Hurricane Isaac: Get your FEMA assistance, pets, Jindal update, West Nile

The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted Louisiana's request to offer individual assistance to four additional parishes where residents were affected by Hurricane Isaac. Residents of Ascension, Lafourche, Livingston and Orleans parishes are now eligible for disaster assistance.

Louisiana governor Bobby Jindal, New Orleans Mitch Landrieu issued Hurricane Isaac updates of the difficult and dangerous conditions of the state caused by Hurricane Isaac.

The state encourages residents of all nine declared parishes - Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, St. Bernard, St. John, Plaquemines, St. Tammany - to register with FEMA for help recover from Hurricane Isaac, which flooded several parishes and left more than half a million Louisiana residents without power, forcing thousands people to evacuate their homes.

FEMA assistance is for residents of affected areas who sustained uninsured or underinsured Isaac-related damage to their homes, vehicles, personal property, business or its inventory beginning Aug. 26, 2012. FEMA has approved Individual Assistance for nine parishes so far and the state has requested this assistance be granted for residents of 14 additional parishes.

Louisiana residents can apply for disaster assistance in two ways: by applying online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 1-800-621-3362. Residents with speech or hearing impairments should call (TTY) 1-800-462-7585. Users of 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 1-800-621-3362.

The state and FEMA are also coordinating to bring registration assistance directly to evacuees who are staying in shelters in the state.

Jindal update to Isaac

Governor Bobby Jindal held a Unified Command Group meeting today and outlined the state’s response to Isaac.

Note: Facts and figures below are current as of this morning’s Unified Command Group Meeting. These numbers change throughout each day. Please contact the Joint Information Center (225-358-5361) to receive updated information.

SEARCH & RESCUE/EVACUATION UPDATE

• In St. John the Baptist Parish, the Guard has rescued and/or evacuated 4,801 citizens and 36 pets and is continuing security operations. Supporting efforts in St. John Parish, the Guard has provided and is using 63 Humvees, 13 high-water vehicles, and one Mobile Operations Command Center.

• In Ascension Parish, a National Guard 66-man engineer team is staged in Ascension Parish for HESCO Bastion barrier emplacement as needed, as well as eight Guardsmen and four high-water vehicles in support of Search and Rescue Operations. Current assets staged in Gonzales by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries include 20 LDWF agents with 20 vessels and 20 trucks.

• In Ascension, DOTD utilized 5 trucks to move 4,000 sandbags to Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Ascension Parish to assist in flood protection efforts.

• In Tangipahoa Parish, the Guard is conducting Search and Rescue, Security and Evacuation Operations. The Guard has staged 566 Guardsmen, one LUH-72 Lakota helicopter, 72 Humvees, 42 high-water vehicles, 66 buses for evacuation operations and four Zodiac boats. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has placed the Mobile Command Center, 29 LDWF agents with 29 vessels and 29 trucks in Tangipahoa for the operation. DOTD has 137 coaches pre-staged in the Tangipahoa area to further assist with any evacuation efforts related to potential flooding in the area.

• In Livingston Parish, the Guard supported Search and Rescue operations with six Humvees, rescuing 52 citizens and 22 pets.

• In St. Tammany Parish, the Guard has rescued 83 citizens and is continuing security operations with 90 Guardsmen.

• In Orleans Parish, the Guard has rescued 20 citizens, and provided security for six shelters and 270 Guardsmen to assist NOPD with security operations.

• In Plaquemines Parish, the Guard rescued approximately 152 citizens and 7 pets while assisting local authorities in Search and Rescue Operations and will continue those operations today.

• In St. Bernard Parish, the Guard has rescued 118 citizens and conducted security operations in support of local authorities.

• To date, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has rescued 1,522 people and 132 pets.

