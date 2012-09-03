  • You are here:  
  Entergy: 82% of Louisiana customers losing power to Isaac, now restored
Monday, 03 September 2012 08:16

Entergy: 82% of Louisiana customers losing power to Isaac, now restored

entergy-mapAccording to Entergy's website, "late Monday morning Entergy crews have restored power to 82 percent of Louisiana customers who lost electricity when Hurricane Isaac made landfall Aug. 29.



Since 6 p.m. Sunday, Entergy crews were able restore power to an additional 25,000 customers. As of 11 a.m. Monday, Entergy's storm team has now restored power to approximately 580,000 of the 704,000 Louisiana customers who lost power when Isaac made its slow trek across Louisiana. Roughly 125,000 Louisiana customers remained without power late Monday morning."

Check out Entergy map of outages

 

 

 

 

 

 

              

