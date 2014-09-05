Geneaology Roadshow reveals family mysteries in New Orleans this weekend

It will be a “family affair” for a show on the road, but, one that is making itself at home this weekend in New Orleans. On Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7, PBS and WYES bring the series GENEALOGYROADSHOW to New Orleans. The show features expert genealogists who do some deep digging into family histories, sometimes finding ghosts and often gobbling up real-life mysteries using history and science to connect the past with the select local participants sharing their own stories.

One of those experts is Kenyatta Beery, who started the trade while in law school and who made it into a profession, the head of the major industry organization and now one of the show’s featured-genealogist.



Bayoubuzz interviewed Beery via Google Hangout today.



Other featured genealogists who will be tracing local roots in front of a live audience will be Joshua Taylor and Mary Tedesco.



The public can explore their own personal histories, too, with representatives from historical and genealogical societies who will be on-site for the weekend, including the Federation of Genealogical Societies, Find My Past, Le Comité des Archives de la Louisiane and Daughters of the American Revolution, among others.



The Roadshow will focus upon stories of New Orleans-area residents which have been researched by a team of local genealogy, history and DNA experts, using family heirlooms, letters, pictures, historical documents and other clues.



On Saturday, the Roadshow will be held at the New Orleans Board of Trade and on Sunday, at The Cabildo.