EXECUTIVE ORDER/DECLARATION UPDATE

• The federal government authorized Individual Assistance for the following parishes: Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Orleans, Ascension, Lafourche and Livingston

• The state has also requested that the federal government amend its disaster declaration and authorize Individual Assistance and categories C-G of public assistance for the following parishes: Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

AGENCY UPDATE

Louisiana National Guard:

• The Louisiana National Guard has 6,704 Soldiers and Airmen on duty in support of the response to Isaac. The Guard has assisted in the rescue and/or evacuation of 5,227 citizens throughout the state.

• The Guard is currently supporting 33 open POD sites in 10 parishes:

o Iberville – 3

o Jefferson - 6

o Lafourche – 4

o St James – 4

o St John - 4

o Terrebonne - 1

o Orleans - 5

o Plaquemines - 1

o St Bernard - 2

o St .Tammany-3

Bossier

• The Guard is assisting the Louisiana State Police by provided 32 Guardsmen for security operations at the Jewella shelter.

East Baton Rouge

• In East Baton Rouge Parish, the Guard has provided seven trucks to pick up seven 18-wheeler trailers of tarps and provided 30 Guardsmen to the Regional Staging Area.

East Feliciana

• In East Feliciana Parish, the Guard continues to provide a 4-man team to support security missions as needed.

Jefferson

• The Guard has rescued one citizen during Search and Rescue Operations. The Guard has moved one UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to Jefferson Parish for a pump repositioning mission.

Livingston

• The Guard is conducting an Engineer route clearance mission in Livingston Parish.

Orleans Parish

• The Guard has supported Orleans Parish in clearing approximately 3.6 miles of debris.

Plaquemines Parish

• After reports of a possible chlorine leak at a water treatment plant near Braithwaite, the St. Bernard Fire Department stated that there was no leak. Although, in the interest of public safety, the Guard’s 62nd Civil Support Team, a specialized chemical detection unit, deployed this morning to test and verify the stability of the containers and to determine what further actions may be needed.

• The Guard deployed 30 Guardsmen to lower Plaquemines Parish to assist law enforcement with maintaining security.

• At the request of the Naval Air Station-Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse, the Louisiana Air National Guard is augmenting security forces on the base.

• In Plaquemines Parish, the Guard is continuing security operations in support of the Plaquemines Sherriff’s Office.

St. James

• In St. James Parish, the Guard is continuing security operations.

Sheltering/DCFS:

• As of this morning, there were an estimated 4,441 people registered in shelters across the state. The population at all state-run shelters (both CTN and MSN) – as of this morning – was 3,273 evacuees.

• There were 1,388 evacuees at the Alexandria mega-shelter, 1,767 evacuees at the Jewella shelter in Shreveport (an increase of 254 from yesterday because of continued evacuations from St. John Parish), 35 medical special needs evacuees at the LSU Field House and 70 at the Alexandria medical special needs shelter. There are also 9 evacuees at the Bossier City Civic Center MSN and 4 at the Southeastern MSN shelters.

• There are an estimated 1,986 evacuees located at other parish run, faith-based and Red Cross shelters around the state. This is a reduction of almost 2,600 evacuees since this time yesterday as some shelters are closing and evacuees begin to return home when possible. Of those, 29 (a reduction of 403 since yesterday) are at parish-run shelters in impacted areas, 196 are at faith-based shelters, and 894 (a reduction of 464) are located at Red Cross shelters around the state.

• There is one Federal Special Needs Shelter currently open, with another expected to open tomorrow. The Federal Special Needs Shelter at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans has 49 evacuees.

• Most of the people who evacuated from Tangipahoa Parish because of the potential of a dam break have left shelters. There are currently 169 residents in these shelters, a reduction of 587 evacuees since yesterday. There currently are 9 evacuees at the Ponchatoula High School shelter. Red Cross shelters in the area housing evacuees are Amite High School, Hammond Jr. High, Kentwood High School, Natalbany Middle School, and Neson Elementary.

