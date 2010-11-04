  • You are here:  
Thursday, 04 November 2010

Is New Orleans Saints Drew Brees's Injury Worse Than Advertised?

Is New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees's injury worse than advertised?

 

According to NOLA.com, a rumor regarding New Orleans Saint quarterback, Drew Brees's knee is simply a rumor and is "completely false".

The site said, the rumor that Brees's "knee injury is worse than advertised" was started by a New Orleans radio station.

""It's inaccurate. It's not right. Completely false," Payton said of the report by WIST radio, which had begun to circulate among some national media outlets.

So, what is the official injury report?

Name Position Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Game Status
Bush, Reggie RB Fibula DNP - - -
Colston, Marques WR Hand LP - - -
Goodwin, Jonathan C Groin FP - - -
Greer, Jabari CB Shoulder LP - - -
Hartley, Garrett K Ankle (right) DNP - - -
Ivory, Chris RB Head FP - - -
Porter, Tracy CB Knee FP - - -
Prioleau, Pierson S Ankle DNP - - -
Robinson, Patrick CB Ankle DNP - - -
Shanle, Scott LB Hamstring FP - - -
Stinchcomb, Jon T Knee DNP - - -
  • Practice Status
  • DNP = Did not participate in practice
  • LP = Limited Participation in Practice - Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
  • FP = Full Participation - 100% of a player's normal repetitions
  • Out = Player will not play
  • (-) = Not Listed = No practice status available
  • Game Status
  • Out = Player will not play
  • Doubtful = 25% chance a player will play
  • Questionable = 50% chance a player will play
  • Probable = 75% chance a player will play
  • (-) = Not Listed - No game status available

From NewOrleansSaints.com


