Hollywood left, Paltrow gush over Obama's mush

Even in their darkest hour, Democrats can still count on one group to support them, Hollywood. The land of make believe is filled with hopelessly liberal fools who continue to give major donations to Democrat Party leaders. In recent days, Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Obama have benefitted from lavish Hollywood fundraisers.

Last night, Barack Obama was celebrated at an extravagant fundraiser hosted by far left fool Gwyneth Paltrow. The event featured some of the biggest names in Hollywood, such as actress Julia Roberts. Tickets cost as much as $15,000 each with the funds benefitting the Democratic National Committee.

When introducing Obama, Paltrow gushed, “I am one of your biggest fans, if not the biggest.” At that point, the Obama super fan made an insanely idiotic statement, “It would be wonderful if we were able to give this man all of the power he needs to pass the things he needs to pass.”

Obviously, Paltrow does not have any kind of understanding about American history or our constitutional republic. She must want to eliminate our three branches of government and institute some sort of Obama dictatorship. It is bad enough that the President will be granting executive amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants, circumventing Congress and violating the law. Incredibly, the expanded executive powers of President Obama are not enough. Paltrow seemingly wants to disband Congress, especially since the House is led by Republicans, and let Obama have ultimate power to rule over his loyal subjects, like her friends, the fools in Hollywood.

The problem for Gwyneth’s rosy scenario is that there are millions of other Americans who have different ideas on how this country should be operated. Such freedom loving Americans are not enamored with socialism, open borders, and political correctness. It sounds like Paltrow and company want to do away with elections altogether and place conservatives and other pesky folks standing in the President’s way into political internment camps.

Heaven help this country if the wishes of Paltrow and Hollywood are ever achieved. It would mean the end of our country as we know it and the total elimination of our cherished constitutional freedoms guaranteed in our Bill of Rights.

Hopefully, Paltrow was just mesmerized by Obama’s star power and not thinking clearly. In fact, she admitted her mental troubles by gushing to President Obama, “You’re so handsome that I can’t speak properly.”

While the President’s good looks may be in the eye of the beholder, there is no disputing that Paltrow can’t speak or think properly. At the event, she called herself a “working mother,” who was pleased that the President pushed for equal pay for woman. Any pampered and over paid Hollywood star who equates her status to working mothers insults the millions of women in this country who are struggling to survive in the Obama economy.

The best way to help working women and all workers in America is not to institute more government rules and regulations, burdening business with equal pay requirements. Our objective needs to switch from growing the welfare state and government bureaucracy to unleashing the free market. If we would reduce needlessly high personal and corporate taxes, it would give our economy the fuel to grow, thereby creating more of the coveted higher paying jobs. Such a plan would help all Americans, even those who can’t speak properly.