• On Friday, DCFS issued a request to USDA Food and Nutrition Service to activate the DSNAP program in Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany parishes. DCFS plans to request DSNAP for the additional parishes that the state requested be added to the Individual Assistance declaration once those have been approved by FEMA.

Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority:

• As of this morning, the Braithwaite Park Pump Station continues to run at approximately 100 cfs to dewater to Scarsdale/Braithwaite area. The pumps have enough fuel to run for an additional four days continuously. SLPFA-E representatives will meet Plaquemines Parish operators on site today to repair the Scarsdale Pump Station to provide additional pumping capacity and also to assess a possible second breach location in Scarsdale.

• CPRA will provide assistance to the Pontchartrain Levee District to assess the extent of flood conditions in St. John the Baptist Parish.

• CPRA, with the support of BEOC (Business Emergency Operations Center), secured 700 pallets, which will facilitate transport of sandbags. 2,500 sandbags will be transported to the Lake Pontchartrain Levee District to assist in flood-fighting efforts.

• CPRA reviewed the dewatering plan for Myrtle Grove and the surrounding areas in Plaquemines Parish. The plan involved making 10 breaches on the Back Protection Levee. As of 9 p.m., last night (Aug. 31) seven of the 10 breaches had been cut.

• CPRA, along with the Corps of Engineers and local levee districts, is conducting damage assessments that will continue throughout the weekend. Teams are scheduled to deploy today (Sept. 1) to the following areas: West Bank – West of Harvey, West Bank – East of Harvey, Grand Isle and Plaquemines.

• CPRA has provided a total of 20 pumps to Plaquemines, St. Charles, Lafourche and the town of Lafitte in Jefferson.

o Seven of the 20 pumps were deployed to Lafitte. Currently, four of the seven pumps are in use. CPRA is working with Jefferson Parish on logistical details to engage the additional three pumps.

o Nine of the 20 pumps have been deployed to Plaquemines Parish. CPRA is currently working with the parish to identify additional needs.

Department of Transportation and Development:

• To date, DOTD has 887 staff and 423 trucks and equipment deployed assisting with hurricane response efforts. There are 4,584 miles of roads in the affected area and 75 miles have been cleared but 403 miles are still closed. To date, DOTD crews have picked up 824.27 cubic yards of debris, and repaired 99 traffic signals across the affected areas.

• To date, DOTD has provided 1,144 yards of sand; 4,000 sandbags and 750 linear feet of Hesco baskets. Additionally, DOTD has moved more than 424 cubic yards of sand and sandbags to assist in flood protection efforts and coordinated the mobilization of 276 coaches, 24 para-transit and handicap accessibly vehicles, 68 school buses and over a dozen pet transport vehicles to assist in the evacuation of people from the path of Hurricane Isaac and the subsequent area flooding.

• I-10 from Baton Rouge to New Orleans is now accessible for travelers. DOTD opened all lanes on I-10 East at LA 22 in Ascension Parish. The left lane is now open on I-10 East at Mile Marker 209 in Laplace, and the right lane remains closed.

• DOTD opened the Empire Locks in Plaquemines to assist in the removal of floodwaters.

• All movable bridges in St. Tammany Parish are closed due to flooding.

Department of Health & Hospitals:

• Twenty-one (21) nursing homes housing 2,520 residents across the state are currently operating on generator power. Since yesterday, there have been 16 net fewer nursing homes and 1,716 fewer residents residing in homes operating on generator power. 17 nursing homes returned to normal power operations and one new nursing home in Harahan was confirmed to be running on generator power.

• Twelve (12) hospitals housing 464 patients across the state are currently operating on generator power. Since yesterday, 1 net fewer hospital is relying on generator power, impacting 123 fewer net patients. Over the past 24 hours, three hospitals have gained normal power operations, one moved patients to its main campus (Children’s Calhoun) and three hospitals confirmed or came back on generator operation.

