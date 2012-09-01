Isaac Louisiana news: Road closures; Jindal campaign; disaster relief

Road closures

The following roadways have been closed due to water on the roadway

Jefferson Parish

LA 301 all roadway

3257 all roadway

LA 303 all roadway

make certain to go to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website for updated information.

Louisiana amends disaster declaration

On Friday, the State of Louisiana requested that the federal government amend its major disaster declaration for the state to include an additional 19 parishes that suffered major damage as a result of Hurricane Isaac.

Louisiana requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorize Individual Assistance and categories C-G of public assistance for the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

The full text of the request is below:

August 31, 2012

Elizabeth Zimmerman

Deputy Associate Administrator

Office of Response and Recovery

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Washington, D. C.

Through:

Mr. Tony Robinson

Regional Administrator

FEMA Region VI

800 North Loop 288

Denton, TX 76209-3698

Dear Ms. Zimmerman:

Under the provisions of Section 401 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, 42 U.S.C. § 5121-5207 (Stafford Act), and implemented by 44 CFR § 206.40 (Designation of affected areas and eligible assistance), I request that you authorize Individual Assistance (IA) and Public Assistance (PA), Categories C-G, as requested herein, for the Parishes of:

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

As you know, the entire State of Louisiana has been impacted or continues to be threatened by Hurricane Isaac. Each of the sixty-four (64) parishes in the State has declared a state of emergency. The President issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 27, 2012 (FEMA-3347-EM); then, on August 29, 2012, issued a Declaration of Major Disaster (FEMA-4080-DR) in response to the State's expedited request. Currently, fifty-two (52) parishes are approved for Public Assistance Category A and thirty-eight (38) are approved for Public Assistance Category B. Direct Federal Assistance (DFA) has been authorized for all approved parishes. Five (5) parishes were approved for Individual Assistance earlier today. The incident period began on August 26, 2012 and is continuing.

Since this storm was first projected to threaten the State of Louisiana six days ago, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued advisories over the course of the week placing all or parts of the State under a Hurricane Warning, Hurricane Watch, Tropical Storm Warning, Tropical Storm Watch, Flash Flood Watch, Dangerous Storm Surge, and Tornado Watch. The NWS issued dozens of weather advisories on this event as it wreaked havoc across the entire State.

Every single parish in the State has been impacted by this storm, with many thousands of citizens displaced in shelters or other temporary refuge. Likewise, their homes, businesses, and other property remain flooded or otherwise damaged by the tremendous amount of rainfall generated by the slow, unpredictable path of this very large storm. Search and rescue missions even now remain underway in multiple coastal and inland parishes while, in other parishes, conditions have just today improved enough to commence rescue efforts or access impacted areas. As of 6:30 PM today, the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reports 510,695 remaining power outages, representing approximately 24% of all electrical power in Louisiana. Interstate-10 at LaPlace, in St. John the Baptist Parish, remains closed due to flooding from Isaac. Interstate-55, south of the Mississippi border in Tangipahoa Parish, was likewise closed today due to Isaac's torrential rainfall resulting in a dam being intentionally breached by State of Mississippi officials to prevent its collapse, and has just reopened.

While every parish in the State has been impacted, the parishes listed in this request bore the brunt of the storm as it made its way inland. We anticipate submitting requests for Federal assistance for other parishes very soon as assessments are completed. Reports of coastal and inland flooding, power outages, downed trees, and blocked or flooded roads are our first indications of the widespread debris that creates a threat to the lives and property of the citizens of Louisiana. This widespread damage is a sure indicator of the need for Individual Assistance while, at the same time, preventing the State and FEMA from conducting a deliberate preliminary damage assessment (PDA). There are literally hundreds of media stories detailing the impact to lives and property for this devastating storm.

