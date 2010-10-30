  • You are here:  
Saturday, 30 October 2010

Jefferson Parish Arts Society Pasta & Puccini Gala 2010

Written by {ga=staffwriters}
It was opera music, delicious foods and auctions as the 15th Annual JPAS Pasta & Puccini Gala was held once again at the Intercontinental Hotel to benefit the Jefferson Parish Arts Society artistic endeavors and arts outreach programming. Gala patrons enjoyed an evening of world class entertainment, delicious food donated by a wide array of local restaurants and caterers and exciting auctions to the music of the great Giacomo Puccini.

The evening included  live entertainment provided by international performers and the JPAS Symphony Orchestra conducted by Dennis G. Assaf. 

Special thanks were bestowed to Sammy Steele for helping to make this event possible.
Published in Latest Buzz