• There are 218 ambulances in the state, as follows:

o 90 State ambulances

o 4 Contracted Support ambulances

o 104 Federal ambulances

o 20 Para transit vehicles

Office of Juvenile Justice:

• Youth who were evacuated from Bridge City Center for Youth near New Orleans, to shelter at Jetson Center for Youth in Baker for the duration of hurricane activity, have been returned to Bridge City.

Louisiana Department of Education:

• As of now, there are two parishes that are closing schools on Tuesday (9/4).

Department of Corrections:

• The Department has returned OPP inmate evacuees to OPP and also returned Terrebonne Parish inmates to the parish facility.

Division of Administration:

• To date, state agencies have spent $76 million and parishes have spent $10.1 million.

Port of New Orleans

New Orleans—Terminal operators are working three ships at Port of New Orleans terminals today and two additional container vessels are scheduled for this evening.

Ports America is working the 590-foot Atlantic Pearl and the 557-foot Szymanowski at the Nashville Avenue Wharf and New Orleans Terminal is working the container vessel Seaboard Marchaser at the Milan Street Wharf.

Port officials are still waiting for Entergy to deliver power to the Napoleon Avenue Container Terminal. As of now, the terminal’s gantry cranes are powered, but the gatehouse must run on generators. Also, if terminal lights are out, stevedores cannot work the ships at night.

“Entergy has promised to deliver power by this afternoon to the Napoleon Container Terminal,” said Gary LaGrange, President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans. “We’ll wait and see. Hopefully they will be true to their word. Hundreds of people are waiting to go to work, but unless we have power and lights these ships will be delayed causing further economic losses.”

A total of 23 ships, 12 container vessels, nine break-bulk cargo vessels and two cruise ships are scheduled at Port docks by Tuesday.

The 2,974-passenger Carnival Conquest will sail Sunday on its regular seven-day itinerary from the Erato Street Cruise Terminal and the Carnival Elation will return to its normal itinerary when it arrives Monday.

Pet Isaac

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) continues to coordinate efforts with the Louisiana Air National Guard to drop hay to stranded cattle in Plaquemines Parish. On Friday, LDAF delivered 53 round bales of hay by truck. The hay was donated by the Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association. LDAF is also supplying portable corral panels and water troughs.

“Our work is not finished as we are now in the recovery phase of this storm. We will continue to assist Louisiana residents in getting their lives back to normal as soon as possible. Right now, we’re trying to ensure that the stranded livestock are safely returned to their owners,” said Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

LDAF is in communication with Louisiana Search and Rescue Teams (LSART) and other national humane groups that are working with local animal control to conduct search and rescue efforts for pets. LSART currently has six teams working on this rescue mission. The LDAF forestry division is also conducting aerial assessments of timber damage in Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.

Fuel update:

So far, 212,639 gallons of diesel fuel and 138,846 gallons of unleaded fuel have been requested by hospitals, law enforcement agencies and other emergency operators.

Pet evacuation update:

Alexandria has a total of 92 pets:

91 dogs

1 cat

Haughton has a total of 52 pets:

44 dogs

5 cats

2 birds

1 ferret

Pet evacuation numbers continue to decrease as people leave the human shelter.

Volunteers

Lt. Governor Jay Dardenne is reminding citizens that Louisiana's official volunteer agency has a critical need for assistance with relief efforts following Hurricane Isaac's pass through the state.

Louisianians wishing to volunteer should register at www.VolunteerLouisiana.gov, after which they will be contacted by email as opportunities arise. Volunteers have the option of registering for any number of specific "interest areas," but are reminded not to self-deploy, especially to the hardest hit areas of the state.

Other information found on www.VolunteerLouisiana.gov includes donation opportunities, an interactive map of volunteer centers throughout the state and links to other volunteer organizations.

West Nile

The Department of Health and Hospitals is reminding Louisiana residents that the threat of West Nile virus remains a concern as the State responds to heavy rain and flooding left by Hurricane Isaac.