A brief summary of the damages to these parishes are:

Ascension

7,034 without power - 14% of the parish

Flooding reported in Alligator Bayou

Boil advisories issued under the State Safe Drinking Water Program:

• St. Amant Baptist Church School

RPCC Technical Education Center

Best Stop # 17

Ormet Corporation

Lions Copolymer Geismar

La Petite Day Care Center

Faith Day School & Academy

Go Bears Food Mart #24

Sorrento Lumber Company

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Baby Beginnings

Pier 13

Knights Of Columbus 6389

Magoo's Bar

Fisherman's Wharf

Shady Oaks Mhp

A Childs World Day Care & Learning Center

Shell Chemical Company

McGaha Apartments

Countryside Mobile Home Court

White Road Mobile Home Park

Plantation Mobile Home Village

Pine Trailer Park

Westlake Vinyls Company, L.P.

Countryview Mobile Home Court

R & B Grocery

Oak Village Mobile Home

Fred's Restaurant

Assumption

656 without power - 6% of the parish

Flooding reported in Labadieville

East Baton Rouge

39,922 without power - 20% of the parish

Boil advisories issued under the State Safe Drinking Water Program:

• Made To Go Truck stop

NC Services

East Feliciana

3,929 without power - 38% of the parish

Boil advisories issued under the State Safe Drinking Water Program:

• Village Of Norwood

Iberville

2,926 without power - 28% of the parish

POD site established for impacted citizens

Lafourche

22,005 without power - 48% of the parish

Flooding reported in Port Fourchon and Leeville

POD site established for impacted citizens

Livingston

21,310 without power - 36% of the parish

Flooding reported in Albany and Maurepas

Boil advisories issued under the State Safe Drinking Water Program:

• Fourth Ward Water Works

Colyell Community Water

Carthage Bluff Marina

Best Stop 15

Tickfaw State Park

Springfield Middle School

Kirby's Place Tp

Ca Inst. Of Tech. - Ligo Observatory

French Settlement Water- Colyell Home site

River Pines Plantation Utilities

French Settlement Water Co - Springfield

French Settlement Wh Hall Head Of Island

Killian, Town Of

French Settlement- Paradise Point

French Settlement water- Vincent Place

Pine Acres

Riverscape at Clio Subdivision

French Settlement Water Co - Oakridge

French Settlement Water -Stonebridge

Carter Plantation

Vincent Acres Water Co.

Jims Trailer Park

Orleans

131,960 without power - 71% of the parish

Flooding reported in St. Catherine area

Boil advisories issued under the State Safe Drinking Water Program:

• Fort Pike State Park

Irish Bayou Travel Center

Crazy AL's Lounge

POD sites established for impacted citizens

Pointe Coupee

1,333 without power - 12% of the parish

Boil advisories issued under the State Safe Drinking Water Program:

• Torbert-Frisco Waterworks

Alma Plantation, Ltd

Sherburne Wildlife Mgmt. Area Water System

St. Charles

15,752 without power - 71% of the parish

Flooding reported in Des Allemands

St. Helena

2,583 without power - 39% of the parish

Boil advisories issued under the State Safe Drinking Water Program:

• The Hitching Post Cafe

Waterworks District 2 Of St. Helena

Waterworks District #2 Phase3

Diversion Water - Tranquility Lakes

Pine Grove Waterworks Associations

Frank & Ramona's Cafe

Natalbany Creek Campground

Waterworks District #2 Of St. Helena - Cross Roads

Waterworks District #2 - Dennis Mills

St. James

7,743 without power - 80% of the parish

Boil advisories issued under the State Safe Drinking Water Program:

• St. James Boat Club

Noranda Alumina, LLC

Two POD sites established for impacted citizens

St. Mary

133 without power - 1% of the parish

Flooding reported in Morgan City and Franklin

Tangipahoa

25,939 without power - 43% of the parish

Flooding reported in Robert, Amite, Kentwood, and Pontchatoula

Continuing threat of a dam failure within the State of Mississippi has displaced parish residents

Boil advisories issued under the State Safe Drinking Water Program:

• L.Tycer (Faller Rd Apartments)

