Da New Orleans Judges punch it out Thursday night with laughs

Now, for the docket
Dr. Laura Badeaux
Director of LA Center for Women and Government
James Cusimano
Outstanding Comedian & Headliner, Punch Favorite
Russ Herman
Trial Attorney and Partner, 2007 Attorney of the Year
Hon. Yolanda King
Orleans Parish Juvenile Court Judge
Hon. Frank Marullo
Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge
John Slade
Political Cartoonist, WBOK Talk Show Host, Comedian
Ken Trahan
CAO of SportsNola.com & Sports Director of WGSO
Doors open at 6pm. Program starts at 8.
Discount Tickets: $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple.
If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, purchase tickets in advance on-line at our website:
POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE
Tickets at the door will be $20 per person/$35.00 per couple.
For more information, call Jeff Crouere at #504-669-6076.
Politics with a Punch is co-produced by Jeff Crouere and Bayoubuzz Publisher, Stephen Sabludowsky.
