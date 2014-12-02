Congressman Dr. Bill Cassidy, and your LSUHSC supervisor was?

Now with days left in the US Senate race, many believe that Senator Mary Landrieu is done and roasted as a US Senator, despite a strong performance last night during the debates.

But, there are questions begging to be answered involving the recent controversy that I am coining LSU-Cassidygate. Most likely, those burning questions that the Landrieu campaign is doing everything to get out to the public, will fall on deaf ears. Many just don’t care, about this latest "gate", for many reasons. Some don’t know, of those who do know, many don’t and won’t believe it. And, we can add to this mix those who simply don’t care.

That’s the way last-minute scandals works.

However, as fate would have it, with my "supersonic" ears, I happened to over-hear a remarkable conversation between a campus cub reporter and the Congressman about this very issue. I sure hope I can remember every word of that conversation that i .. .I am entitling it, “Dr. Cassidy, will your supervisor please stand up?”

Here it is:

(Bayoubuzz Note: For the .0001 percent of those who might think this is a real conversation i overheard, it is far from. The names were not changed and there is no attempt to protect the innocent. This is my attempt to engage in political comedy about a very serious subject, albeit, a conversation that if it were to take place, based upon what I know, this is what it just might sound like)

REPORTER

Yesterday, the world learned that you, Dr.Congressman Bill Cassidy had no issue regarding the alleged tens of thousands of dollars you received for your alleged work at LSUHSC as a second job-- while being employed full-time by the American people, in Washington DC.

You repeatedly said during the televised US Senate debate that you and your supervisor have given multiple statements on the growing LSU payroll controversy. Therefore, you are claiming you are vindicated--the charges made against you are simply political desperation and frankly, bogus..

CASSIDY:

Look, this is a “non-issue”. I made multiple statements about this and so did my supervisor? I said that on multiple occasions during the debate. Case closed.

REPORTER:

But, wait!

How can we forget about all the advance scrutiny and concerns the LSU officials had about your special LSU-Congressman pay arrangement? Why shouldn’t we feel there is a disconnect between your telling the officials you would be working 30 hours while telling US House ethics, that you worked 16? Why are the few records that are currently available showing you were working for LSU on some of the same days you were in Washington DC at a hearing? Why are the payroll records you claim to have signed backdated and show almost identical services? How does a part-time employee keep tenure? Why…

CASSIDY:

Because I am a medical doctor, a US Congressman, soon to be your US Senator, and because I say this is a rabble. It is roused by the Landrieu’s and friends. I talked about this multiple times and so did my supervisor.

REPORTER:

But, the emails show that you were supposed to document. LSU was quite concerned about a scandal. An audit. If anyone should document after being told in emails regarding the necessity, wouldn’t it be a US Congressman who is also being paid by the American taxpayers for work during the same time period?

CASSIDY:

I told you, I’ve given multiple statements about this. So has my supervisor.

REPORTER

So, what type of work did you do?

CASSIDY:

Well, for one, I supervised research about Obamacare.

REPORTER

You mean, they paid you to do research and to supervise Obamacare research? What does this have to do with your being a “liver” specialist? Did that research really involve your research for your US Congress job, for which the citizens of Louisiana would be paying?

CASSIDY:

I’ve given multiple statements about this so-called controversy. Don’t forget. Obama-Mary Landrieu. I’m with you. Mary’s with Obama. Obamacare. Obamcare. Obamacare, 97 percent.

Oh, and my supervisor has given multiple statements about this too. Don’t you listen?

REPORTER:

So, Dr. Cassidy, I am confused. You are providing services to LSU for the betterment of the poor and the uninsured.

CASSIDY:

Yep, and they love me for it which is why the poor and the uninsured will be voting for me in such great numbers.

REPORTER:

Well, some of these patients are Medicaid and Medicare patients, aren’t they?

CASSIDY:

Yep. I have served the poor all of my years of service plus those years when I really served the public as a Congressman and a medical doctor.

REPORTER:

But, why didn’t you document your services you provided that helped heal these patients, even if you were just supervising others? I don’t understand this. You agreed to do 30 hours per month paid for by the state. You are saying you made such sacrefices for the poor and uninsured, but you got paid for this. You did not do it for free, out the goodness of your heart. You told congress you would do 16 hours. Your salary was based upon the number of hours you worked. You emphasized your work hours to Congress, 16, not 30. Yet, you didn’t document those hours for services rendered? Aren’t doctors supposed to document services they provide to Medicaid and Medicare patients, even if they are supervising others actually performing the service? I am not saying you did not do the work, I just don’t see any records that you did anything.