Tycer Apartments

St. Charles Mobile Home Park

Joes Mobile Home Park

Hammond Mobile Home Park

Intersection Connection

French Settlement-Bankston

Southeast Baptist Assembly

Westview Water Works

Tickfaw, Village Of

Tangipahoa, Village Of

Roseland, Town Of

Baywood Estates Subdivision

Blue Crystal Mhp

Whites Seafood

Tchefuncte Family Campground

Yogi Bears Jellystone Park

Magnificat Center Holy Spirit

Glenwood Baptist Youth Camp

Northlake Support And Service Center

Woodside Mhp

Colonial Inn Motel

Eastern Heights Waterworks

Rosary Ville Spirit Life Center

Global Wildlife Center

Cranky Curve , LLC

Terrebonne

10,468 without power - 26% of the parish

Flooding reported in Cocodrie, Montegut, Pointe au Chien, and Dulac

Boil advisories issued under the State Safe Drinking Water Program:

• Schriever Wtp Service Area

Houma Water Tp Service Area

Washington

3,053 without power - 12% of the parish

Boil advisories issued under the State Safe Drinking Water Program:

• Lil Angels Daycare

Stewart Seafood & Steak

Highway 10 Chevron

Windmill Nursery

Warnerton Quick Stop

Lil Landers Bar

450 Quick Stop

Jimmy's Fish Market

The Louisiana Castle

Coconutz Daiquiris

S And P Truck Stop

Papa J's Hwy Mart

Isabel Grocery & Kountry Koo

A & G Enon Quick Shop LLC

Enon Elementary School

Ron Son Bear

29 Palms Trailer Park

North Folsom Hills

Kids World Daycare

Happy Acres Mobile Home Park

West Baton Rouge

1,680 without power - 14% of the parish

Boil advisories issued under the State Safe Drinking Water Program:

• West Baton Rouge Waterworks District #1

West Baton Rouge Waterworks District #2

West Feliciana

1,489 without power - 25% of the parish

Spread across these impacted parishes are many examples of continuing damage:

• Thirty-seven (37) nursing homes housing 4,236 residents across the state are currently operating on generator power. Eleven (11) nursing homes have evacuated a total of 979 residents to alternate locations.

• Thirteen (13) hospitals housing 587 patients across the state are currently operating on generator power.

• The State announced continued state office closures in 16 parishes.

To date, state agencies have spent $56.4 million and parishes have spent $10.1 million in response to this storm.

• The Office of Community Development/Disaster Recovery Unit is working with DCFS on sheltering in Tangipahoa Parish. OCD/DRU is also working with St. John Parish on recovery planning, as well as with the Louisiana Housing Corporation to prepare for long-term housing needs in the state, should they arise.

• There are 4,129 citizens that remain in shelters within the State, while the American Red Cross reports that there are Louisiana residents in the following states that evacuated and are being sheltered -- Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Missouri, Georgia, Texas.

• 49,570 meals and snacks have been served to evacuees in state shelters through this morning. Another 30,000 hot meals will be served today at state shelters and points of distribution.

• 40 parishes have schools that remain closed.

• In St. John, the National Guard has evacuated 3,647 people and rescued 398 people. To help with the efforts, the National Guard is using16 High Water Vehicles, 42 Humvees, 4 boats, and 270 Guardsmen conducting security operations.

• In St. Tammany, the National Guard provided 90 Guardsmen for security support and a 16-man team with 8 Humvees to support the Sherriff Department in Search and Rescue operations.

• The National Guard is supporting search and rescue operations in Mandeville with Guardsmen and 4 Humvees.

• In Lafourche, the Bayou Boeuf levee overtopped. Local officials did a voluntary evacuation of 1,000 people, and the National Guard provided a 30-Guardsman team to support a sandbag mission to help stop the flooding.

• The National Guard conducted more than 100 missions across the state yesterday. To date, they have assisted in the rescue and/or evacuation of more than 3,000 citizens throughout the State with efforts continuing.

