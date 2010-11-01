LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide Battle For SEC Top Spot

It's one reason all the BCS gurus have crimson on their palette for painting the national championship portrait. The Tide's final FBS opponents have a combined record of 19-3, and all are ranked in the every top-25 poll according to BCS standings. Alabama also plays 5-3 Georgia State on Nov. 18. You will remember that Louisiana-Monroe beat the Tide several years ago.

If Alabama wins out, it will represent the SEC West in the conference championship game. No one will say if the Tide winning out will earn Bama a return to the national championship game, but I believe it will, ahead of undefeated Boise State and TCU.After Alabama plays LSU, it returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 13 for three home games beginning with cowbell-ringing Mississippi State (Moo U). Assuming Alabama takes care of Georgia State and Auburn continues to win, the two could tangle in the biggest Iron Bowl since 1972, when undefeated teams battled for a shot to play Nebraska for the national championship.The Tide defeated the War Eagles that year 31-7 before falling to the Cornhuskers 38-6 in the title game.The Tide is the highest-ranked one-loss team in all polls, and many believe they can still get a chance to defend their national title.















Top prep Miami quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's interest is growing about playing for LSU.



Bridgewater, of Miami Northwestern High, was the crown jewel of Miami's 2011 recruiting class, but Shea Dixon, managing editor ofTigersSportsDigest.com, said Bridgewater is not completely sold on Miami and is planning on visiting other schools, including LSU.



"Bridgewater is still committed to Miami, but Miami hasn't had the best season," said Dixon. "He'll probably look at some schools in December."



Dixon said Bridgewater, Scout's No. 4 over-all quarterback for 2011, has plans to visit LSU after his senior season with Miami Northwestern.



"Before he committed to Miami, he always talked about LSU and the national exposure it gets," said Dixon. "He always said if he was going to go out of state, LSU would be one of the top colleges on his list."



The 6-foot-3, 192-pounder, also can run the ball, using his 4.6 40-yard dash speed to earn 400 rushing yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. He believes he'll have an opportunity to compete early for playing time at an SEC school.



LSU's only scholarship quarterbacks this season are juniors. Athens, Ala. quarterback Stephen Rivers has committed to LSU's 2011 class.



LSU wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Billy Gonzales, who served as Florida's wide receivers coach from 2005 to 2009, has been in charge of Bridgewater's recruitment.

JERRY STOVALL TO BE HONORED AT ALABAMA GAME FOR HALL INDUCTION

Former Tiger All-American Jerry Stovall will be honored during the LSU-Alabama football game on Saturday in recognition of his election to the College Football Hall of Fame.

One of the great names in the history of Tiger football, Stovall was an LSU All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up who later became head coach of the Tigers and is now a leader of the Baton Rouge community.

"This is a great and important recognition for one of the legendary figures in LSU athletics history," LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva said. "This honor is long overdue for someone who had such a tremendous impact on the game of football. Jerry played an important role in our football history and LSU congratulates him on this well-deserved honor."

Stovall will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame during ceremonies at the historic Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City in December. He will become only the seventh player in LSU history to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, and he will be one of just three living LSU members, joining Billy Cannon and Tommy Casanova.

Members of the National Football Foundation, which sponsors the Hall of Fame, will be on hand for the recognition.

“We are extremely excited to participate in Saturday’s on-campus salute to honor Jerry Stovall,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “Touchdowns, interceptions, special teams, Jerry Stovall did it all at LSU. In the era of two-way players, few dominated like Jerry Stovall. He’s a tremendous athlete who went on to give back as a coach. He clearly built a record that deserves to be forever preserved in the College Football Hall of Fame.”

A two-time All-SEC First Team selection, Stovall was named the conference’s Most Valuable Player in 1962 en route to finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up behind Oregon State’s Terry Baker. A member of the 1961 SEC Championship team, he finished at LSU with 1,071 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, adding 462 yards and one touchdown receiving. He also held the LSU record for highest punting average (42.1) in a season, amassing 165 attempts for 6,477 yards by career’s end. Stovall gained nearly 700 return yards on special teams and recorded seven interceptions as a defensive standout.

