DSNAP, food stamps from Isaac need gets over 24,493 apps, time extended

DCFS' call center provides information and pre-application services for DSNAP through the hotline. To pre-apply, residents can call the hotline and select their language and then options 3 and 3 from the menu. Online pre-application is available at www.dcfs.la.gov/preapply or www.getagameplan.org.
The unusually high call volume is a result of the impact of Hurricane Isaac, which prompted a request and subsequent approval by the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service of DSNAP in nine parishes: Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany.
In the last 24 hours, DCFS has received more than 26,493 pre-applications.
