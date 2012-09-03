  • You are here:  
Monday, 03 September 2012

DSNAP, food stamps from Isaac need gets over 24,493 apps, time extended

peasIn order to manage an unusually high volume, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is extending hours for the agency's customer call center, 1-888-LAHELP-U (1-888-524-3578), to 24 hours a day, seven days per week for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

 

 

DCFS' call center provides information and pre-application services for DSNAP through the hotline. To pre-apply, residents can call the hotline and select their language and then options 3 and 3 from the menu. Online pre-application is available at www.dcfs.la.gov/preapply or www.getagameplan.org.
The unusually high call volume is a result of the impact of Hurricane Isaac, which prompted a request and subsequent approval by the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service of DSNAP in nine parishes: Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany.
In the last 24 hours, DCFS has received more than 26,493 pre-applications.

