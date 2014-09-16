GN0Inc NORLI; La. cities education rank; N.O. Biotech, Prospect New Orleans

Louisiana business shorts news of the day: GNO NORLI leaders chosen, education level of US cities including New Orleans and Baton Rouge, and BGR's a biotech summary breakfast focused on the impact of the industry upon the New Orleans economy and breaking news from Prospect New Orleans.

The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) is proud to announce 41 business, civic and community leaders from the 10-parish region have been named to the 2014-2015 New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute Class. As the preeminent regional leadership institute, NORLI provides a nine-month intensive training program for emerging and established community leaders. This rich and robust program, that is geographically, programmatically and demographically diverse, not only enhances the participants’ knowledge base but encourages deep, thoughtful, and meaningful dialog on the key elements of building and maintaining thriving and healthy communities. Participants derive benefits from the active interaction with the session experts and leaders. Alumni enjoy the benefits of an extraordinary network of individuals with the common goal of regional community building.

According to Cindy Nuesslein, CEO of the Interim LSU Hospital and chairwoman of NORLI said, "NORLI offers each Class member a unique opportunity to study the critical issues and challenges facing the region, to improve leadership skills and to connect and collaborate with other regional leaders. Upon graduation, members of the Class of 2015 will join a network of over 500 NORLI alumni who are serving as key stakeholders and making a real difference in our region. NORLI is a must for any leader who is determined to help move the New Orleans region forward."

The NORLI curriculum examines public policy, education, workforce development, diversity, criminal justice, public safety, environment and sustainability and will focus on how all of these issues affect economic development and quality of life. Starting September 2014 through May 2015, the NORLI program consists of two overnight retreats and seven full-day sessions. Tuition is $2,750 and covers all expenses for the program, including materials, meals and other expenses associated with the opening and closing retreats. A limited number of scholarships are available based on need.

Benefits of NORLI For the participant, NORLI creates opportunities for contacts with influential leaders and provides experience in group dynamics, team leadership, presentation skills, ethics, decision-making, and critical and creative thinking. Participants grow as individuals and gain a better understanding of the many facets of their community, learn cutting-edge leadership skills, and enhance their business relationships. Most importantly, NORLI builds confidence and motivation for participants to become actively involved in promoting positive change for the New Orleans region.

Amy Collins, a member of the 2014-2015 class and Director of Strategy at Gambel Communications said, “The NORLI program is highly respected among business leaders across the region. I am honored to be a member of this year’s class.”

For the employer, NORLI develops an employee’s increased organizational, leadership, and problem-solving skills. In addition, it offers news insights into the community, helps identify where strategic alliances might be forged, and gives organizations a unique perspective on how to become involved in the community.

For the community, NORLI helps develop committed, knowledgeable, and action-oriented people to serve as catalysts in promoting positive change – people who are ready to roll up their sleeves and work to make the New Orleans region a great place to be. The program also encourages creative partnerships and initiatives between the public and private sectors.

NORLI’s 2014-2015 Class is comprised of:

Shannon Able, Junior League of New Orleans

Chad Berg, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

Caitlin Berni, Greater New Orleans, Inc.

Tashika Charles, Chevron North America Exploration and Production Company

Amy Collins, Gambel Communications

Michael Connolly, CSX Corporation

Darlene Cusanza, Crimestoppers, Inc.

Brandon Davis, Phelps Dunbar LLP

Peter DeBlieux, Interim Louisiana Hospital

Gina Dupart, School Leadership Center of Greater New Orleans

Mavis Early, Greater New Orleans Hotel & Lodging Association

Logan Gaskill, Harrah's New Orleans

Samantha Griffin, Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann, LLC

Alida Hainkel, Jones Walker LLP

Timothy Hemphill, The New Orleans Business Alliance

Hunter Hill, IBERIABANK

Quoc Hoang, Tulane University, A.B. Freeman School of Business

Rhonda Hotard, Louisiana Federal Credit Union

Alden Kellogg, Peoples Health

Nathan Landry, Durr Heavy Construction, LLC

Spivey Lipsey, Mazzetti

Brittany Major, Business Council of New Orleans and The River Region

John Marshall, Bellwether Technology

Michael Merideth, Verius Property Group

Marguerite Moisio, Whitney Bank Niva Murillo, Greenup Industries, LLC

Bradley Pipes, Cox Business

Jennifer Roberts, Baptist Community Ministries

Louis Rodriguez, TCI Packaging

Vincent Rossmeier, Cowen Institute for Public Education Initiatives at Tulane University

Brian Rotolo, Ernst & Young LLP

Christopher Sarpy, Sarpy Development, LLC

Eric Schmidt, Evan Schmidt Design Group, LLC

Brandy Smith, Postlethwaite & Netterville, APAC

Douglas Tate, Merrill Lynch

Renee Vidrine, Lighthouse Louisiana

Daniel Wagner, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana

Yolanda Webb, Metropolitan Human Services District

Jonathan Wilson, Liberty Bank and Trust Company

Wardlaw "James" Witherspoon, International Matex Tank Terminal

Jarrett Woods, Accion Texas Inc

EDUCATION LEVEL--NEW ORLEANS & BATON ROUGE

Louisiana's cities, at best are middling when it comes to education. New Orleans is 88th and Baton Rouge 106th.

From Wallethub:

With college students beginning their fall semester and educational attainment having a strong connection to income level, the leading personal finance social network WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2014’s Most & Least Educated Cities.

