BiPartisan Summit Brings US Political Stars To New Orleans

In the era of claims that the Democratic Congress and the President are not listening to the public, at the time that the Tea Party and the mainstream Republican Party are and likely will be fighting one another for control of the conservative message and the agenda, there might be a ray of partisanship emerging.



That ray might not emanate from the Administration or the current and future assembly of Congressional and Tea Party leaders but from an organization called the BiPartisan Policy Center.



The goal of the Center is to help find common ground and to work for the betterment of the nation.



With this spirit, the Center held a summit in New Orleans at Tulane University on Tuesday dominated by panel discussions bringing together key members of the former Bush and Clinton administrations including political names such as Linda Bird Johnson Robb and her husband Senator Charles Rabb.



Here are scenes from the New Orleans Summit which included a social on Monday evening and a day-long panel focus on the recent elections and developing national trends.





Click here to see more photos

Bayoubuzz Newsletter - Sign Up Below