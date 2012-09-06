DSNAP Disaster Food Stamps mounting, outages falling since Isaac hit Louisiana

Note: Facts and figures below are current as of today’s Unified Command Group Meeting. These numbers change throughout each day. Please contact the Joint Information Center (225-358-5361) to receive updated information.
UPDATES:
DNSAP/Sheltering/DCFS:
- Yesterday, 12,637 households were approved for a total of $5,338,103 in DSNAP benefits.
- There have been a total of 232,658 pre-applications for DSNAP. A total of 100,531 pre-applications have been submitted in the parishes declared for D-SNAP.
- As of this morning, there were an estimated 440 people registered in shelters across the state. This is a reduction of 304 people in 24 hours. There are no evacuees in state-run CTN and MSN shelters.
- Since Monday, United Way 211 has received 63,336 calls.
- The Louisiana Workforce Commission reports that 44,877 meals were served yesterday and a total of 404,353 meals have been served since Thursday.
Louisiana National Guard:
- The Louisiana National Guard has 4,320 Soldiers and Airmen on duty in support of the response to Isaac. The Guard has assisted in the rescue and/or evacuation of 5,227 citizens throughout the state.
- The Guard is currently supporting 7 POD sites.
- oJefferson – 2
- oSt. John- 1
- oOrleans – 1
- oPlaquemines – 3
- In terms of POD operations, the National Guard reports that 3,156,113 meals, 5,345,652 bottles of water, 1,368,623 bags of ice and 99,946 tarps have been distributed.
- The National Guard reports that the burn rate for the last 24 hours was 133,836 meals, 339,898 bottles of water, 67,298 bags of ice and 13,849 tarps.
- The Guard is supporting the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and the Louisiana State Police with maintaining security at DSNAP locations.
- The Guard has supported Plaquemines Parish in clearing approximately 9.5 miles of debris. The Guard is coordinating the contract for 107 generators to be delivered to Plaquemines Parish today.
Department of Transportation and Development:
- The La. 1 bridge in Leeville is open to traffic, however, toll collections have been suspended until further notice.
- Last night, work resumed on the I-10 and I-12 widening projects in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes. DOTD had previously suspended construction activities on interstate highways with the approach of Hurricane Isaac.
- The Crescent City Connection reopened its HOV lanes yesterday morning. DOTD brought in a generator to get the HOV lane at General De Gaulle fully operational, which provided for improved traffic flow.
- To date, more than 257.46 miles of roadway have been cleared. DOTD crews have picked up 4,293 cubic yards of debris from across the affected areas and repaired 671 traffic signals across the affected areas.
Department of Health and Hospitals:
- As of this morning, there are 51 water systems under boil advisory. All medical special needs shelters (MSN) are now closed.
Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority:
- CPRA engineers on site in Plaquemines Parish have assessed the situation of an approximately 230-foot-wide opening in a back levee that failed over the weekend in the Braithwaite-Scarsdale area. As of last night. the Louisiana National Guard has dropped 250 jumbo sandbags in an effort to stabilize the breach. Operations will continue until a total of up to 900 bags have been dropped and the breach is stabilized. This is separate from the intentional breach that has been working effectively to lower floodwaters in those communities.
- CPRA continues to work with the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District (BLFWD) to minimize impacts of a reported fish kill in the Napoleonville-to-Thibodeaux stretch of Bayou Lafourche. The slug of black water has moved past Labadieville and is approximately ten miles long moving through Raceland within the next four or five days. Conditions are improving and currently the slug of black water is moving approximately five miles per day. By next week, it should be move out through the Intracoastal. Lafourche and Thibodeaux are using axillary water sources. The BLFWD is running three pumps to minimize foul water conditions.
Department of Corrections:
- There are currently 185 parish inmates being housed at state facilities.
Division of Administration:
- To date, state agencies have spent $119 million and parishes have spent over $10.1 million.
Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry:
- LDAF reports that roughly 411,960 gallons of fuel has been delivered.
Public Service Commission:.
- There are roughly 5,800 outages, which is less than one percent of the state.
FEMA:
- Nine recovery centers are now open in seven parishes: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. John and St. Tammany
