Democrats, Maness slam Cassidy for Plantation remark

One would have thought that Republican Congressman Bill Cassidy would have learned from his prior mistake. Apparently not.

If you are in the world of politics, don’t use the word slave, plantation and surely not the N-word.

As a result, the US Senate candidate is now being criticized by not only members of the Louisiana Democratic Party but by his Tea Party opponent Rob Maness, for his use of the term “plantation” to describe the very institution of which he hopes to be elected.

According to a recent article, Cassidy used the term in describing the US Senate under Harry Reid. In fact, Cassidy is not the only high-elected official to have uttered one of the “don’t words” in recent years. Hillary Clinton, while on the campaign trail got slammed by Democrats and Republicans for a somewhat similar remark

Still, as Republicans seized the opportunity to bash Mary Landrieu for what they are calling "chartergate" and for Landrieu's "residence-gate" controversies, the Democrats are returning the favor.

Below is a email from the Louisiana Democratic Party:

BATON ROUGE -- The Louisiana Democratic Party released the following statement from Vice Chair of Elected Officials, state Rep. Randal L. Gaines (D-LaPlace), in response to Congressman Bill Cassidy's recent comments:

"This type of insensitive statement is inconsistent with the positive ideals necessary to move this state and this nation forward. To compare the U.S. Senate to one of the greatest atrocities in our nation's history is not only offensive to every single person who is a descendant of a slave, but to every American with any decency. If a millionaire like Congressman Cassidy can't understand why comparing himself to a slave is wrong, how will he be able to relate to the millions of Louisianians who don't make close to the $200,000 a year he currently earns. Congressman Cassidy should apologize immediately. Comments like this one are probably why Congressman Cassidy is afraid to participate in debates."

Earlier today, the national Democratic Party sent out a e-blast citing articles slamming Cassidy:

