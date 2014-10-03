  • You are here:  
  • Ebola threat: Stop US-West African air travel, secure border
Ebola threat: Stop US-West African air travel, secure border

ebola The epidemic that has devastated Western Africa has now arrived in the United States. In recent weeks, several infected healthcare workers have been flown back to the United States for successful treatment. However, a greater threat looms from ordinary citizens knowingly or unknowingly bringing the disease to our country.

 

This week it was uncovered that Thomas Duncan of Liberia flew on United Airlines to Dallas from Africa through Brussels, Belgium. While he did not show symptoms of the disease on the flight, he became sick in Dallas and is currently in critical condition.

Purportedly, Duncan traveled to Dallas to see family members, but his former boss in Monrovia, Liberia said that Duncan knew he had the virus and traveled to the United States to seek treatment. While Duncan’s family denies the accusation, there is no denying he came in contact with a pregnant woman in Monrovia on the verge of dying of Ebola.

Not surprisingly, Duncan soon became sick in Dallas. On his first trip to the hospital, he was sent home with antibiotics, even though he informed the medical staff that he was just in Liberia, the epicenter of Ebola.

The hospital bears the responsibility for allowing Duncan to leave and return to his family’s apartment in Dallas and possibly infect more people. When he became violently sick, the medical staff that arrived in the ambulance to pick him up did not even have protective clothing.

It was later discovered that Duncan was vomiting on the street outside of the family residence before entering the ambulance. A Dallas television station spotted medical personnel cleaning up the vomit, but not using protective clothing.

At this point, 80 people are under observation and more many need to undergo testing. Duncan’s family is under quarantine and not allowed to leave their residence.

The nightmare that is afflicting Dallas may soon be seen in other cities. Currently, people are being tested in Hawaii and Washington D.C. for Ebola. A NBC cameraman working in African has tested positive for Ebola and will be flown to the United States for treatment.

The numbers in this country with Ebola will soon increase exponentially. What is the federal government doing about the threat? Sadly, the most important actions are not being done.

It is time to take this pandemic seriously. We should immediately cease all air travel to West Africa. It is amazing that more people have not been infected.

Our country must secure our Southern border. It would be easy for an Islamist terrorist to purposely become infected with Ebola, cross the border and then attempt to infect as many innocent Americans as possible. Terrorists can use Ebola as a devastating biological weapon.

We have sent 3,000 troops to Africa to build healthcare facilities, but we could be unwisely exposing these Americans to this severe threat. At some point, those Americans will come home, hopefully, not infected with Ebola. 


Jeff Crouere

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, Ringside Politics," airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com.

