Boggs dies, Jindal 10th, Landrieu and Cassidy bash, term limits for Vitter

Tommy Boggs dies Tommy Boggs, Washington lobbyist and son of the late Hale and Lindy Boggs and sister of Cokie Roberts is dead.

Boggs had been considered a super-lobbyist and attorney.



Jindal in New Hampshire

Louisiana governor Bobby Jindal has his work cut out for him as according to a CNN poll released today, he resides in 10 place in the New Hampshire primary. Leading candidates are Rand Paul, Jeb Bush and Paul Ryan. Jindal registered at 3 percent.

Here are the results:

5. Thinking ahead to the 2016 presidential election, if the Republican presidential primary were

held today, please tell me which of the following people you would be most likely to support.

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Texas Senator Ted

Cruz, Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, Kentucky

Senator Rand Paul, Indiana Governor Mike Pence, Texas Governor Rick Perry, Florida Senator

Marco Rubio, Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan, former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum,

or Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. (RANDOM ORDER.)

Sept. 8-11

2014

Paul 15%

Bush 10%

Ryan 10%

Christie 9%

Huckabee 9%

Perry 7%

Rubio 7%

Walker 7%

Cruz 6%

Jindal 3%

Santorum 3%

Pence *

Someone else (vol.) 3%

None/No one (vol.) 4%

No opinion 7%

Landrieu vs. Cassidy vs. Maness



This week, the fight for Louisiana US Senate turns to Mary Landrieu’s efforts to get mileage out of Bill Cassidy’s limited debates versus the latter’s focus upon Senator Landrieu’s travel records.

Here are the latest tweets:

Mary Landrieu @MaryLandrieu

Transparency and a willingness to debate takes a backseat for Rep. Cassidy >>> youtu.be/WqoH-R57PR8

Bill Cassidy @BillCassidy

Senator Landrieu emphatically said she would release all 16 of flight records, but she did not: billcassidy.com/blog/senator-l…



What might be the impact of Cassidy’s refusal to debate?

Six years ago, Landrieu who wanted to limit the debates. Her main opponent there was Treasurer John Kennedy. This campaign season, most of the polls show that Cassidy is leading, thus, has limited reasons to debate.

So, what happens with the other scheduled televised debates? Will Rob Maness, the Tea Party favorite and Landrieu still go forward? If so, will they incessantly blast the absent Cassidy while jabbing at one another now and then? Then, with one of the top two candidates not appearing, will anybody be watching?

Vitter and Term Limits

US Senator David Vitter, who made his Louisiana legislative mark as a champion for term limits, is now taking up the charge after being in Congress for roughly 15 years.

Vitter is running for Louisiana Governor, which election is in 2015.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DB68wp29YGY