• In Livingston Parish, the National Guard supported search and rescue operations with Guardsmen and 6 Humvees.

• In St. Charles Parish, the National Guard is supporting search and rescue operations with Guardsmen and 6 Humvees.

• In Acadia Parish, the National Guard supported aerial search and rescue operations.

The State of Louisiana requests Individual Assistance, specifically:

Individual and Households Program;

Crisis Counseling Program;

Disaster Unemployment Assistance;

Disaster Case Management;

Disaster Legal Services;

Transitional Sheltering;

Rapid Temporary Repair Program; and

Small Business Administration Emergency Assistance.

The State of Louisiana also requests Public Assistance, Categories C-G, for the listed parishes.

In conclusion, the above factors and continuing impact and threat of Hurricane Isaac justify the approval of Individual Assistance and Public Assistance programs in the requested areas. I certify that the State and local governments will assume all applicable non-Federal share of costs required by the Stafford Act.

Sincerely,

Kevin Davis

Governor's Authorized Representative



Louisiana Requests Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits for Five Parishes after Hurricane Isaac



The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) today requested that the federal government approve a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) in five parishes following Hurricane Isaac.

The requested parishes are Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany.

"Hurricane Isaac brought widespread power outages and severe flooding in these areas," said DCFS Secretary Suzy Sonnier. "Some families had to leave flooded homes at a moment's notice and others are continuing to struggle without electricity. At this time of disaster, worrying about how to feed their families should be the last thing on people's minds."

The program, formerly called Disaster Food Stamps, provides food assistance for eligible households who do not receive regular SNAP benefits and who need help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster.

The state must request that the federal government initiate DSNAP, but can only make the request after the president activates the Stafford Act and approves the parish for Individual Assistance (IA), which occurred today for the five requested parishes.

On Friday the state requested an additional IA declaration for the following parishes, based on their damage levels: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. Once the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorizes these 19 parishes for Individual Assistance, the state will immediately request that DSNAP benefits be granted to their residents.

It is expected that the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) will respond quickly with a decision on the request. In the meantime, DCFS is preparing potential DSNAP application sites and encouraging impacted residents, especially in those five parishes to pre-apply for benefits.

"We encourage all residents who don't already receive regular SNAP benefits and who experienced loss or damage to pre-apply online for DSNAP or by phone," said Secretary Sonnier. "Pre-application can significantly reduce the time it takes to get resources to eligible citizens."

According to Sonnier, the pre-application process does not guarantee benefits, but is designed to save time, minimize long waits and prevent applicants from coming to the site, only to find out that they do not have the right information needed to apply.

The best way to pre-apply is by phone at 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578) daily between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. Callers will select the appropriate language and then select options 3 and 3. If residents have internet access they can pre-apply by visiting www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/preapply or www.getagameplan.org. All pre-applicants will have to provide the following information:

• Names, Social Security Numbers and Dates of Birth for each household member

• Current address and parish of household

• Monthly income for each household member

• All liquid resources for each household member (cash on hand, checking, savings and money market account balances and certificates of deposit)

The information will be kept securely on file and will be confidential.

If DSNAP is approved, households that receive regular SNAP benefits and live in parishes where DSNAP is activated will automatically have additional DSNAP benefits added to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards if they are not already receiving the maximum allotment for their household size. Regular SNAP households DO NOT have to visit a DSNAP site to receive the additional benefits.

If the state's DSNAP request is approved, residents who live in an eligible parish and have pre-applied will only need to visit a DSNAP issuance site to verify their information and identity to determine final eligibility and receive benefit cards. Exact eligibility requirements and DSNAP issuance sites will be announced only after DSNAP is declared and only for parishes in which the program is declared.

As with all programs, DCFS works to ensure this program and others are available for eligible applicants by aggressively protecting against fraud in benefits programs year round. Strong safeguards are in place to ensure that only eligible citizens receive DSNAP benefits, to identify those who are dishonest about their eligibility and to pursue recoupment and/or prosecution.