"DHH staff has been working around the clock in all parts of the state to ensure the health care needs of the people of Louisiana are met during and after Hurricane Isaac," said DHH Secretary Bruce D. Greenstein. "Even without the latest numbers, we know the West Nile virus is active in our state. Louisiana is experiencing the highest West Nile virus case rate since 2006 and we expect the numbers to continue to rise. Every Louisianian should own their own health and take the necessary precautions against mosquito bites to protect themselves and their loved ones."

During a hurricane response, DHH's Infectious Disease Epidemiology Section, which receives, verifies and reports the State's West Nile cases each week, performs emergency room and shelter surveillance to monitor for and help minimize the risk of any infectious diseases (e.g. stomach viruses, flu) spreading. Because DHH's epidemiological staff members performed these essential public health duties in response to Isaac, the office has a delay in reporting new West Nile cases. Additionally, many health care facilities closed during the week because of the weather, which means they are delayed in reporting suspected West Nile infections to DHH.

DHH anticipates resuming weekly West Nile virus case reports next Friday. Prior to the storm, DHH had reported 145 cases and nine deaths from West Nile virus this year. To see the previous reports, visit www.dhh.louisiana.gov/FighttheBite.

Many residents have expressed concerns about the ways in which Hurricane Isaac's rain and flood will affect the state's West Nile status. Immediately after a hurricane, the floodwaters can actually have a positive impact because the moving water washes away stagnant water and reduce mosquito breeding, reducing people's risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito. The bigger risk occurs during the days and weeks after the storm, as conditions begin to dry and standing water left over from the hurricane collects. Residents need to be very vigilant about emptying containers on their property of standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and swarming.

Fight the Bite

Local mosquito control partners and abatement districts remain vigilant in keeping the population of infected mosquitos under control, but everyone has a personal responsibility to avoid mosquito bites. Health officials recommend:

• If you will be outside, you should wear a mosquito repellent containing DEET.

o The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that repellents should contain no more than 30% DEET when used on children.

o Insect repellents also are not recommended for children younger than two months.

o CDC recommends that you always follow the recommendations appearing on the product label when using repellent.

o People should be especially vigilant if they are outside at dawn and dusk. The mosquitoes that carry West Nile are most active at that time. But, people should take precautions against mosquitoes if they are outside at any time of day.

• Apply repellent on exposed skin and clothing. Do not apply under your clothes or on broken skin.

• To apply repellent to your face, spray on your hands and then rub on your face.

• Adults should always apply repellent to children.

• Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors for long periods of time.

• Avoid perfumes and colognes when outdoors for extended periods of time.

• Make sure that your house has tight-fitting windows and doors, and that all screens are free of holes.

• Another effective way to prevent mosquito bites is to drain stagnant water from around homes and property to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and swarming:

o Dispose of tin cans, ceramic pots and other unnecessary containers that have accumulated on your property.

o Turn over wheelbarrows, plastic wading pools or buckets that could collect water.

o Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers. Drainage holes that are located on the container sides collect enough water for mosquitoes to breed.

o Clean clogged roof gutters yearly. They are often overlooked, but can produce millions of mosquitoes each season.

o Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish. Water gardens can become major mosquito producers if they are allowed to stagnate.

o Clean and chlorinate swimming pools that are not being used. An unattended swimming pool can produce enough mosquitoes to result in neighborhood-wide complaints. Be aware that mosquitoes may even breed in the water that collects on swimming pool covers.

Most people infected with West Nile will not have any symptoms. Those who have symptoms can experience headache, fever or stiff neck for the more serious neuro-invasive disease, or flu-like illness for West Nile fever. Check with your doctor if you experience any of these symptoms.

New Orleans cooling shelters

— This afternoon, the City of New Orleans provided a status update on clean-up and recovery efforts following Hurricane Isaac. Mayor Mitch Landrieu acknowledged citizens’ growing frustration as widespread power outages continue across the city. The City also announced the opening of two cooling shelters and three additional Point of Distribution (PODs) sites to aid citizens until power is restored.

