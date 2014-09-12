Islamic State, open borders put US at great risk

Today our country is in the midst of a battle for our survival. We face a well-armed and well -funded terror army, Islamic State, which has grown to 31,500 fighters, including 2,000 from Western nations. President Obama outlined a more aggressive approach in his speech last night to attack the terrorists in Iraq and Syria. Unfortunately, battling the terrorists in the Middle East is not nearly enough. Due to an open border, there is no doubt that the terrorists have already infiltrated this nation.

While the President talks tough about bombing Islamic State terrorists, he will not address the crisis at the border. Because of this inaction, Texas Governor Rick Perry has been forced to send his National Guard troops to border locations.

Sadly, this is too little, too late. There is no fence across most of the border region, in violation of the law. Employers are hiring illegal immigrants with no repercussions. Our safety is being compromised as we have no idea what drugs, weapons or bombs are entering the United States.

Filmmaker James O’Keefe exposed how ridiculously easy it is to cross the Southern border even dressed as Osama Bin Laden. He crossed the Northern border carrying a bag marked “Ricin.” No one stopped him as his traveled into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio and even entered the building with a duffel bag that could have been filled with biological weapons.

Terrorists are not stupid, they know we are vulnerable; however, due to politics the President and the Democrats will not enforce the laws on the books to protect this nation.

In November, the President is poised to give amnesty to 6 million illegal aliens. This mostly Hispanic population of individuals will receive benefits, work permits, Social Security cards and photo Id’s. Obviously, once the pathway to citizenship is complete, the vast majority will become Democratic voters. This action will be immensely popular with the majority of Hispanic voters in this country who will reward Democrats with even stronger support.

The plan is to remake America into a one party country with Democrats practically unbeatable in national elections. If Texas is turned “blue” and becomes a reliably Democratic state, it becomes almost impossible for Republicans to win the presidency.

The Republican Congress has passed a bill to stop this planned amnesty, but, not surprisingly, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has not allowed a vote on the bill. He wants to shield Democrats like Louisiana Senator Mary Landrieu from an uncomfortable decision of whether to side with Democrats and Barack Obama or her constituents. In fact, Harry Reid hopes the President goes “Real Big” when he issues his executive order of amnesty.

Reid wants the President to act because it will help the Democratic Party. He obviously does not care that Obama will be breaking the law when he awards amnesty to lawbreakers.

The last time millions of illegal aliens were granted amnesty was in 1986. In that year, Congress passed legislation and it was signed by the President. This time, Obama cannot get such legislation through the House, so he will act on his own, in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

When this is done, our country will be forever changed. The balance of power between the branches of government will be destroyed as the President will be acting with dictatorial power.

When this happens, Congress should respond either with impeachment or removal of funding so an amnesty cannot be implemented by the government. The problem is that the House is led by the feckless John Boehner who will not stand up to Obama. The Senate will not act because it has a majority of Democrats, unless that changes in November.

It is dangerous time for America. The threats from abroad and at home are very serious and we are being led by individuals who are allowing politics to trump national security to the peril of every American.