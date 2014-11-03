Fax-Net's publisher, Lou Gehrig Burnett is with Mary Landrieu



Having spent 27 years on Capitol Hill in Washington, I know how important seniority and a committee chairmanship are in the U.S. Senate. It would be shortsighted to give up that kind of clout.

That’s why I will vote for incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu on Tuesday, November 4.

I have never been a partisan person, having voted for Democrats and Republicans during my five decades in the political arena. Party affiliation has never been a deciding factor when I vote.

I look at the individual and assess what he or she can do for my area and state. Landrieu has been a staunch supporter of Barksdale AFB and the Cyber Innovation Center, as well as the Fort Polk Army Base.

She has delivered billions of dollars to the state after hurricane disasters and to restore our coast. It takes clout to do that, and a rookie U.S. senator would not be able to do it.

She has been at the forefront in helping elderly citizens, and she has fought for relief for students who are saddled with high-interest college loans.

Let’s face it. Louisiana needs all the help it can get at all levels of government. And Landrieu is in a position to bring home the bacon for our state.

I don’t think a Republican candidate who is afraid to participate in debates will have the courage to fight the battles he will face in the U.S. Senate. He has even said to hold your nose and vote for him.

Republican retired Air Force Colonel Rob Maness has waged a good fight with limited funding and has had to withstand attacks from his own party while picking up the endorsements of several conservative groups. I congratulate him on his effort.

Former Alaska Gov. and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is predicting that Maness will provide the “shocker” on election night, coming in second and making the runoff against Landrieu. We’ll see.

Now, the Republicans are trying to capitalize on a comment Landrieu made to NBC News where Landrieu said the Deep South has not always been friendly toward African-Americans and women. The truth hurts, I suppose, but truer words have never been spoken. Just look at history. I applaud Landrieu’s courage in laying the cards on the table.

Do I agree with every vote Landrieu casts? Of course not, but we need to look at the big picture and realize what Landrieu’s clout can do for us.

That’s why “I’m with Mary!”

U.S. House of Representatives

Little has been written or said about the race taking place in the 4th Congressional District. That is likely because there is no race to speak of.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. John Fleming drew minor opposition – Randall Lord, a Libertarian.

For the election cycle, Fleming has raised $1,438,939 and spent $705,905. He had $1,114,245 cash on hand as of October 15.

Lord reported that he had raised no money and spent none.



Media is with Mary! In Houston, too

All major newspapers in Louisiana endorsed and are urging the re-election of incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu, including the Shreveport Times.

But here is a real interesting development. The Houston Chronicle – yes, that’s in Texas – in an extremely rare move, also endorsed Landrieu.

The largest daily newspaper in Texas called her “a leader for oil and gas in the Senate” with a “knack at actually getting things done.”

The endorsement cites Landrieu’s strong support for the Keystone XL Pipeline, her work to deliver billions of dollars to the Gulf Coast following the BP oil spill, and her fight to end the Obama Administration’s moratorium on offshore drilling.

Meanwhile, GOP talking heads are making a mountain out of a mole hill over Landrieu’s comment to NBC about discrimination in the South against African-Americans and women.

Here is what the Embattled Farmers website had to say:

“So Sen. Mary Landrieu (D-LA) made the rather obvious and understated comment that the South ‘has not always been the friendliest place for African- Americans.’ Yeah, you could say slavery and lynchings and discrimination in every aspect of life are kind of ‘unfriendly.’ Or you could be the GOP and go absolutely bats--t. It's always a safe bet that the higher the reading on their outrage meter, the less there really is to be upset about.

“Truth? They can't handle the truth, whether it's history, economics, biology, climate science, or physics. We already have a Congress and state houses filled with morons andon Tuesday we're going to get even more.”

Landrieu issued this statement:

“The main reason the President has struggled here is because his energy policies are not in line with the people of Louisiana. We are a pro-drilling, pro-oil, gas state. The offshore moratorium was extremely unpopular and, in my opinion, wholly unwarranted. It made a lot of people angry and put many businesses at risk.

“In addition, the south has not always been the friendliest or easiest place for African-Americans to advance, and it's been a difficult place for women to be recognized as the leaders we are. Everyone knows this is the truth, and I will continue to speak the truth even as some would twist my words seeking political advantage.”



Go vote!

Tuesday, November 4, is election day, and we hope that you will take the time to go to the polls and vote. If you don’t, you will have no reason to gripe later on if you are unhappy with those who were elected.

The polls open at6 a.m. and close at8 p.m., so there is no excuse for not voting. Be sure to have a picture ID, and it would be wise to be prepared when you go into the voting booth. It will will be a long ballot when you add in all the state constitutional amendments.

State and local officials are predicting a voter turnout of between 46 and 50%. So you may encounter a bit of a wait when you go to vote.

The Fax-Net is planning to have a special edition after the election to keep you informed on all of the races. There are certain to be runoffs in some of them, and that election will take place on Saturday, December 6.



