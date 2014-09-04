Debating Mary Landrieu's house: A Louisiana US Senate campaign issue?

Jeff Crouere of WGSO Radio and Stephen Sabludowsky of Bayoubuzz.com debated this issue during this week's radio-Google Hangout webcast. Here is the transcript and below is the video:

Mary Landrieu and her husband might own a two million-plus Washington DC home but her return to it, as a US Senator, next year, is no certainty. One of the controveries surrounding her re-election campaign is whether she lives in Louisiana.

Crouere: We've been talking all morning about Mary Landrieu and her residency issues which now are subject of a lawsuit by Paul Hollis-- also complaints by the challenger Rob Mannes and my column at BayouBuzz.com about her house of cards, Washington Post has written about it, other people around the country have written about it so--what do you make about this whole thing?

Sabludowsky: Well, now, at this point in time, there's not much to it. I think that Paul Hollis is going to get his publicity, I think that this is an issue that Rob Maness is going to get some exposure, Cassidy got some. The question is whether or not she satisfies the legal requirements and I think that according to the Secretary of State at this point in time, she does. So from a legal standpoint, I just don't see it.

Sabludowsky: From a PR standpoint, well, I think that's a different issue. I think that, I don't understand Cassidy's comment about if this person lives in her parent's house, doesn't deserve to be in the U.S. Senate. I don't get that, I really don't. I don't know what he's talking about there.

Sabludowsky: So I do think again it is a PR issue and I don't see it as a legal issue.

Crouere: Well I'm not a lawyer, you're the lawyer, so your better equipped to talk about the legal aspect of it, as far as the political aspect, I do know that Pat Roberts in Kansas had difficulty in his own primary because of the residency issue, I know Dick Lugar--I think had a problem with residency contributing to his loss

Sabludowsky: Sure

Crouere: And I do think that in a close election any votes taken away from Mary Landrieu on any issue is a bad thing. Also you had a complaint filed by the Louisiana Republican Party with I think the Senate ethics committee concerning her campaign flights and the fact that they were not paid for by her political operation but paid for by the taxpayers. So she has that issue hasn't gone away..so I think, in fact one of the commentators said that she had the worst week in Washington last week of any politician. They said that Mary Landrieu was the one with the worst week and a woman already in a tough battle, that's not good to hear

Sabludowsky: Well yeah, there's no question like I said, I think it's a PR issue, I do believe the people are entitled to know more about "Chartergate" to get a better idea as to whether or not she had any active knowledge and I think that we have a right to know that. As far as this issue I think that those people who are offended by it are going to, I mean those people who are against her anyway are going to be offended by it and those people who maybe see her often on the ground here in Louisiana doing her job are not to be bothered by it and it's not like she is doing work for another state

Crouere: Well, here's what I found interesting and let's get your thoughts on this--one of the neighbors interviewed said that he never sees her around and another neighbor says the same thing and and these are two friends of the Landrieu family. They certainly are not hacks, Republicans out to get her, they're just saying she's not around here, she doesn't live here. One of them said, come on, she lives in Washington DC.

Sabludowsky: She does live in Washington, she has a $2.2 million house in Washington.

Crouere: So the fact that she lives with her parents I think is a joke. When she comes here do you think she stays in a hotel in the CBD or do you think that she stays in her parents basement?

Sabludowsky: I don't know, I think that is sort of a secondary issue, I'd like to know I think we have a right to know. but again, I don't see this really being an issue. The question is even if you politically disagree with her, is she doing her job? I think a lot of people who are in the Senate and who are in Congress, the live up there, they live down here. It is just the nature of the game.

Crouere: Well look at her colleague, David Vitter, there's no question where he lives. He lives in Metairie. People see him every weekend. There is no question with Steve Scalise lives, he's here every weekend.

Sabludowsky: That may change in terms of Steve Scalise.

Crouere:I'm saying right now

Sabludowsky: I understand that. that may change. David Vitter may live here more when he decides to run for governor. What bothers me about David Vitter

Crouere: he's here all the time. People see him all the time he lives in Metairie

Sabludowsky: I understand that, but I think it's going to be offended by Washington invading Louisiana, in terms of her not living here and being more Washingtonian and not doing for Louisiana, what we want Louisiana to do--I think that what we want her to do for Louisiana, to me what I find more offensive-- is the amount of money that's going from David Vitter's Senatorial campaign through a Super PAC into his state fund I mean that's to me is a whole lot more injurious to the people of Louisiana and likewise I think the money come from the super PACs whether they are in support of Mary Landrieu or in support of in this case any of the, any of her

Crouere: Opponents

Sabludowsky: Or whatever. I think that is more frightening than this particular situation and I would expect us to have more outrage about those things, because that is buying, that is buying of the Louisiana

Crouere: And like you say it goes on both sides

Sabludowsky: It goes on both sides and I think we should be offended at both sides

Crouere: Also the thing that I's really offended by her is that she doesn't vote in congruence with the people of Louisiana

Sabludowsky: Exactly

Crouere: She does not vote in line with the values of Louisiana voters. And that is the issue, that's the issue. The other stuff I think in my mind, is secondary and I think there's a chance of a backlash..but it has been very powerful in other states so i think she's got something to worry about here. I wouldn't just blow it off.

Sabludowsky: I'm not blowing it off. I'm saying is in terms of my, again, I'm saying it's a PR issue.

Crouere: Yea

Sabludowsky: And I think there I think there may be a backlash against those who people who are trying to push an issue like this. There's no question that those people who are following the candidates, who are following our elected officials know when these people do come into the state

Crouere: right

Sabludowsky: And know their schedules. So, I don't see from my perspective, I'll don't see that being really an issue from my perspective, I think the greater issue is--is she doing the job that the people in Louisiana want her to do