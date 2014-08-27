Biz: INC, BRAC; US Travel in NOLA; Aviation industry; LSUHC; BGR

Louisiana remains a focus for economic development and business opportunities. In today’s Business and organization shorts, our focus is on INC., the Aerospace Industry, Charity Health Center, BGR, LSU Health Care and Dr. Fotham, US travel and more:

Nine investors rank in list of five thousand fastest-growing private companies

Each year, Inc., a monthly publication focused on growing companies, releases a list of the five thousand fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents the most comprehensive look at America’s independent entrepreneurs. This year, the list features more than forty Louisiana companies, including nine BRAC investors.

“The presence of multiple companies from the Baton Rouge Area among the fastest-growing private companies in the nation is a great testament to the economy and talent in the Capital Region,” said Adam Knapp, BRAC’s president and CEO. “These companies set a great example of the potential success that other entrepreneurs and startups in the region can achieve.”

Featured BRAC investors include:

General Informatics

Hunt, Guillot & Associates

InfiniEdge Software

inoLECT

Investar

MESH Integrated Marketing & Advertising

QCS Logistics

Sparkhound

Zehnder Communications

BRAC recognizes the importance of both entrepreneurs and startups, as well as second-stage companies facing issues of growth and expansion. In conjunction with Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, November 17-21, BRAC will showcase and celebrate entrepreneurs through a day-long program entitled BRAC’s Big Think. The day will culminate with an awards ceremony recognizing second-stage companies through “Companies to Watch,” a competitive application program by the Edward Lowe Foundation. More details, including event registration, will be forthcoming.

US Travel Association

U.S. Travel Association Senior Director for Domestic Policy Erik Hansen will address the local hospitality industry, presented by Skal International New Orleans at 6:30 p.m., Monday, September 15, 2014, at Stage Door Canteen, WWII Museum, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans 70130

Hansen represents the U.S. Travel Association (USTA) before the Executive Branch and Congress focusing on issues related to aviation, surface transportation, infrastructure and federal travel all current issues for New Orleans. New Orleans will also be gearing up to host IPW in 2016, the largest travel trade show in North America where U.S. destinations, attractions and businesses showcase themselves to travel professionals from international markets. USTA is national, non-profit organization representing all components of the travel industry that generates $2.1 trillion in economic output and supports 14.9 million jobs annually and whose mission is to increase travel to and within the United States. IPW, formerly known as International Pow Wow, is the travel industry’s premier international marketplace and largest generator of travel to the U.S. In 2016, buyers from over 70 countries will converge on New Orleans representing almost $5 billion in future travel to the United States. SKAL International is an organization of over 20,000 tourism leaders around the world, promoting global tourism and friendship. The New Orleans club was founded in 1952.

The cost for Non-member $55 per person or Premium Table $600. To register go to www.skalneworleans.com.

AEROSPACE in US

On aerospace work taking off in South Carolina

Von Hatley, Jones Walker Consulting, LLC:

• “South Carolina is not the only state where aerospace work is taking off. Aerospace has seen several significant announcements in the entire southeastern region of the United States. Some of the most significant facilities are now planned or under construction by Airbus in Mobile, Alabama, Boeing in Charleston, South Carolina, Bell Helicopters in Lafayette, Louisiana and SpaceX in Brownsville, Texas. There are new projects still on the horizon as well.”

• “What we are really seeing is economic development organizations putting a greater emphasis on aviation, by sending more employees to airshows, new airshows being held in the south, and aviation specific legislation recently passed to entice new investment.”

• “Several states have adopted new laws to support aviation, and rightfully so. The global growth rate in the aerospace industry as a whole is expected to grow roughly 9% annually into the foreseeable future, and there is a great dynamic to be taken advantage of by locations who are developing shovel ready sites coupled with aggressive programs to support workforce attraction and development.”

BGR

Do you know creative, dedicated public employees who deserve greater recognition for their accomplishments? Do you know citizens who have worked to significantly improve local government? You can honor such people by nominating them for the BGRExcellence in Government Awards.

