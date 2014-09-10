9th Rising Tide NOLA: Mark Moseley, founder, discusses Saturday's event

The Rising Tide is an event founded by blogger Mark Moseley, who publishes Your Right Hand Thief blog.

Perhaps one of the more creative opportunities arising from the weathered ruins and the waters of Hurricane Katrina is a vessel of energy and talent called Rising Tide NOLA.

Katrina remade the region and in doing so, forced young and old, businesses and professionals to rethink values and futures.

In 2006, Moseley, as many others, felt the need to observe, speak out and be involved. Literally, The State of Louisiana and the Katrina survivor equilibrium’s dependent upon their voices.

Now in its 9th year, Rising Tide NOLA continues to attract community activists, writers, members of the creative class and civic leaders who want to a close-up look at the remaining and persistent problems and potential solutions in bringing positive change to the region.

Rising Tide NOLA is one of those opportunities to do so.

The Rising Tide Media Conference is scheduled for August 14, Saturday, September 14, 2013, 9am — 5pm at the University Center at Xavier University of Louisiana, 1 Drexel Drive in New Orleans.

Two tracks of programming offers a variety of topics for attendees to enjoy. Those interesting in learning more and wanting to attend can click on RisingTideNola.com.

The featured speaker is Dr. Andre Perry the Founding Dean of Urban Education at

Davenport University in Grand Rapids, MI. Perry‘s scholarship focuses on education reform and the impact of education policy on community wellness.

This year‘s Main Stage panels include:

Using Mobile Devices to Uncover Seemingly Lost Historical Memory of the Confederacy, Leprosy, and White Supremacy in New Orleans—— presenters are

Jessica Dautrieve and Kevin McQueeney

Building Capacity in Marginalized Communities—— moderator will be Scott Sternberg.

Panelists are Curry Smith, Kelley Bagayoko, Alyssa Wencl<—Rambeau, and Warren M. M. Surcouf.

Saga at Treme: The Story of How A Quest for Personal Resilience Exposed

Incompetence and Waste in Government—— led by city planner Amy Stelly, other participants include Marsha Macl<ie—Wright, Cecile Savage, Rebecca Thomson and

Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste.

Spirituality and Wellness in Recovery—— a retrospective on the role religion and faith have played in New Orleans‘ recovery since Hurricane Katrina. Panelists will include

Charlotte Klasson of The New Orleans Secular Humanist Association, Matt Rousso of Maryknoll Mission Education Office & St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, Tahera “Ty“

Siddiqui of New Orleans Lamplight Circle, and Rev. William Thiele — The School for Contemplative Living.

Tech School Panels include:

The road to publishing——both self—published and traditional

Traditional Media and Social Media——how traditional media is utilizing social media

Social Media Roundtable——led by Mary C. Long of Digital Media Ghost

lnstagram and Business——how brands are showcasing their business using lnstagram

The broadcast will be live—streamed and can be followed on Twitter (#RT9) and Facebook.

Rising Tide 8 is sponsored by The Center for the Advancement of Teachind at Xavier University.

Lucky Rooster will offer lunch.



