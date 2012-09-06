FEMA approves 5 Parishes Isaac assistance, disaster food stamps

At the request of the State of Louisiana, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Individual Assistance for five Louisiana parishes affected by Hurricane Isaac. This means residents of Assumption, St Helena, St James, Terrebonne and Washington parishes who suffered damages are now eligible for FEMA assistance.

Louisiana requested these parishes be added to the state's declaration last week. This addition brings the total number of parishes declared for IA to 16. Residents in the following Louisiana parishes may be eligible for FEMA assistance:

Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St Helena, St James, St. John the Baptist, St. Charles, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington.

HOW TO APPLY:

FEMA assistance is for residents of affected areas who sustained uninsured or underinsured Isaac-related damage to their homes, vehicles, personal property, business or its inventory beginning Aug. 26, 2012.

Louisiana residents can apply for disaster assistance in two ways: by applying online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 1-800-621-3362. Residents with speech or hearing impairments should call (TTY) 1-800-462-7585. Users of 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 1-800-621-3362.

DSNAP

The State of Louisiana will request that Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) benefits be approved for these five parishes. Right now, residents of these parishes are not eligible for benefits.

Only residents of the following 9 parishes are eligible for DSNAP right now: Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany. Starting on September 8, residents of St. Charles and Tangipahoa parishes will be eligible for DSNAP benefits.

The State encourages residents to pre-apply for DSNAP benefits to ease the process if they become available in a parish. To pre-apply, residents can call the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) customer call center, 1-888-LAHELP-U (1-888-524-3578) the hotline and select their language and then options 3 and 3 from the menu. Online pre-application also is available at www.dcfs.la.gov/preapply or www.getagameplan.org.

DCFS has extended its hours or the agency's customer call center to 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

PENDING REQUESTS:

Louisiana has also requested IA assistance for seven additional parishes, which is still pending FEMA approval. These are: East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Mary, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

SNAP benefits

The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service today approved a request to automatically replace a portion of August benefits for regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in certain parishes after Hurricane Isaac.

The waiver applies to 19 parishes: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and West Feliciana.

The waiver allows DCFS to automatically replace 30 percent of a household's August benefits in those parishes. The approval waives a regulation that typically requires a household to request in writing replacement benefits due to power outages and other disruptions.

There are approximately 188,546 impacted households in those parishes and replacement benefits will total about $17,525,740.

DCFS had previously added all September SNAP benefits to recipients' cards statewide up to ten days early, ensuring that SNAP recipients had benefits immediately to replace destroyed or diminished food supplies.

DCFS expects to add the replacement benefits to regular SNAP recipients' benefit cards as early as tonight.

