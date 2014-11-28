Audio: Landrieu press conference about Cassidy LSUHC billing

The Mary Landrieu campaign has gone on the offensive today hosting a phone press conference this afternoon to discuss late developments of a controversy brewing over alleged double-dipping or “double billing” by Congressman Bill Cassidy.

Landrieu is trailing Cassidy is all reported polls with one week left before election day.

Her opponents have described these recent efforts as “desperate” and a last-second “Hail Mary” attempt.

The issue is whether Cassidy, after becoming US Congressman, did any or sufficient work to justify a “stipend” he received from LSU Health Center,--including tenure, malpractice insurance payments and other expenses

The controversy has arisen due to documents posted on a local blog which likely came from the Landrieu camp or from someone associated with the campaign.

During the press conference, Landrieu make an initial statement and then left to campaign. Her press secretary and campaign manager fielded questions.

Here is an audio recorded by Bayoubuzz of the press conference.

Also, below is a press bullet point release than the Landrieu campaign sent out immediately prior to the press conference.

Bayoubuzz Note: Bayoubuzz Publisher Stephen Sabludowsky asked the initial phone conference question regarding accuracy of Cassidy time sheets since they appeared to show repeated items without any particulars as to the duties performed.

Here is the copy of one of the timesheets that was used during the question

LIE NO. 1

CLAIM: Congressman Cassidy’s paycheck from LSU is to cover only his medical labiality insurance.

“Dr. Cassidy’s expenses are for medical liability insurance. As you may know, Medical teaching is often taught bedside — through procedure demonstration, clinic supervision and advising on particular patient issues,” Cassidy spokeswoman Jillian Rogers told E&E Daily in an email.[E&E Daily, July 25, 2014]

FACT: Congressman Cassidy now admits that LSU already covers medical liability insurance for its doctors.

“Cassidy said LSU provides malpractice insurance for all is part-time physicians.”[Times-Picayune, Nov. 26, 2014]

LIE NO. 2

CLAIM: Congressman Cassidy is the only liver doctors in the LSU system.

“I am the only liver doctor in the LSU charity system -- this is for the uninsured and those on Medicaid…I am the only liver doctor for hundreds of thousands of patients.”[ABC News, Nov. 27, 2014]

Cassidy said he wanted to continue to teach and work at LSU clinics after his election to Congress because he's the only liver specialist in the LSU system and believes he can serve patients while keeping informed about issues important to congressional health care deliberations.[Times-Picayune, Nov. 26, 2014]

FACT: There are at least three liver doctors in the LSU system today in addition to Congressman Cassidy.

Greg Fusilier, MD

Stephanie Cauble, MD

Nigel Girgrah, MD

[LSU Health Baton Rouge, Nov. 28, 2014]

[LSU Health New Orleans, Nov. 28, 2014]

LIE NO. 3

CLAIM: Congressman Cassidy said that he didn’t know if he had tenure at LSU.

"It doesn't matter to me," Cassidy said. "Who cares? If they aren't' satisfied with me and want to get rid of me, that's fine. They've gotten rid of lots of tenured people in recent years."[Times-Picayune, Nov. 26, 2014]

FACT: Congressman Cassidy is tenured at LSU.

“Tenure can be retained with the following language inserted into the ‘remarks’ section of the Personnel Action Form.”[E-mail to Congressman Cassidy from LSU, Jan. 30, 2009]



Advertise on Bayoubuzz

Check out Bayoubuzz Services

Sponsor our Webcasts