CASSIDY:

Look. I told ABC NEWS when they asked me and I am telling you-- I got paid no matter what I did.

“I don’t earn more money by recording hours, I am on salary,”. “All I am trying to do is let LSU know what I am doing, I get the same no matter what I do.”

REPORTER:

So, what is the significance of your preparing the time sheets? Why do them, prepare and file them? For whom and what are they for? Why would LSU even want them if they are meaningless? Sounds like the type of waste, fraud and abuse that you have been complaining about doesn’t it? You know, Obamacare, waste, fraud and abuse..

CASSIDY:

You don’t get it. LSU is not concerned about what I do. Forget the emails from LSU brass. I don’t know. They were either joking when they wrote them or we ignored the concerns or they weren’t serious about being concerned. We just came up with a number that sounded good for the number of hours we would say I would work, so I could get paid a certain amount less than the 26,000 limit. What is so confusing about that?

REPORTER:

I think I understand. So, let me ask you this--If for one month you worked, say, 100 hours for LSU, you would get paid your $1666 that month, plus your malpractice insurance coverage and expenses, no matter what, am I right?

CASSIDY:

Yep.

REPORTER:

So, if you worked one hour for the next month, you would still get paid $1666, right? Or what about if you worked no hours for 60 months, you would still get paid that same amount, am I right?

CASSIDY

No, you don’t get it. I mean, look..Don’t accuse me of padding payroll that Landrieu lady is doing. I’m a medical doctor, I have humbly served the poor and the uninsured all of my professional life. I am a Congressman, and soon to be US Senator. Obamacare. Obama. Landrieu. I serve you. I’ve given multiple statements about this already. So has my supervisor. And, don’t blame me. Blame Senator Landrieu. What did she do with the money from the US taxpayers for her Charter flights? Go after her. Ask her to produce her records.

REPORTER

She did Congressman. Remember, months ago, although not right away. And, she said she gave the complete set yesterday at the debate. And by the way, Senator Cassid--, Congressman Dr. Cassidy, I think she should be asked what she knew about those “book-keeping” error, who made them and how they were made. Absolutely. Let the chips fall where they may. But, again, why aren’t you providing any of your records, if anything, just to appease us, so we would not think that you are ducking from the truth? You wouldn’t even answer questions after the debate. Everybody does that. I don’t get this. It is a Louisiana debate tradition.

CASSIDY

Because I am not stooping low to this dirty political trick being played by my opponent and the liberals including their buddies in the media. I’ve already spoken about it. And so has my supervisor. Multiple times. He has vindicated, me. Case closed.

REPORTER:

Dr. Cassidy, just out of curiosity, I know that you and US Senator David Vitter are really close. Remember his scandal? The serious sin? He wouldn’t not talk to the media and tell them what happened. For months, he ran from the media. Then, he started to claim that he had already discussed it, claiming that he has been providing us with all kinds of details and said he had explained everything. Now that time has passed, memories have faded, angers have dissipated, the world has forgotten. Is that your game plan too?

CASSIDY:

No. Buddy, I have no game plan. Vitter and I are good friends and he is a great Senator and will be a great governor. Vitter spoke to the people about his sin and the voters forgave him when they elected him to be US Senator, once again. Because of that, that case should be closed, too.

Also, I talked about this LSU thing on multiple occasions. So did my supervisor.

REPORTER:

Ok. Dr. Cassidy. Who is the supervisor? You mentioned during the debates often, your supervisor. What is his name?

CASSIDY:

His name is "my supervisor". Didn’t I tell you? He has made multiple statements about this which should satisfy you and everyone else. My gosh…

REPORTER

The only supervisor that I am aware who has made any statement is a Dr. George Karam who has argued that you often worked at LSU in the mornings before flying into Washington for votes, that you oversaw the work being done by LSU residents in Washington, and that you added value to the school as the only liver specialist in the state. He also said we were privileged to have you and he thinks LSU got more than they paid for with everything you did beyond the hours you logged on the time sheet.

CASSIDY:

Yea, see. By George, this is a last-minute desperate trick by the Landrieu’s.

REPORTER:

Now, he was part of the group of LSU staff that were concerned about your documenting the work. In an October 2009 letter written by Karam, he said that the “payment is for services on an ongoing basis, not for individual presentations or lectures”. I quote.

CASSIDY:

Yea. That proves it. I also heard him say that while LSU paid me $20,000 for a "20 percent effort," the payment would probably put me in the bottom five percent of compensation for gastroenterologists nationwide. And, he said my time sheets reflect only work done in the clinic with no way to document the time doctors spend after hours, for instance, mentoring students. He said, and I quote: "When you work with them during the day and you meet with them in the evenings beyond hours, there's no place for that to go," "There's no way to reflect that on a time sheet."