To identify America’s intellectual hubs, WalletHub analyzed the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas in the United States based on nine key metrics. Among them are educational attainment, the percentage of workers with jobs in computer, engineering and science fields, and the number of enrolled students in the top 200 universities per capita.



Most Educated Cities Least Educated Cities

1 Ann Arbor, MI 141 Fresno, CA

2 Raleigh, NC 142 McAllen, TX

3 Durham, NC 143 Lakeland, FL

4 Provo, UT 144 Bakersfield, CA

5 Manchester, NH 145 Visalia, CA

6 Seattle, WA 146 Modesto, CA

7 San Jose, CA 147 Brownsville, TX

8 Colorado Springs, CO 148 Rockford, IL

9 Baltimore, MD 149 Salinas, CA

10 Boston, MA 150 Beaumont, TX



Key Stats

• The percentage of bachelor’s degree holders in Ann Arbor, Mich., is 3 times higher than in Visalia, Calif.



• The percentage of graduate or professional degree holders in Ann Arbor, Mich., is 4 times higher than in Brownsville, Texas.



• The percentage of workers with computer, engineering and science jobs in San Jose, Calif., is 6 times higher than in Visalia, Calif.



• The number of doctors per capita in Akron, Ohio, is 6 times higher than in Santa Rosa, Calif.

• The quality score for public schools in Ann Arbor, Mich., is 3 times higher than in Springfield, Mass.

For the full report and to see where your city ranks, please visit:

http://wallethub.com/edu/most-and-least-educated-cities/6656/

BIOSCENCES AND THE NEW ORLEANS ECONOMY



Tuesday, September 23, 2014

8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Louisiana Cancer Research Center

1700 Tulane Ave.

Speakers:

Michael Hecht, President & CEO,

Greater New Orleans, Inc.

Aaron Miscenich, President, New Orleans

BioInnovation Center, and CAO, Louisiana Cancer

Research Center



Please join us to hear Mr. Hecht and Mr. Miscenich discuss how to build on the economic development potential of the medical corridor.



Thanks to IBERIABANK the Breakfast Briefing is free to the public. Please let us know if you plan to attend by Thursday, September 18. To make a reservation via email click here or call (504) 525-4152, ext. 108.



Free public parking will be available in the rear parking garage. Please plan on traffic delays due to construction projects downtown.

PROSPECT NEW ORLEANS

In collaboration with DelMonico Books and Prestel Publishing, Prospect New Orleans is pleased to announce two catalogues in conjunction with the International Contemporary Art Biennial – “Prospect. 3: Notes for Now” and “Basquiat and the Bayou Presented by The Helis Foundation”

Both fully-illustrated, comprehensive catalogues will be available at the opening of the biennial, are authored by Prospect.3 Artistic Director Franklin Sirmans, and include essays by other noted art historians, curators and academic scholars.

“To put the show in context, it was important for us to bring in experts to further expound the catalogue experience,” Sirmans said. “All of our contributors have such strong connections and unique perspectives on the P.3 framework; they really helped bring the works to life outside of the show itself.”

The “Prospect.3: Notes for Now” catalogue features writings from various contributors, including Christine Y. Kim, Associate Curator of Contemporary Art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Rickey Laurentiis, a New Orleans poet and 2013 recipient of a Creative Writing Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts; Mary A. McCay, Ph.D, the Moon and Verna S. Landrieu Distinguished Teaching Professor in the Humanities and Natural Sciences at Loyola University New Orleans who was also the inaugural director of the university’s Walker Percy Center for Writing and Publishing; and native New Orleanian Melissa A. Weber, (a.k.a. DJ Soul Sister), who has hosted her “Soul Power” show on WWOZ-FM for nearly two decades.

The “Basquiat and the Bayou Presented by The Helis Foundation” catalogue features essays by contributing scholars Robert G. O’Meally and Robert Farris Thompson, in additions to Sirmans’ writings. Thompson has written extensively on Basquiat, and his text explores three artworks in great depth, tracking the complexities and culture-crossings of the artist’s work. O’Meally offers fresh scholarship with an unexpected analysis of Basquiat’s work in relationship to Romare Bearden and Louis Armstrong.

“DelMonico Books and Prestel Publishing are thrilled to co-publish with Prospect New Orleans the catalogues, “P.3: Notes for Now” and “Basquiat and the Bayou Presented by The Helis Foundation,” said Publisher Mary DelMonico of DelMonico Books/Prestel Publishing. “It is a great privilege to collaborate with the inspired and inspiring curator Franklin Sirmans and the amazing P.3 team, led by Brooke Davis Anderson, on these important publications, and we are most excited to bring these books to a broad, international audience.”

Both catalogues will be available for purchase at www.prospectneworleans.org, as well as various venues around New Orleans, including the Contemporary Arts Center New Orleans, New Orleans Museum of Art and the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

Both catalogues have been published by DelMonico Books, a Prestel partner established in 2009, which focuses on distinctive art books and museum co-publications. Prestel, founded in 1924 and owned by Random House Germany/Bertelsmann, publishes books in art, photography, architecture, fashion and design. Prestel is a fully global operation, with offices in Munich, London and New York. DelMonico Books and Prestel partner with artists, art foundations, galleries and museums around the world to publish in separate English and German editions as well as French, Spanish, and Italian language editions, to produce award-winning publications. DelMonico Books and Prestel titles are sold in more than 80 countries.



