Bayoubuzz US Senate race survey mirrors recent national polls

The Bayoubuzz-survey-poll is over.

The question asked for the poll stated, "If the election were held today, I would vote for"

The results?

Mary Landrieu received 43% of the vote, with Bill Cassidy close at 40% and Rob Maness trailing with 17%.

The Bayoubuzz audience polling results somewhat accurately compares with the most recent professional polls.

The Real Clear Politics Average since October 16 shows Landrieu at 40.2, Cassidy at 34.5 and Maness at 11.2 percent.

The latest poll by democrat-leaning firm PPP has Landrieu up with 43, Cassidy 35 and Maness 15 percent. The NBC poll taken three days prior showed Landrieu at 44 percent, Cassidy at 36 and Maness, again at 15.



Advertise on Bayoubuzz

Check out Bayoubuzz Services

Sponsor our Webcasts



