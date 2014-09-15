Da New Orleans Judges punch it out Thursday night with laughs

In time for the upcoming New Orleans judicial elections and some political controversies, Politics with a Punch, will hold court Thursday September 18 at the Eiffel Society in New Orleans.

Here comes ‘da Judges.

Now, for the docket

Dr. Laura Badeaux

Director of LA Center for Women and Government

James Cusimano

Outstanding Comedian & Headliner, Punch Favorite

Russ Herman

Trial Attorney and Partner, 2007 Attorney of the Year

Hon. Yolanda King

Orleans Parish Juvenile Court Judge

Hon. Frank Marullo

Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge

John Slade

Political Cartoonist, WBOK Talk Show Host, Comedian

Ken Trahan

CAO of SportsNola.com & Sports Director of WGSO

Doors open at 6pm. Program starts at 8.

Discount Tickets: $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple.

If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, purchase tickets in advance on-line at our website:

POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE

Tickets at the door will be $20 per person/$35.00 per couple.

For more information, call Jeff Crouere at #504-669-6076.

Politics with a Punch is co-produced by Jeff Crouere and Bayoubuzz Publisher, Stephen Sabludowsky.



Advertise on Bayoubuzz

Check out Bayoubuzz Services

Sponsor our Webcasts



