Monday, 01 November 2010

Facing Twitter: Louisiana Ranked High For Business, Randy Moss, Obama And Polls

Written by staffwriters
Starting today, here are some of the items from those I am following from those following me on Twitter and FAcebook.  See if any of these help you enjoy or rue the day.

 



News flying across the Internet:

According to various sources and comments on the Internet, Greg Meffert and his wife Linda have agreed to a plea deal in principle and will appear in federal court today regarding the plea.  In exchange, according to sources, Meffert will cooperate against former business partner, Mark St. Pierre.

Meffert was New Orleans Chief Technology Officer under Ray Nagin.

Meffert’s public career included modernizing the city’s technology office and helping the city recover from Katrina.  He and wife have been charged by federal prosecutors for actions related to the city’s crime cameras.

 

Stephen Sabludowsky Vince, your "I am New Orleans" music video that Bayoubuzz put up now has 199,911 visitors. Let's hit 200,000 on ALL SAINTS DAY and the day after the New Orleans Saints beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two great performances, the Saints beating the Steelers and Vince's I AM NEW ORLEANS. GO 200,000. PASS IT ON.

Vince Vance's Musical Video Called I am New Orleans
www.youtube.com
Vince Vance's music video, I am New Orleans, is a musical collage of sights and sounds of the city released for the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Vance, who has lived in New Orleans for most of his life attempts to honor the city and showcase its beauty and its uniqueness. Read and watch
Anderson Cooper
Palin: Politico report is 'crap'


Obama gives last-day interview to Ryan Seacrest:
Frank Stansbury
Anba Dlo Parade
4 new photos

WSJ Wall Street Journal
Google's Android platform has overtaken Apple's iPhone in the U.S. smartphone market http://on.wsj.com/drvFcp
from Theater District - Times Square, New York
The Washington Post
O'Donnell has trouble airing 30-minute TV ad in Delaware: http://wapo.st/9T0Wzq
DVIDSHub
ISAF Soccer Game: dvidshub.net/video/99067/is…
The Washington Post
Report: Randy Moss waived by Minnesota Vikings http://wapo.st/a8qiNK - via @cindyboren
Sean Hannity
We have a great guest lineup. 4:00 @marcorubio, 4:30 @MicheleBachmann and 5:00 @SharronAngle! Be sure to listen live http://bit.ly/apwHYM
Official BP
#Louisiana to use part of $15M BP tourism grant to raise awareness of the state’s #outdoor & nature recreation: http://bit.ly/9N4dHj
The Washington Post
RT @CindyBoren Holy smoke! RT @JuddZulgad: NFL Network reporting the Vikings just waived Randy Moss.
bertkaufman
by beychok
Burning up the phones for @Melancon2010 at Baton Rouge HQ.
edatpost
by washingtonpost
This is an absolutely awful idea: #MLB banning champagne celebrations http://ow.ly/32ID8
The Washington Post
The Fix Election Prediction Contest! http://wapo.st/9oGTp6 - via @thefix
Chris Gary
Personal income drops for first time in 14 months, spending slows http://dlvr.it/7sdsz
Ryan Haynie - LGS
NFL Game Draws Higher Rating Than World Series - http://abcnews.go.com/Sports/wireStory?id=12023155
WSJ Wall Street Journal
Revealed: source of tip in last week's package-bomb plot was former Guantanamo Bay inmate Jabir al-Fayfi http://on.wsj.com/aOETPz
from Theater District - Times Square, New York
by Stephen Sabludowsky
Send us your FB and Tweets and we will try to post them...
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

