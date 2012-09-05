  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Daughter of Hurricane Isaac, Nadine, in northern Gulf of Mexico
Wednesday, 05 September 2012 06:21

Daughter of Hurricane Isaac, Nadine, in northern Gulf of Mexico

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

nadineHoly Moses.  The daughter of Hurricane Isaac is near the Gulf of Mexico.

Yep, believe it or not.

Differing from its biblical namesake, the name off this offspring is not Jacob, of course, but is being called Nadine.

 

 

If she’s anything like her Pa, watch out.  Her dad had a mind and a temper of his own.

Hurricane Isaac which stay way past any conceivable welcome in Louisiana has left massive destruction in its wake and has moved onward northward, hopefully never to make any appearance again.  But, apparantly as a reminder or epitath, he has left a remnant of sorts, a system that made its way south through Alabama.

Some weather experts claim it could actually strengthen in the Gulf.


 

              

  Want more Louisiana news?               

Louisiana News

Louisiana Politics

Louisiana Business

Louisiana Government

             		  Baton Rouge News

Lafayette News

Shreveport  News

New Orleans News

   

 

Signup for Our Newsletter

qr

Scan the QR Code above using your smartphone to signup for our newsletter.

Join Our Email List
Email:  

 

 

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Approx. 150,000 DSNAP Disaster Food Stamps pre-applications from Isaac Advocate's Publisher David Manship Asks For New Orleans's Commitment »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1