Is New Orleans Saints Drew Brees's Injury Worse Than Advertised?

Is New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees's injury worse than advertised?

According to NOLA.com , a rumor regarding New Orleans Saint quarterback, Drew Brees's knee is simply a rumor and is "completely false".

The site said, the rumor that Brees's "knee injury is worse than advertised" was started by a New Orleans radio station.

""It's inaccurate. It's not right. Completely false," Payton said of the report by WIST radio, which had begun to circulate among some national media outlets.

So, what is the official injury report?

Practice Status

DNP = Did not participate in practice

LP = Limited Participation in Practice - Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions

FP = Full Participation - 100% of a player's normal repetitions

Out = Player will not play

(-) = Not Listed = No practice status available Game Status

Out = Player will not play

Doubtful = 25% chance a player will play

Questionable = 50% chance a player will play

Probable = 75% chance a player will play

(-) = Not Listed - No game status available

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Bayoubuzz Newsletter - Sign Up Below

Email Address:





A week after the 2010 midterm elections, the Bipartisan Policy Center is heading to New Orleans for its annual Political Summit, Beyond the Ballot: Making Washington Work. The day-long policy conference will feature prominent Republican and Democratic political strategists discussing whether the new Congress and the President can effectively work together to tackle the problems facing the nation. http://bipartisanpolicy.org/nola2010