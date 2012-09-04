Deadlines set for DSNAP Isaac disaster food stamp benefits

DSNAP sites in each parish will serve applicants on a staggered alphabetic schedule. To minimize wait times, applicants and anyone who pre-applied for benefits should go to a DSNAP location only on the day indicated by the first letter of their last name.
For times and locations of DSNAP sites in each parish, visit www.dcfs.la.gov.
PLEASE FORWARD THIS ARTICLE TO THOSE YOU BELIEVE MIGHT HAVE AN INTEREST. THANK YOU.
{jvotesystem poll=|7|}
|Want more Louisiana news?
|Louisiana News
|Baton Rouge News
Signup for Our Newsletter
Scan the QR Code above using your smartphone to signup for our newsletter.