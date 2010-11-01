Facing Twitter: Louisiana Ranked High For Business, Randy Moss, Obama And Polls

Starting today, here are some of the items from those I am following from those following me on Twitter and FAcebook. See if any of these help you enjoy or rue the day.

According to various sources and comments on the Internet, Greg Meffert and his wife Linda have agreed to a plea deal in principle and will appear in federal court today regarding the plea. In exchange, according to sources, Meffert will cooperate against former business partner, Mark St. Pierre.

Meffert was New Orleans Chief Technology Officer under Ray Nagin.

Meffert’s public career included modernizing the city’s technology office and helping the city recover from Katrina. He and wife have been charged by federal prosecutors for actions related to the city’s crime cameras.

Stephen Sabludowsky Vince, your "I am New Orleans" music video that Bayoubuzz put up now has 199,911 visitors. Let's hit 200,000 on ALL SAINTS DAY and the day after the New Orleans Saints beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two great performances, the Saints beating the Steelers and Vince's I AM NEW ORLEANS. GO 200,000. PASS IT ON.