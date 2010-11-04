Is New Orleans Saints Drew Brees's Injury Worse Than Advertised?

The site said, the rumor that Brees's "knee injury is worse than advertised" was started by a New Orleans radio station.
""It's inaccurate. It's not right. Completely false," Payton said of the report by WIST radio, which had begun to circulate among some national media outlets.
So, what is the official injury report?
|Name
|Position
|Injury
|Wed.
|Thu.
|Fri.
|Game Status
|Bush, Reggie
|RB
|Fibula
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Colston, Marques
|WR
|Hand
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Goodwin, Jonathan
|C
|Groin
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Greer, Jabari
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Hartley, Garrett
|K
|Ankle (right)
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Ivory, Chris
|RB
|Head
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Porter, Tracy
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Prioleau, Pierson
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Robinson, Patrick
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Shanle, Scott
|LB
|Hamstring
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Stinchcomb, Jon
|T
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
- Practice Status
- DNP = Did not participate in practice
- LP = Limited Participation in Practice - Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
- FP = Full Participation - 100% of a player's normal repetitions
- Out = Player will not play
- (-) = Not Listed = No practice status available
- Game Status
- Out = Player will not play
- Doubtful = 25% chance a player will play
- Questionable = 50% chance a player will play
- Probable = 75% chance a player will play
- (-) = Not Listed - No game status available
