cassidy hasn't accepted any!



Tweet @BillCassidy and tell him to stop #DuckingDebates. He should join Rob and Senator Landrieu:

· August 28th - Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum · September 23rd - League of Women Voters Candidate Debate · October 2nd - WDSU Televised Senate Candidate Debate · October 7th - KNOE / KALB Debate · October 14th - Council for a Better Louisiana / Louisiana Public Broadcasting Debate · October 27th - WWL-TV Senate Candidate Debate · October 29th - Louisiana State University Manship School of Journalism Debate

And Congressman should join Rob at these Republican Forums as well:

· August 11th - North Central Louisiana Tea Party Forum

· September 2nd - Louisiana Federation of Republican Women Candidate Forum

· September 4th - Mandeville Women's Republican Club Candidate Forum

· September 18th - The Bayou Teche Republican Women's Club Debate

· October 1st - Republican Women of St. Tammany Senate Candidate Forum

· October 9th - Southwest Louisiana Tea Party Senate Candidate Forum

Let's keep our elected Tweets about "Vitter" officials accountable to us - no more #DuckingDebates!



-Michael D. Byrne

Campaign Manager

Airport Politics

In an exclusive interview immediately following the annoucement, L. Martin of NOLA.Tv spoke with Matt Barnes, Vice President of Hunt Construction. Matt said they were excited about the opportunity, not only for their team, but all of their partners in the community. However, right now they have a lot of time to catch up in light of some of the events that took place over the summer. (The reissuing of the RFP bid proposal from the original timeline) NOLA.Tv pounded the question of local participation, and with full confidence and assurrurance, he indicated he was proud of the team in place to make sure the local workforce would be a priority both in training and opportunity. (SEE VIDEO INTERVIEW)

http://vimeo.com/nolatv/review/102899565/aa97987bb8