Louisiana's federally approved system is the first year-round DSNAP pre-application process in the nation.

Dangerous wildlife and floods

Baton Rouge, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is advising the public to be alert for wildlife species forced into populated areas by flood waters resulting from Hurricane Isaac.

Rising waters can move wildlife from flooded habitat into adjacent residential and commercial areas where they may come into contact with residents. LDWF urges citizens to minimize contact with animals while they seek temporary refuge from their flooded home range.

Wild animals not posing a threat to humans should be left alone and should not be fed. Feeding wild animals will encourage those animals to remain in the vicinity of a new food source when they should be allowed to find natural habitat and food sources on their own. Basic tips when encountering wildlife include:

• Avoid areas where displaced wildlife has taken refuge.

• Avoid interaction with and do not feed displaced wildlife.

• Reduce vehicle speed on roadways near flooded areas to avoid collisions with wildlife fleeing floodwaters.

Alligators, Snakes:

Flood waters will carry reptiles into populated areas where they may not normally be noted in significant numbers. Residents should exercise extreme caution when salvaging possessions from flooded areas. Wildlife, especially reptiles, may remain in flooded areas and pose a safety threat.

Poisonous snake species in Louisiana include the canebrake rattlesnake, the copperhead, the cottonmouth, the eastern diamondback rattlesnake, the harlequin coral snake, the pygmy rattlesnake and the Texas coral snake. For more information on snake species found in Louisiana, including frequently asked questions, visit LDWF's website at this link: www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resource/snakes-louisiana.

Deer, Feral Hogs:

Deer and feral hog populations represent the two large quadruped species that may appear in populated areas in significant numbers as flood waters move wild animals out of natural habitat. As is the case with all wild animals, how these species will react to humans in close contact situations is unpredictable. LDWF recommends allowing these species, when sighted individually or in groups, to move unimpeded through flooded areas as they seek higher ground.

Black Bears:

The Louisiana black bear remains on the federal Threatened and Endangered Species List. Black bears are not common in the areas of the state impacted by Hurricane Issac flooding, but could be displaced from their preferred habitat by flooding.

For emergency situations involving alligators, black bears and deer that present an immediate threat to public safety, call 1-800-442-2511 for assistance. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana's abundant natural resources. For more information, visit us at www.wlf.louisiana.gov

Jindal campaign message

Dear Friends –

This was a challenging week for our state. Hurricane Isaac brought heavy rains and strong winds, but like we always do, Louisiana will recover and build back better than before.

Everyday I'm reminded of the generosity, resilience, and spirit of our people. We've seen tough times before but we always bounce back.

During the storm and after, I've heard from folks every day who are doing their part to respond to Isaac's challenges. From the first responders who put their lives on the line to rescue their fellow Louisianians to the American Red Cross workers who are helping those in need of a roof over their heads and a meal – everyone is doing their part.

There are folks like a caretaker I met at the Riverbend Nursing home in Plaquemine Parish this week. Seven years ago he lost his home during Hurricane Katrina, yet throughout the storm and aftermath he stayed on duty to care for the patients who needed him. Seven years later, he's still working at Riverbend, and when I met with him this week he told me that he'd lost his home again due to Isaac. Yet there he was, still taking care of the folks who needed his help.

That's just one example and there are countless others. The Sheriff's deputies in St. John's Parish, assisted by the Louisiana National Guard and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents, worked all through the night to rescue their neighbors threatened by rapidly rising waters. Some of these deputies' own homes were taking on water, yet they remained on the job and rescued more than 3,500 people from a dangerous situation.

I wish I could share with you all the stories I've heard this week, there are so many, but you all know these stories because they are the stories of your friends, your families, and our communities.

In the face of adversity, I'm always amazed at the depth of compassion and strength of resolve in our communities. I know we'll get through this storm. We will rebuild and we will rebuild better and stronger than before.

Sincerely,

Governor Bobby Jindal