“Our city is feeling the stress and strain of being without power. I’m frustrated too,” Mayor Landrieu said. “This is more than an inconvenience. It is a very dangerous situation for the elderly and people with special needs. It stops commerce; it keeps our kids out of the classroom and completely disrupts our way of life.”

“While the majority of New Orleans is living without power, our friends in Lake Catherine, Irish Bayou, Fort Pike and Venetian Isles are experiencing the impacts of what for them was a Katrina-like storm,” Mayor Landrieu said. “We’re working aggressively to provide these communities with critical assistance they need.”

The Mayor also urged residents to continue to exercise an abundance of caution as crews continue clearing debris from the streets and repairing traffic signals throughout the city. Residents are asked to treat intersections with non-functioning traffic signals as a four-way stop and use an abundance of caution while driving. The NOPD will be out in full force throughout the event to enforce the law.

The City’s Emergency Operations Center, which has operated around the clock since Monday, is continuing to coordinate emergency and recovery efforts. The City’s 311 hotline is also operating around the clock for residents seeking information and for residents to report street flooding, tree and sanitation issues, malfunctioning traffic signals or other issues of concern.

An emergency declaration has been declared that includes Orleans Parish for public assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures. Orleans Parish residents are also now eligible for FEMA individual assistance. For home insurance purposes, the City encourages citizens to closely track their recovery costs and activities by taking pictures and keeping all receipts and other documents.

EMERGENCY COOLING SHELTERS

Starting today, the City is offering two emergency cooling shelters. Space is limited, so residents are asked to reserve space for those with the most critical needs, including the elderly, those with illnesses exacerbated by the heat, residents with children and residents with damage to their homes.

Shelter Locations:

• West Bank – Berhman Recreation Center, 2529 General Meyers Ave., in Algiers

• East Bank – St. Bernard Center, 1500 Lafreniere St., in Gentilly

All persons should bring the following with them.

• Bedding, to include air mattress, blankets, pillows

• Snacks

• Medications

• Toiletries

• Baby/ Children’s supplies

• Hygiene Items

• Meals, if on a special diet

Drugs, Alcohol, Weapons, and Pets are not allowed in shelters.

Individuals who are electricity dependent or have medical needs and cannot care for themselves are asked to call 658-2500 to register for a separate medical special needs shelter in New Orleans.

RECOVERY SUPPLIES- POINT OF DISTRIBUTION SITES

The Louisiana National Guard will have three additional Points of Distribution (POD) sites in the city where citizens can pick up critical supplies.

The three new locations are:

• The Municipal Auditorium at 1451 Basin Street (Opens today)- NOTE: line up on Basin Street;

• Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park at 5120 Marconi Drive (Opens today); and

• Old Engine 31 in Venetian Isles at 4300 Alba Road (Opening Sunday).

The three previously opened POD sites are:

• 5501 Read Blvd in New Orleans East near the intersection of Read and Lake Forest Blvd;

• 2730 Vespasian Blvd on the West Bank; and

• 700 Poland Avenue, the Port of Embarkation in the Bywater – NOTE: line up along Chartres Street.

POD sites are open 6 am to 8 pm, or while daylight allows, until further notice. Sites will distribute water, ice, ready-to-eat meals (MREs) and tarps.

Individuals who drive up MUST remain in their vehicles to expedite the process. People without cars will be allowed to walk up to POD sites in a pedestrian lane.

FEMA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE

Orleans Parish residents are now eligible to apply for FEMA individual assistance.

The FEMA Individual Assistance (IA) program provides homeowners, renters and business owners in disaster-designated parishes -who sustained uninsured or underinsured related damage to their homes, vehicles, personal property, business or its inventory- money and services, when losses are not covered by insurance, and property has been damaged or destroyed. Upon declaration of the IA program, the registration process for assistance is initiated.

