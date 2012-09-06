  • You are here:  
Isaac: New Louisiana temporary jobs coming as Obama Adm. grants over 3M

jobs-paperPresident Barack Obama's U.S. Department of Labor today awarded a $3,358,017 National Emergency Grant to the Louisiana Workforce Commission that will be used to fund temporary jobs for cleanup and recovery efforts across Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaac. 

“We all watched with dismay as Hurricane Isaac’s path of destruction hit communities in Louisiana,” said Secretary of Labor Hilda L. Solis. “This funding is part of the federal government’s commitment to help residents and communities with the tremendous recovery efforts already underway.”

On Aug. 29, 2012, the Federal Emergency Management Agency declared 52 parishes eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program. Of these, the Labor Department’s grant will provide assistance to:  Ascension, Assumption, East Feliciana, Helena, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Point Coupee, Saint Bernard, Saint Charles, Saint James, Saint John, Saint Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton, and, West Feliciana. Additional parishes may be included at a later date if further evaluation warrants their inclusion. More information on designated disaster areas in Louisiana is available from FEMA at http://www.fema.gov/disaster/4080/affected-counties.

Of the $3,358,017 announced today, $1,119,339 will be released initially. Additional funding up to the amount approved will be made available as the state demonstrates a continued need for assistance.

National Emergency Grants are part of the secretary of labor’s discretionary fund and are awarded based on a state’s ability to meet specific guidelines. For more information, visit http://www.doleta.gov/NEG.

 

 

              

