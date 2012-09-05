Approx. 150,000 DSNAP Disaster Food Stamps pre-applications from Isaac

CPRA engineers are on site in Plaquemines Parish have assessed the situation of an approximately 230-foot-wide opening in a back levee that failed over the weekend in the Braithwaite-Scarsdale area. Louisiana National Guard is now re-engaged in the sandbag mission that was halted yesterday to drop 800 sandbags to close the breach. This is separate from the intentional breach that has been working effectively to lower floodwaters in those communities.