  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Beheading at Vaughn Foods is Islamic terrorism, not workplace violence
Tuesday, 30 September 2014 15:45

Beheading at Vaughn Foods is Islamic terrorism, not workplace violence

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

islam-terror Once again, political correctness has reared its ugly head. A case of domestic Islamic terrorism has been labeled workplace violence. The tragedy occurred last Thursday in Moore, Oklahoma when Alton Nolen was fired from his job at Vaughan Foods.

Immediately thereafter, he drove to his house, retrieved a large knife and drove back to the headquarters of his former employer. He proceeded to behead one woman and stab another woman and would have attacked others if not for the bravery of Mark Vaughan, the company's COO and a reserve deputy, who shot Nolen and prevented others from being killed.
During the attack, Nolen was shouting Islamic phrases. He was a recent convert to Islam and had been trying to convice his co-workers at Vaughan Foods to become Muslim. His Facebook postings were filled with anti-American hate and included pictures of Osama Bin Laden and the Twin Towers burning after the attacks of 9/11.
Nolen was obviously a devout Muslim as he was pictured in Islamic clothing and praying at a local mosque. He killed his co-worker in the same savage manner as the Islamic State barbarians kill innocent people in Iraq and Syria.
It seems clear that religion played an important factor in this murder, yet the Moore law enforcement officials labeled the incident “workplace violence.” The Oklahoma tragedy is unlike any other example of workplace violence in recent memory. However, it is reminiscent of one other event, the Fort Hood attack in 2009. In that incident, radical Muslim Nidal Malik Hasan killed 13 soldiers and wounded 32. He was upset about the country's role in fighting Islamic terrorism at home and abroad. He had been in regular contact with a radical cleric and a known terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki, who clearly inspired Hasan's Fort Hood attack. Not surprisingly, the Obama administration labeled Hasan's attack as one of workplace violence.
In both cases, in spite of overwhelming evidence, there has been an attempt to disconnect these attacks from radical Islam. It shows the ugly side of political correctness which tries to bury the truth in an attempt to protect the feelings of Muslims in this country.
Americans need to face the truth that radical Islam has moved from the Middle East to our homeland. Whether the government wants to admit reality or not, there is a growing problem of radical Islam in our country.
Experts believe that 15% of Muslims adhere to a radical branch of Islam which calls for killing infidels and establishing a worldwide caliphate where Islam will be the only religion allowed. In this horrific scenario, all liberties and freedoms would be gone and the world will be governed by a radical Islamic theocracy.
These radicals do not exclude America in their worldwide aspirations. They care nothing about the lives of non-Muslims and believe the attacks in Moore and Fort Hood were quite justified.
America, we have a problem. The best approach is to deal with the reality that our country is now home to 1.6 million people of Middle Eastern descent. In the last three years, 300,000 people have immigrated to the United States from Muslim countries.
These numbers are growing and while the vast majority of Muslims are law abiding, peaceful Americans, there is little doubt that a worrisome minority do not believe in the rights and freedoms that Americans are guaranteed in our Constitution.
If we don't start to take action, the number of beheadings and attacks similar to the one at Fort Hood, Texas will only increase. It may be called workplace violence by our politically correct officials, but the truth of radical Islam is much, much uglier.


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services
Sponsor our Webcasts
subscribe-free

Published in Latest Buzz
Jeff Crouere

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]

Visit Bayoubuzz's Google Page

Home
http://www.RingsidePolitics.com
Other
http://t.co/87DvOIWoZG
Linkedin
https://www.linkedin.com/profile/view?id=8849915
Twitter
https://twitter.com/jeffcrouere
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/jeff.crouere
Klout
http://klout.com/jeffcrouere

www.ringsidepolitics.com | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Jeff Crouere
More in this category: « Kate Middleton's Elizabeth Diana, Charles' tooth and a crown US Senate race debates in North Louisiana; Double Dipping »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1