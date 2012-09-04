Deadlines set for DSNAP Isaac disaster food stamp benefits

The DSNAP deadline in Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans and St. John the Baptist parishes is September 11. The deadline for Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Tammany parishes is September 12.

The demand for disaster-related food stamps has been enormous since Hurricane Isaac hit. The last report from the state indicates close to 25,000 applications have been made. Today, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, however, have announced the deadlines for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) benefits.

DSNAP sites in each parish will serve applicants on a staggered alphabetic schedule. To minimize wait times, applicants and anyone who pre-applied for benefits should go to a DSNAP location only on the day indicated by the first letter of their last name.

For times and locations of DSNAP sites in each parish, visit www.dcfs.la.gov.