The Awards

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes sustained performance over a career in public service. Nominees with a minimum of 15 years of public employment are eligible.BGR will present up to two Lifetime Achievement Awards, with cash prizes of $1,000 each.

The Merit Award recognizes outstanding performance by public sector employees. BGRwill present up to four Merit Awards, with cash prizes of $500 each.

The Innovation Award recognizes employees who have used innovative solutions to address pressing problems. BGR will present up to three Innovation Awards, with cash prizes of $1,000 each.

The Citizenship Award recognizes a private citizen who has worked to improve the quality of government. BGR will present one Citizenship Award.

Who is Eligible?

A nominee for the Innovation, Merit or Lifetime Achievement Award must:

• Be an individual public employee or group of public employees (classified, unclassified or

appointed). Elected officials are not eligible.

• Work full- or part-time, but not as a consultant or independent contractor.

• Work for a state or local governmental entity in the New Orleans metropolitan area.

(Employees of non-profit organizations, other than schools chartered by the state or a local school board, are not eligible.)

A nominee for the Citizenship Award must be a private citizen in the New Orleans metropolitan area who has not served in the public sector during the previous five years as an elected official, public employee, paid consultant or contractor. Individuals who have served on BGR’s Board of Directors within the past 10 years are not eligible.

In addition, for the Merit and Innovation Awards, the nominee’s accomplishment(s) must have occurred between January 1, 2013, and August 29, 2014. (This requirement does not apply to the Lifetime Achievement Award or the Citizenship Award.)

BGR 2014 Nomination Form due Friday

Daughters of Charity Health Center Dedication of Facility

Daughters of Charity Health Centers will host a special ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony at 9:30 am on Wednesday, August 27 at Daughters of Charity Health Center - Gentilly, located at 100 Warrington Drive (on the campus of Dillard University). Archbishop Gregory Aymond will provide the blessing for the new health care facility. New Orleans City Councilman Jared Brossett, District D, and New Orleans Health Department Director Charlotte Parent, along with other community and faith leaders will be on-hand for the celebration. The public is invited to attend.

"For 180 years, the Daughters of Charity have provided access to high-quality health care for all members of our community," said Michael G. Griffin, president and CEO of Daughters of Charity Health Centers. "With the opening of the Daughters of Charity Health Center in Gentilly we will continue this great health care legacy, offering a full-service primary and preventive care practice, including women's health (OB/GYN and prenatal services), primary care for children, adults and seniors, behavioral health services and more health resources under one roof."

Daughters of Charity Health Center in Gentilly is open to all members of the community Mondaythrough Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The health care facility accepts most private insurances, Medicaid, Medicare and the Greater New Orleans Community Health Connection (GNOCHC). A sliding fee scale also is available, as well as low-cost medications through a pharmacy assistance program for those who qualify.

Dr. Fontham Appointed

Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, has appointed Elizabeth T. H. Fontham, MPH, DrPH, Founding Dean and Emeritus Professor at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Public Health, to the Board of Scientific Counselors for Clinical Sciences and Epidemiology of the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Fontham will serve a five-year term.

According to the National Cancer Institute, the Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC) evaluates the performance of intramural scientists and the quality of their research programs, which represent an integral part of the overall National Institutes of Health mission. The BSC serves as the only formally constituted group of outside scientists to review the National Cancer Institute’s entire intramural program in a systematic fashion and to provide advice to the Scientific Director. The NCI also requests the BSC’s ideas and suggestions about administration of the NCI’s intramural program, allocation of resources (budget, space and personnel), specific projects including new areas of development and ways to encourage higher risk, high pay-off projects.

Among many achievemets, Dr. Fontham has served on the LSU Health New Orleans faculty since 1980. She is a member of the Louisiana Cancer Research Consortium, serves as Senior Consultant Epidemiologist to the Louisiana Office of Public Health, and was recently named a Senior Research Fellow of the International Prevention Research Institute in Lyon France. Dr. Fontham’s major area of research is cancer epidemiology, with a particular interest in tobacco, as well as nutrition-related cancers and gastric carcinogenesis.