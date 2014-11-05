Jim Brown, Chehardy discuss Landrieu-Cassidy, GOP domination, Part I

Bayoubuzz Stephen Sabludowsky, former statewide elected official, Jim Brown and former Jefferson Parish Assessor, Lawrence Chehardy discussed the election results and what it portends for the future of US Senator Mary Landrieu who has been seeking her fourth term in office and who ended the night with a slight lead, yet, far from the magic number to win.

(Below is a transcript of Part I of the Google Hangout video—there might be some errors)

CHEHARDY: It's a brand new race, but given vote the vote that Senator Landrieu got, Congressman Cassidy, and vote Maness got, when you look at the vote, cassidy in drivers seat, when you take his vote and Col. Maness's vote and you add them together, it is well over 50 percent. It is reasonable to assume that if everybody who voted for those candidates show up to the polls again on Dec. 6 and votes their philosphy, you what assume that Col. Maness is vote would go to Congressman Cassidy so he has the edge going into this runoff. That does not mean he is automatically going to win but it does give him an edge. This came campaign is going to be interesting to see exactly how both Congressman Cassidy and Sen. Landrieu motivate Louisiana voters to get to the poll and to vote for them. it is going to be interesting to watch how they accomplish that.

JIM BROWN: Almost 60% of the voters decided not to vote for their 18 year Senator, Mary has some problems involving the fact she tasked that she was the Chairman of the Senate energy committee but she's no longer chairman because the Republicans have taken over the committee have taken over the Senate. So it's a real uphill fight for her traditionally in a runoff situation you're not going to have quite the high turnout but Republicans traditionally and I'm speaking as a former Secretary of State,will vote a higher number than Democrats, so her best shot was in this last election yesterday. I don't think she has the momentum quite frankly to push that turnout any higher than it is. I don't think it's going to be any higher it is quite frankly not going to be just as high. She has a real uphill fight both of our own making and what is happening nationally.

I was watching a lot of the shows this morning and a lot of the prognosticators the pundits are stunned as tohow big the Republican victories were--not just in the U.S. Senate-- but in the House of Representatives, the highest number of seats the Republicans ever held since 1946, more governors then they have ever had. So you go across the board, it's been a Republican year, we're a red state, a heavy Republican state, Barack Obama is not popular at all, incumbents or not at their highest level right now. Most of the victories were new people coming into the Senate not people who were reelected, so you put all of that together and Mary Landrieu has a real real uphill battle if she stays in this runoff, I assume that she will and that's the other question too-- what will the Democrats do? She's not relevant to control the U.S. Senate so they probably spent most of their money, will they go out and raise millions more to try to save her when the vote is not that relevant to begin with. So a lot of uncertainty that will shake out more in the weeks to come but when it's all said and done the odds are very much against her being reelected.



