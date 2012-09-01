Hurricane Isaac Louisiana road closures, Baton Rouge-New Orleans, better

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that I-10 from Baton Rouge to New Orleans is open to traffic, with lane restrictions due to flood water on the outer lanes in LaPlace. I-10 at LaPlace is now open to one lane in both directions. Flood waters have subsided allowing traffic to flow in this area. Additionally, this morning DOTD opened all lanes on I-10 East at LA 22 in Ascension Parish.



I-10 in LaPlace, which is located 25 miles west of New Orleans, took on approximately 18-20 inches of flood water on the roadway in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaac.

"I-10 is a vital corridor linking Baton Rouge and New Orleans, it has been imperative we concentrate our efforts to get this corridor up and running. DOTD crews have been working around the clock to ensure that Louisiana is open for business," said DOTD Secretary Sherri H. LeBas.

Flood waters are continuing to fluctuate in affected areas. If water begins to cover roadways again, DOTD will need to close those routes.

DOTD continues to urge motorists to use extra caution when traveling on roadways during hazardous weather conditions and stay off the roads whenever possible. Motorists should drive slowly and carefully, and avoid driving while distracted. Always allow for extra driving time, reduce speeds when visibility is low, and make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles. As always, DOTD reminds motorists to buckle up and refrain from drinking and driving.

DOTD is working in conjunction with law enforcement and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security to issue information to the public regarding road closures and alternate routes. Citizens can access this information on real-time traffic and road conditions by using the 511 Traveler Information System simply by visiting the web site at www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

Motorists can also obtain information regarding road closures by contacting DOTD's Customer Service Center at 1-877-4LA-DOTD (1-877-452-3683). The center is typically open from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, but has extended its hours during the storm.