The No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in 1963, he started nine seasons at defensive back for the St. Louis Cardinals and played in three Pro Bowls before his retirement in 1971.

In his post-NFL career, Stovall chose the coaching profession and was eventually named head coach of the Tigers in 1980. In 1982 he led LSU to an Orange Bowl appearance and was named SEC and National Coach of the Year.

He has since become a community leader, currently serving as president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Sports Foundation. He and his wife Judy have two children, and they reside in Baton Rouge, La.

A member of the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the LSU Modern Day Team of the Century, Jerry Stovall will long be remembered as one of the greatest figures in the history of LSU Athletics.

LSU players previously inducted into the hall of fame (with year of induction) include Cannon (2008), Casanova (1995), Doc Fenton (1971), Ken Kavanaugh (1963), Abe Mickal (1967), and Gaynell Tinsley (1956). College Football Hall of Fame coaches with stints at LSU include Dana Bible (1951), Michael Donahue (1951), Lawrence Jones (1954), Charlie McClendon (1986), and Bernie Moore (1954). For a complete list of players and coaches in the hall, please visit www.collegefootball.org.

SOME HITHER, OTHERS YON: Chris Paul won his duel with Spurs point guard Ton Parker, who stays at CP3's condo when he's in New Orleans. Paul outscored All-Star Parker 25-13, Paul also found a way to spoil Parker's big day. Earlier Saturday Parker signed a four-year, $50 million extension, ending speculation he was New York-bound. The Hornets were 3-0 after beating the Spurs and Paul said, "I'm not surprised, we're professionals. Every night we step out there on the court, we go out with the mind-set we're going to win." The Hornets have eight new players this season. Parker didn't play the last 13 minutes of the game because he couldn't buy points in the third quarter and coach Gregg Poppovich sat him. Monty Williams, who was with the Spurs as a player and coaching intern, credits Poppovich for paving his way to the head coaching job he has with the Hornets, and was happy to see Parker on the bench, "I'd hate to get into Pop's head," said Williams. "Tony is a guy that I'm always losing sleep when I prepare for this team. I'm glad he did it."...

THE HORNETS this season have a passing game without Chris Paul. CP3 assisted on just 13 per cent of his 22 possessions and the rest of the team finished 20 cent of their possessions with assists. That's something you'd never ever see with a Byron-led team. Seven players posited at least two assists. David West, Trevor Ariza and Marco Belinelli all swung the ball with ease for the third straight game. New coach Monty Williams is using all 12 active players and Paul had to play only 31 minutes on Saturday night. Paul took over the game against the Spurs. For the second straight night, he had a 30-foot three-pointer at the buzzer. Paul scored nine points in under 80 seconds in the second quarter and in another stretch in the third, scored eight in less than two minutes. Paul also wore out the ankles of the guy trying to guard him...

SUPER BOWL television commercials are already a sellout this year. Fox Sports says it has sold out all of the commercial airtime available for Super Bowl 45. The game takes place on Feb. 6 in Arlington, Tex. A Fox spokesman says the improving economy spurred sales and some companies are returning after sitting out in recent years. Fox declined to say how much ads cost. Last year's ads ranged from $2.5 million to $3 million per 30-second slot...Former LSU offensive tackle Ciron Black is seeking $4 million in a lawsuit claiming that underwriters Lloyd's of London did not pay an insurance o\policy he bought before a career-ending knee injury.In a federal lawsuit, Black said he was projected as a first-round NFL pick before the 2009 season. Black suffered a knee injury in a Nov. 7 game against Alabama, was not drafted and was told by doctors on April 20 that his career was over...Name of the week: Boo Jackson, Ohio U. quarterback...

by Ed Staton

Buy your Saints/LSU jerseys from LouisianaSportsTalk.com

Bayoubuzz Newsletter - Sign Up Below