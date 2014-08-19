Jindal Chief complains: Judge in Common Core ruling is wrong

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal took another legal hit on his efforts to stop the use of PARRC test which he claims was procured in an illegal manner and in his efforts to stop Common Core in Louisiana.

Governor Bobby Jindal’s Chief of Staff Kyle Plotkin issued the following statement today on the Common Core court ruling:

"We think this judge is wrong on the facts and the law. Hopefully, he will reconsider this preliminary ruling at the full trial. In the meantime, we will seek a stay of this ruling and an expedited writ to appeal to the First Circuit.

We want to make sure every other agency head in state government knows this judge is wrong. It’s not open season on breaking the procurement law.

If this judge’s ruling stands, it would cause chaos in state government and bring us back to the old days in Louisiana when it was ok to give no-bid contracts to your friends.

The judge took the arguments from Common Core proponents hook, line and sinker. The Superintendent and BESE President are creating hysteria about one test that is several months away.

They say this is just about standards, and not curriculum. But how could it create chaos months out before a test if it’s just about standards? What the proponents of Common Core have proved in this case is that Common Core is about controlling curriculum."

After the Jindal release, State Superintendent of Education John White issued a statement today concerning Judge Todd Hernandez's ruling to grant an injunction lifting the suspension of testing contracts:



"Today's ruling allows teachers and students to continue raising expectations in Louisiana. It enables our state to set its aspirations high and to compete with states across the country. Our students are just as smart and capable as any in America. We've been working for four years to teach them to the highest standards anywhere. Today's ruling continues that progress. In a letter sent this evening, I have communicated to Commissioner Kristy Nichols that our state's schools will continue their five-year transition to higher expectations and have asked the Administration's cooperation in that process."

Judge rules against Jindal on Common Core

Tweets about "bobby jindal"