There are several ways to apply for disaster assistance. Residents can apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362. Those with speech or hearing impairments should call (TTY) 1-800-462-7585. Users of 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 1-800-621-3362.

Following the initial application, an inspector will call to schedule an appointment to visit your property.

LATEST UPDATES

POWER OUTAGES

As of this morning, Entergy is reporting that 106,000 households, or about 55% of customers, are without power in Orleans Parish. Entergy has said that it estimates that 70% of Orleans Parish customers will have power by Monday and 90% of residents will have power restored by Wednesday.

MEDICAL SERVICES

All hospitals are at normal capacity and are beginning outpatient service. Contact your doctor to find out if your clinic will open.

Dialysis patients should contact their dialysis units as the majority of the centers are open and providing regular service. Dialysis patients having trouble reaching their centers can call 1-800-472-8664.

MEDICAL SPECIAL NEEDS SHELTER

The City has set up a medical special needs shelter for people who have high-risk medical conditions. Please call 504-658-2500 for more information and to get registered. Citizens who have already registered do not need to call again.

NEW ORLEANS POLICE DEPARTMENT

The New Orleans Police Department continues to be out in full force. Effective anti-looting patrols, augmented by 1,200 Louisiana National Guard soldiers, have been in place in every district. For the second night in a row, there were no new cases of looting overnight.

NEW ORLEANS FIRE DEPARTMENT

NOFD is all-hands-on deck. In the last 24 hours, firefighters responded to four one-alarm fires, including an overnight house fire caused by improper refueling of a generator. Residents are urged to follow all safety precautions when using generators. They should be used only in well-ventilated locations away from all doors, windows and vent openings. Generators should never be refueled while running. NOFD also urges residents to be careful with candles and keep them away from curtains and anything that can catch fire.

GROUND TRANSPORTATION

RTA is running 94 percent of its normally scheduled routes as of Saturday. Bus service continues to run from 6am to 7:30pm. Streetcar service remains closed as crews continue to clear debris from routes. An updated list of operating bus lines can be found at http://ready.nola.gov.

OPENINGS

• City Hall will be reopened on Tuesday, September 4

• City libraries: The Main Library resumed normal business hours on Friday. The Martin Luther King Jr. and Central City libraries will follow the schedules of the schools in which they are located, and remain closed until Tuesday, September 4th. Other NOPL locations will reopen when power is restored.

• Public, Catholic and private schools will resume on Tuesday, September 4

• Colleges and universities will resume on Tuesday, September 4

• Numerous grocery stores, home repair stores, gas stations and restaurants have reopened.

PARKING

• Parking enforcement will resume as per normal regulations and posted signage in the French Quarter and Central Business District beginning Saturday, September 1.

• ALL vehicles not removed from neutral grounds yesterday have been towed.

READY.NOLA.GOV

Citizens are encouraged to sign up for email and text message alerts by going to ready.nola.gov. This service allows city officials to contact citizens during emergencies, which includes life-threatening weather events, evacuation or shelter in place information, and other pertinent emergency information. In addition to the website, the City operates a twitter handle: @nolaready.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS TO KNOW

• For life threatening emergencies, call 911

• To report a non-life threatening problem or to get information, call 311

• Non-life threatening crime, call 504-821-2222

• Sewerage and Water Boards 24/7 line, call 504-529-2837

• To report power outages, call 1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE)

• Report levee issues on the East Bank to Orleans Levee District Police at 504-283-9800 and on the West Bank call the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority West at 504-340-0318

• For questions about insurance issues, contact the Louisiana Department of Insurance at 1-800-259-3000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

• To report price gouging, contact the Attorney General’s office at 1-800-351-4889.

PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED WEEKEND EVENTS

• The Southern Decadence Festival is ongoing this weekend

• Tulane University’s home football game will be played at the Superdome tonight.