REPORTER:

Ok. That is awesome. But, you were only working 20 percent for the $20,000 plus getting other benefits, not 100 percent. So, how can this supervisor say this?

And doctors, attorneys, CPA’s and other professionals itemize the work they do all of the time, whether for research, client meetings, otherwise, when services are being rendered and overseen by the government or in the case of an attorney, by a Judge, the hourly must be specifically documented. And they are quite busy too. So, why couldn’t you have done this especially since you felt as a Congressman you could do both jobs and get paid for both? Forgive me but how can you satisfy a state audit for 30 hours worth of work, or a federal audit for 16 hours worth of work, when, again, everyone involved were so concerned about documentation and audits, including this supervisor?

CASSIDY:

Because I got paid regardless as to the work I did.

REPORTER:

Or didn’t do?

CASSIDY:

You’re a liberal.

REPORTER:

Only a few more questions, Dr. Cassidy. Why would LSU say they are investigating this? Aren’t you concerned?

CASSIDY:

No. they are saying that because of stupid political pressure being applied. It will go nowhere. Bobby controls the Board of Supervisors. And, the allegations are just not true. It’s hogwash fomented by a desperate politician who is liberal in a conservative state, who has out-served her usefulness.

REPORTER:

Well, Just curious. It has been reported that LSU arrested a number of students this year for payroll fraud and filing false documents.

You records reflect that you did the exact same work almost every month for the time period for which we have the records. Look at these.

It says, every month you performed these exact services in almost the exact amount of hours. Hardly a single change. Talk about consistency. Great record keeping, especially for a Congressman who should not be bothered about hourly wages for an days work, per month. When did you prepare and file these?

CASSIDY

When they were prepared and filed.

REPORTER

Were they prepared and filed each and every month at the end of the month or shortly afterwards? Or, perhaps some time months or years later?

CASSIDY:

I discussed this multiple times already and so has my supervisor. I told you this.

REPORTER:

You must have a great memory. Why won’t you turn over your emails, your schedules, your contemporaneous documents when you prepared these time sheets? Your phone call entries. Your correspondences to your students. I could go on. These are your records, not LSU’s. They prove what you did and did not do, wouldn’t they? Why not just produce this stuff as Landrieu produced all her records, even if it took some time to do so, to at least put all of this malarkey to rest? Is it because your election is Saturday? How about just providing some documents, sufficient, so we know that you did some work?

CASSIDY

I have a campaign to run. All of this came up way to late in the campaign. That is why it is a dirty trick.

REPORTER:

But, I read you were asked about your work months ago. In July, the media ran a big story about your work. This was not hidden under a kidney stone, pardon my joke, doctor. Why don’t you just provide these documents to us, just a taste, to show us you worked, to show us you performed the work you said you performed in those time sheets? Don’t you think that would satisfy many of us and make us believe you, especially before elections? Don’t you think it would be fair to you, your family and to your constituents? Why the big mystery? I don’t get it, sorry. As it is, LSU is claiming they can’t find your records. How in the world does an institution lose medical records of a sitting US Congressman providing medical services, involving Medicare and Medicaid, the impact of Obamacare upon livers, and all of that? Don’t you think that sounds suspicious? Don’t you realize you can put all or at least much of this to rest?

CASSIDY:

As I told you now perhaps a million times, I discussed this multiple times and so did my supervisor.

REPORTER:

Ok. I understand. Well, the only supervisor who has discussed this so far is Dr. Karam. He is the one who said LSU got such a great deal with you. But, he told the media that he did not supervise you during the time you were doing this part-time job. If he did not supervise you, how would he know of the service you provided for those five to six years? How would he know when you talked to students, researched Obamacare and livers, emailed residents, or any of the work you said you did? How would he know if you worked five hours per month, ten, or thirty? No hours? We don’t even know if you had a contract itemizing any of your services. We don’t know if you were even approved by Congress each year, after 2010, although Congress told you that you needed to obtain approval each year. We don’t know why you told Congress that you worked 16 hours instead of 30? Do you think they would not have approved your work had you told them you were actually working 30 hours and not 16? And, we don’t know if this supervisor knows any of this, has seen any of your time sheets, knows if you signed them, knows if they are correct, or knows anything at all--especially if you were not being supervised by him.

CASSIDY:

I am a medical doctor. I serve the public. I serve the poor and the uninsured. I hate Obamacare. Mary Landrieu is for Obama 97 percent. I am for you. What else do you need to know?



