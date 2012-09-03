FEMA, SBA recovery centers open in St. Bernard, New Orleans for personal, business aid

Specialists from the state of Louisiana, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are on hand to answer questions and provide information on the types of assistance available to survivors.

FEMA/State Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) opened Monday in St. Bernard and Orleans parishes to assist homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained damage to their home or personal property as a result of Hurricane Isaac.

The DRCs are located at:

St. Bernard Parish

3220 Jean Lafitte Blvd.

Chalmette, LA 70043

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, 9/3, Labor Day only.

Tuesday forward: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice

Orleans Parish

19808 Chef Menteur Hwy.

New Orleans, LA 70129

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, 9/3, Labor Day only.

Tuesday forward: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice

Disaster recovery officials work closely with community leaders to find locations that provide safe and easy access for all survivors. More recovery centers will open as sites are identified and approved. To find a center location, click the locator at www.fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers or by mobile phone at m.fema.gov.

"Visiting a center is a great opportunity for people to talk with recovery specialists and get questions answered," said Federal Coordinating Officer Mike Hall. "Although it's a good idea to register with FEMA before visiting a center, these caring professionals are there to walk you through the process if you need help."





Registration is quick and simple. Individuals can register online at www.disasterassistance.gov or via web-enabled phone at m.fema.gov. Applicants may also call 1-800-621-3362 or (TTY) 1-800-462-7585. If you use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services, call 1-800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

Federal disaster assistance includes grants for eligible applicants to help pay for temporary rentals, emergency home repairs, uninsured personal property losses and medical, dental and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.

SBA offers low-interest loans to residents and businesses. After registering with FEMA, visit any recovery center where SBA representatives will answer questions, explain the application process and help each resident or business owner apply to SBA. For SBA information or to apply online, visit www.sba.gov or call 1-800-659-2955. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 1-800-877-8339.

The presidential disaster declaration for Hurricane Isaac now makes available federal assistance to eligible survivors in nine parishes: Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. John and St. Tammany.

